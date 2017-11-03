Confused about costs? Here’s a pricing breakdown for each of the Netflix plans

Longtime Netflix customers may have been annoyed by price hikes over the last couple years, and prospective customers may be wondering whether the service is right for them. After all, the streaming game is booming and there are several worthy services vying for your credit card number as we speak (er, type).

If you like network television’s best, Hulu might be a good fit. If you prefer premium, Emmy-targeted programming, try one of HBO’s offerings. Already a Prime subscriber? Amazon’s selection of TV and movies could be for you. All that said, though, Netflix still boasts the biggest library of hosted content alongside a quickly growing (and already awesome) stable of original programming.

Below, we outlined each of the Netflix plans so you know exactly what you are getting (and if those extra add-ons are worth the added cost to you). After all, while it might only be a $3 leap from the Basic plan to Standard, perhaps you would rather save your cabbage for Hulu’s Showtime add-on, or a premium slice of pizza. The choice is yours.

Price