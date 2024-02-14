How to get Netflix for free

Netflix does not offer free trials. That’s unfortunate news for those of us looking to test the waters with one of the world’s top streaming platforms. Fortunately, there are a couple of backdoor methods you can use to get Netflix for free.

Will Netflix ever bring back free trials? It’s hard to say, but riding the coattails of another family member’s subscription, or cashing in on an ISP promo are a few ways to stream Netflix movies and shows without forking over any dough. Let’s take a crack at it, shall we?

How much does Netflix cost?

Over the years, Netflix’s pricing and plan options have changed quite a bit. As of 2024, though, there are only three types of plans to choose from: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium.

For only $7 per month, the Standard with Ads plan gives you access to most Netflix movies and shows in HD. You’ll also be able to watch and download Netflix content on two different devices.

At $15.50 per month, the Standard plan includes ad-free streaming, along with the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live with you.

Then there’s the Premium plan for $23 per month. This subscription tier adds Ultra HD and Netflix spatial audio, lets you watch Netflix on up to four supported devices and download content on up to six devices, and allows you to add two extra members.

Share the love

Our first “Netflix for free” method involves those extra member perks. Only available with the Standard and Premium plans, extra members can be added to a Netflix subscription for an additional $8 per month.

An extra member receives the same audio and video quality as the Netflix account holder who invited them. They also receive their own profile, account, and password — even though the membership isn’t being paid for by the extra member.

Unfortunately, extra members can only watch and download Netflix content on device at a time.

If you’re living under the same roof as a Netflix account holder, there acn be up to five profiles under one membership. As long as the account holder is paying the monthly Netflix charge, you’ll have access to whatever benefits come bundled with the subscription tier.

Make your smartphone carrier work for you

If you’re in the market for a new cell phone plan or internet/cable provider, many providers will offer Netflix for free (for a limited time) to new customers.

Do note that this method doesn’t keep you from spending money, because you’ll be paying for your cell service, but the added benefit of a few months of Netflix is worth picking a plan with this offer.

T-Mobile is one such carrier. The company’s Netflix ON US program bundles the Netflix Standard with Ads plan on any Go5G or Magenta plan with two or more lines, as well as any Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, or Magenta MAX plans. If you’d like to upgrade to the Standard or Premium plans, T-Mobile will give you a discount on these subscriptions.

If you’re a Verizon customer with the Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plan, you can have Netflix and Max bundled for only $10 per month. While that’s far from free, that is a huge savings if you stream with both services.

Make your ISP or carrier work for you

Depending on the market you live in, you may be able to sign up for an Xfinity X1 package that includes Netflix. Similar to our smartphone carrier method, this isn’t exactly a free means of getting Netflix, but if you need or want Xfinity internet and cable in your home, you can think of that Netflix subscription as a bonus. You’ll also be able to link an existing Netflix account to your new X1 plan.

Do keep in mind that you won’t be able to downgrade to a Netflix plan that’s lower than the one included with your X1 bundle.

