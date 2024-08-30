5 best war movies to stream this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is a holiday dedicated to the workforce. The first Monday of September honors the labor movement that helped shape the United States, and the workers who represent the backbone of the country. Hopefully, Labor Day is a day off from work, providing much-needed rest and relaxation on the unofficial last day of summer.

Soldiers comprise some of the most admirable and well-respected laborers in America. War films also happen to be one of Hollywood’s most popular genres. A great war film, like Saving Private Ryan and Apocalypse Now, can leave an important legacy on the American public. If American soldiers are on your mind, watch these five movies for Labor Day weekend, including an epic Western, an underrated action gem, and a colossal showdown between two of the greatest actors ever.

The Patriot (2000)

An American outlaw takes on the British army in The Patriot. After fighting in the French and Indian War, South Carolina resident Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson) wants nothing to do with the Revolutionary War. After his son (Heath Ledger), a soldier, is captured by the British, Benjamin has no choice but to join the fight. Benjamin’s efforts inspire others to join the cause and fight under his leadership.

Thanks to their guerrilla warfare tactics, Benjamin’s militia turns the tide for the Americans, but it also puts a target on him and his family. Despite its historical inaccuracies, The Patriot features an effective performance by Gibson and invigorating battle scenes, especially the climactic Battle of Cowpens.

Buy or rent The Patriot on YouTube, Prime Video, Google, or Apple.

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 (2024)

By now, I’m assuming you’ve heard of Kevin Costner’s passion project, Horizon: An American Saga. Between self-financing the project and insisting on theatrical releases, Horizon: An American Saga is truly one of the biggest gambles in recent memory. The gamble even has a numerical value of $38 million. That’s how much Costner has personally spent on the epic Western.

Horizon: An American Saga explores how the Old West was formed from 1861 to 1865 during the Civil War. Chapter 1 introduces audiences to the frontier town of Horizon in its early stages of development. Chapter 1 is a lot of exposition, which, at times, can feel tedious. However, Costner understands the scope of the frontier and how to shoot it on film. It’s Costner and a Western. That’s a good start.

Stream Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 on Max.

The Outpost (2019)

The Outpost is the definition of an underrated movie. It’s a low-budget war film with a few recognizable actors, but it feels like a big-budget blockbuster with pulse-pounding action and harrowing violence. During the War in Afghanistan, a small group of U.S. soldiers are stationed at PRT Kamdesh, a U.S. military outpost in the secluded valley. Soldiers at the outpost include Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha (Scott Eastwood), Specialist Ty Michael Carter (Caleb Landry Jones), and Captain Benjamin D. Keating (Orlando Bloom).

With mountains on all sides, the outpost is vulnerable to an attack. Unfortunately, that attack from the Taliban comes sooner rather than later. The ensuing firefight became known as the Battle of Kamdesh, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire war. The Outpost shines a necessary light on these brave soldiers who sacrificed themselves to defend this country.

Stream The Outpost on Netflix.

Crimson Tide (1995)

Denzel Washington versus Gene Hackman in Crimson Tide is a heavyweight showdown for the ages. It’s the acting equivalent of Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frazier — two Academy Award winners verbally sparring within the confines of a submarine. Oh yeah, and Top Gun auteur Tony Scott directs and Hans Zimmer provides the propulsive score. This movie was never going to fail.

In a post-Cold War society, Russian rebels threaten nuclear war, prompting the United States to prepare the submarine USS Alabama to strike if provoked. Captain Frank Ramsey (Hackman) leads the Alabama, with Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter (Denzel Washington) as his executive officer. An incomplete order for a nuclear strike splits the two men down the middle. Ramsey wants to strike now, while Hunter wishes to wait for another message. The tense showdown plays out over two hours in a terrific action thriller.

Buy or rent Crimson Tide on YouTube, Prime Video, Google, or Apple.

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

Guy Ritchie is an English filmmaker with a very distinct style. Lively characters, fast-paced action, and quippy dialogue are Ritchie’s staples. Besides the action-packed scenes, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is a change of pace from his trademark crime capers like Snatch and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Change isn’t always a bad thing, with The Covenant becoming one of Ritchie’s most underrated offerings.

During the War in Afghanistan, Master Sgt. John Kinley (Road House‘s Jake Gyllenhaal) relies on a local interpreter, Ahmed (Dar Salim), to translate for his unit. After an ambush leaves the team in shambles, Ahmed saves Kinley’s life by dragging him across miles of mountainous terrain. Kinley returns to the United States with a newfound respect for Ahmed. After learning Ahmed and his family are in danger, Kinley travels back to Afghanistan to rescue his new friend and bring him back to the States.

Stream Guy Ritche’s The Covenant on Prime Video.