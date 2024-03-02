When watching Netflix’s new sci-fi drama Spaceman, be prepared for a side of Adam Sandler you rarely see. Sandler plays Jakub Procházka, an astronaut sent on a solo mission to the solar system’s edge. Six months into his mission, Jakub contemplates if his marriage to his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), can be saved upon returning to Earth. With no other human on the ship, Jakub confides in Hanuš, (voiced by Paul Dano), an extraterrestrial spider who helps the astronaut work through his problems.

Ultimately, Spaceman is a film about self-discovery as a man seeks to change his ways before it’s too late. Spaceman begins streaming on March 1 on Netflix. If you’re looking for similar movies, consider watching these three films, including a dramatic showcase for Brad Pitt, an underrated biopic, and a time-traveling saga.

Recommended Videos

Ad Astra (2019)

Spaceman and Ad Astra feature characters with deep-seated emotional issues who willingly travel into the great beyond to avoid confronting the truth. At the center of Ad Astra is Roy McBride (Brad Pitt), an astronaut tasked with investigating power surges near the end of the galaxy. The U.S. Space Command believes the anomalies are coming from the Lima Project, a space station orbiting around Neptune that was initially run by Roy’s father, H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), who left 29 years earlier to search for intelligent life.

It’s unknown whether Clifford survived or died at the Lima Project. Curious about his father’s whereabouts, Roy agrees to embark on the dangerous mission despite being terrified of a potential reunion with Clifford. At its core, Ad Astra is a parent-child movie. It just so happens that Ad Astra also features some of the most beautiful depictions of outer space.

Stream Ad Astra on Hulu.

First Man (2018)

Admittedly, First Man is more of a dramatic biopic than a sci-fi adventure. However, the themes of loneliness, grief, and marriage from Spaceman make up the DNA of Damien Chazelle’s film. Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong, the iconic astronaut who became an American hero for his work during the space race. The film chronicles Armstrong’s time at NASA, from his days as a test pilot to leading the Apollo 11 mission and becoming the first man to step foot on the moon.

Behind his work at NASA, Neil was a humble, reserved man who struggled to cope with a personal tragedy he suffered alongside his wife, Janet (The Crown‘s Claire Foy). First Man is a quiet, emotionally moving biopic about a man grappling with being the famous hero he never strived to be. If you can only watch one scene, pick the moon landing sequence, a stunning piece of filmmaking set to a haunting, beautiful score.

Stream First Man on Hulu.

Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan’s obsession with time and space provided the impetus for Interstellar. Set in the future, Earth is deteriorating as humanity faces severe famine and drought. With extinction a real possibility, the only way to ensure humanity survives is to find another home on a different planet. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot, is recruited by his former mentor, Professor John Brand (Michael Caine), to fly an expedition across the galaxy and travel to a wormhole near Saturn. If successful, Cooper and his team will explore three planets that could be the next home for humanity.

This trip will take years off his life, forcing Cooper to decide if saving the human race is more important than spending Earth’s final days with his children. Interstellar is much more epic, upbeat, and thrilling than Spaceman. However, both films share similar views on relationships and how love is the ultimate cure for loneliness.

Stream Interstellar on Prime Video or Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations