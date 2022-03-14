Sony releases first 10 minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally coming to digital outlets for the first time tomorrow. Sony Pictures hasn’t exactly been in a rush to bring the film out of theaters because it’s still No. 5 at the box office in its 13th week of release. So it’s not an exaggeration to say that this is Spider-Man’s biggest adventure to date, and easily the highest-grossing Spidey flick. Now, the first 10 minutes of the film have been released online.

No Way Home actually begins with the closing moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s mid-credits scene. Mysterio may be gone, but he got his revenge on Spidey from beyond the grave by outing his secret identity. That means big problems for Peter Parker and his girlfriend, MJ, as well as anyone in their personal orbit. We even get to see how Peter’s rival, Flash Thompson, takes the news that his hero is also the guy he hates the most.

The opening 10 minutes are surprisingly dense, with a subplot about Peter’s Aunt May breaking up with Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s former bodyguard and best friend. Regardless, Happy stands by the Parkers in their moment of need. There’s also a very crowd-pleasing scene in which Charlie Cox makes his MCU return as Matt Murdock, the alter ego of Daredevil. Matt appears only as Peter’s lawyer, but he can’t help exposing some of his extrasensory abilities when the need arises.

Tom Holland stars in the film as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson. Previous Spider-Man cinematic villains also returned for the film, including Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro, and Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus. For the benefit of anyone who hasn’t seen the movie, we’ll refrain from spoiling any of the other returns.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be out on digital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 15. The Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release will follow on April 12.

Editors' Recommendations