 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

How to get Netflix for free

Michael Bizzaco
By

Netflix does not offer free trials. That’s unfortunate news for those of us looking to test the waters with one of the world’s top streaming platforms. Fortunately, there are a couple of backdoor methods you can use to get Netflix for free.

Will Netflix ever bring back free trials? It’s hard to say, but riding the coattails of another family member’s subscription, or cashing in on an ISP promo are a few ways to stream Netflix movies and shows without forking over any dough. Let’s take a crack at it, shall we?

Recommended Videos

How much does Netflix cost?

Netflix on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Over the years, Netflix’s pricing and plan options have changed quite a bit. As of 2024, though, there are only three types of plans to choose from: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium. 

Related

For only $7 per month, the Standard with Ads plan gives you access to most Netflix movies and shows in HD. You’ll also be able to watch and download Netflix content on two different devices. 

At $15.50 per month, the Standard plan includes ad-free streaming, along with the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live with you. 

Then there’s the Premium plan for $23 per month. This subscription tier adds Ultra HD and Netflix spatial audio, lets you watch Netflix on up to four supported devices and download content on up to six devices, and allows you to add two extra members.

Share the love

Our first “Netflix for free” method involves those extra member perks. Only available with the Standard and Premium plans, extra members can be added to a Netflix subscription for an additional $8 per month. 

An extra member receives the same audio and video quality as the Netflix account holder who invited them. They also receive their own profile, account, and password — even though the membership isn’t being paid for by the extra member.

Unfortunately, extra members can only watch and download Netflix content on device at a time. 

If you’re living under the same roof as a Netflix account holder, there acn be up to five profiles under one membership. As long as the account holder is paying the monthly Netflix charge, you’ll have access to whatever benefits come bundled with the subscription tier.

Make your smartphone carrier work for you

T Mobile banner
NurPhoto / Getty Images

If you’re in the market for a new cell phone plan or internet/cable provider, many providers will offer Netflix for free (for a limited time) to new customers. 

Do note that this method doesn’t keep you from spending money, because you’ll be paying for your cell service, but the added benefit of a few months of Netflix is worth picking a plan with this offer.

T-Mobile is one such carrier. The company’s Netflix ON US program bundles the Netflix Standard with Ads plan on any Go5G or Magenta plan with two or more lines, as well as any Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, or Magenta MAX plans. If you’d like to upgrade to the Standard or Premium plans, T-Mobile will give you a discount on these subscriptions.

If you’re a Verizon customer with the Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plan, you can have Netflix and Max bundled for only $10 per month. While that’s far from free, that is a huge savings if you stream with both services.

Make your ISP or carrier work for you

Depending on the market you live in, you may be able to sign up for an Xfinity X1 package that includes Netflix. Similar to our smartphone carrier method, this isn’t exactly a free means of getting Netflix, but if you need or want Xfinity internet and cable in your home, you can think of that Netflix subscription as a bonus. You’ll also be able to link an existing Netflix account to your new X1 plan. 

Do keep in mind that you won’t be able to downgrade to a Netflix plan that’s lower than the one included with your X1 bundle.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
5 best Netflix shows to watch after the 2024 Super Bowl
A man bends down to look at a dead body in Bodies.

Well, it had to happen: the 2024 Super Bowl is over. What else is there to do? Review the replays of the game and hear the sports commentary again and again? Watch all those annoying commercials one more time? Read a book?

How about watching some great TV shows? As the world's most popular streamer, Netflix offers a plethora of shows that will satisfy almost any viewer. But out of all those shows, which ones should you watch?  Digital Trends has selected five great Netflix shows to watch after the Super Bowl.
The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

Read more
The best kids movies on Netflix right now
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse on a New York City street.

When you're looking for something to keep the kids entertained, it's good to know what the best kids' movies are on Netflix right now. The enormous library includes beloved classics, entertaining originals, and even some choose-your-own-adventure stories that will keep the kids fully engaged.

You need a little break sometimes and, when you do, you want to make sure you know your kids are watching something appropriate. That's where this list comes in. Check back every month for new updates!

Read more
5 best Netflix movies to watch after the 2024 Super Bowl
MoneyBall

The 2024 Super Bowl is over. Even if your favorite team won, there's an anticlimactic feeling that is hard to get over. Is that all there is? And what's worse, the weekend is over too, and for a lot of people, the prospect of a long work week is too much to bear.

One cure for these post-Super Bowl blues is Netflix. As the world's most popular streamer, it offers a plethora of movies to access anytime you want. But which ones should you watch? Digital Trends has selected five great Netflix movies to watch after the Super Bowl.
Moneyball (2011)

Read more