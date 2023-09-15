 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in September

Hulu may be controlled by Disney, but it has many of the decidedly non-Disney films from 20th Century Studios that make it an ideal streamer for action fans. If you’re looking for R-rated thrills or action flicks that don’t hold back, Hulu is one of your superior options. In addition to the movies from the classic Fox catalog, Hulu also borrows a few titles from other studios to shore up its library. And action is by far one of the most well-represented genres on Hulu.

Our selections for the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch on Hulu are very James Cameron-heavy since he directed two out of the three choices. But considering how great Cameron is with action, these were pretty easy picks to make. However, you may want to move fast on these since two of these films are leaving Hulu on September 30.

True Lies (1994)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in True Lies.
20th Century Studios

Surprisingly, James Cameron has only directed one action comedy in his entire career: True Lies. For this flick, Cameron reunited with Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he gave Halloween veteran Jamie Lee Curtis the film’s second leading role. Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger) and his wife, Helen (Curtis), hit a rough spot in their marriage because he’s always away from home for work. What Helen doesn’t know is that Harry is secretly a spy, and his double life is about to come back to haunt both of them.

Once the truth comes out, Harry and Helen have to unite to save their daughter, Dana (played by future Buffy the Vampire Slayer standout Eliza Dushku), from the terrorist Salim Abu Aziz (Art Malik). Cameron and company did such a great job in this film that it’s shocking a sequel never happened.

Watch True Lies on Hulu.

Aliens (1986)

Ripley and Newt stand in a deserted field in Aliens.
20th Century Studios

To date, there have been five Alien sequels and two spinoff Alien vs. Predator films. But none of the other sequels or spinoffs have come anywhere close to the quality of James Cameron’s Aliens. In this superlative sequel, Sigourney Weaver reprises her role as Ellen Ripley, who despairs when she learns that she spent decades in hibernation and missed her daughter’s life after the events of the first film. But because of Ripley’s experience with the Xenomorph aliens, she is recruited for a mission to the colony LV-426.

Unfortunately for Ripley and the Colonial Marines, the colony has already been overrun by Xenomorphs by the time they get there. The lone survivor is a girl named Rebecca “Newt” Jorden (Carrie Henn), whom Ripley comes to see as a surrogate daughter. But getting off the planet alive is a tall task, even for Ripley. This film is leaving Hulu on September 30, so catch it while you can.

Watch Aliens on Hulu.

Kick-Ass (2010)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz in Kick-Ass.
Universal Pictures / Universal

While Kick-Ass is supposed to be Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s starring vehicle, Chloë Grace Moretz steals the entire movie as the hilariously profane and extremely violent Hit-Girl. In this adaptation of the Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. comic, Johnson’s Dave Lizewski is a teenage loser who really wants to be a superhero, even though he has no powers and he doesn’t really have any fighting skills to speak about. He’s just got a knack for absorbing a ton of physical punishment.

Hit-Girl and her father, Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage), are the real deal, and they’re the ones who draw the attention of mob boss Frank D’Amico (Mark Strong). Frank’s son, Chris D’Amico (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), goes undercover as a superhero named Red Mist to lure Hit-Girl and Big Daddy into a trap. What Red Mist didn’t expect is that he comes to genuinely like Kick-Ass, even though he has to betray him. But hurt feelings don’t get in the way of the brutal action that follows. Catch this one before it leaves Hulu at the end of the month.

Watch Kick-Ass on Hulu.

