Honor Society trailer introduces the modern Tracy Flick

The first thing that comes to mind from the trailer for Honor Society, the new Paramount+ original movie, is the cult classic comedy Election. In that 1999 film, Reese Witherspoon was mesmerizing as Tracy Flick, a devious and overachieving high school student who didn’t care who she hurt on her way to becoming class president.

Honor Society‘s title character seems like she is the modern-day incarnation of Tracy. In the trailer below, Honor directly addresses the viewer as she lays out her plan to take out her competition. But not even Honor could predict that she would fall for one of her rivals.

Honor is played by Angourie Rice, a young actress whom you may recognize as Betty Brant from the MCU Spider-Man movies. Her rival/romantic connection, Michael, is portrayed by Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things. They grow up so fast!

Here’s the official synopsis for Honor Society, courtesy of Paramount+:

“Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into an Ivy League college … assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin. Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian-like plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael.”

Christopher Mintz-Plasse co-stars in the film as Honor and Michael’s guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin. Avery Konrad will also appear as Emma, with Kerry Butler as Janet Rose, Miku Patricia Martineau as Christine, Armani Jackson as Travis Biggins, Michael P. Northey as Marvin Rose, Kelcey Mawema as Talia, Arghavan Jenati as Lily, Andres Collantes as Diesel, and Amy Keum as Kennedy Smith.

Oran Zegman directed Honor Society from a script by David A. Goodman. It will premiere on Paramount+ on July 29.

