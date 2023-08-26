Labor Day sales: 32 best early deals you can shop right now

As Labor Day slowly rolls around, there are already a lot of great deals you can take advantage of. There’s a deal on almost everything, from rechargeable batteries to bladeless fans and even gaming laptops and refrigerators. To save you the trouble, we’ve collected some of the best deals we could find across the board, so be sure to check out all the deals below, and let’s jump right in!

Best Labor Day Sales

Amazon Basics 16-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries 2000 mAh — $18, was $25

Rechargeable batteries can save you a ton of money in the long run, but they often tend to cost a lot upfront. Luckily, Amazon Basics has its own batteries that are pretty cheap, and for less than $20, you can grab a 16-pack of rechargeable NiMH batteries with a 2000mAh capacity.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $25, was $40

If you have a ‘dumb TV’ or even a smart TV with a platform you don’t like, grabbing the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a nice option since it’s not only cheap, it also gives you access to the Amazon ecosystem. This version of the Amazon Stick gives you up to 1080p streaming, as well as voice control through the mic on the remote, which is very convenient. Best of all, you get access to all the streaming services and general apps that you’d expect, and you also have Alexa right there to use as well.

Bella Pro Series 2 quart manual air fryer — $30, was $45

There are a lot of great air fryer deals out there, but this one nets you an excellent one for the price of a few rechargeable batteries. With a two-quart capacity that can prepare up to 1.7 pounds of food, that’s enough to cook for two people, and the 1200W means you don’t have to waste a lot of time preheating it. What we like the most, though, is that it’s not 0nly compact, but it’s easy to clean, as it has a non-stick pan and a dishwasher-safe crisping tray. It also has automatic shutoff, which is probably the most important safety feature you’ll find on any heating or oven device. So even though it’s cheap, it’s still totally safe.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush — $40, was $60

Interestingly enough, automatic toothbrushes, like the Aquasonic Black Series, tend to do a lot better at cleaning your teeth than just manual brushing. The combination of motorized brushing and a special toothbrush head means that it can do a better job of getting leftover food from all the crevices of your teeth, which is important for both tooth and gum health. Even better, this deal comes with an eight-pack of toothbrush heads, as well as a travel case, so you can take it with you wherever you go quite easily, so you have no excuse!

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker — $60, was $80

Another great travel companion is the Keurig K-Express, and while it’s not as small as the Keurig K-Mini, it’s still one of our favorite Keurig deals for this Labor Day. It has a 42-ounce reservoir that lets you make up to four cups of coffee before needing a refill, which is excellent. The K-Express can also fit and brew for several different cup sizes, from 8, 10, or 12 ounces, so you have a lot of options with how strong you want your coffee and how much of it you brew. There’s even a removable drip tray that lets you use travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall, so it’s a rather versatile little machine and a great deal for this price.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser — $60, was $100

If you’re going to be grabbing yourself a toothbrush, having a great water flosser is important, too, especially since these two work in tandem. Luckily, there’s a great deal on the Waterpik Aquarius, which has a 22-ounce reservoir that should give you roughly 90 seconds of use, depending on what strength you set it at. It has 10 different pressure settings you can use and can do 1,400 pulses a second to help clear out even the toughest stuff. Luckily, it also comes with 7 tips so that you can share and encourage your family to have better dental hygiene.

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — $60, was $260

This deal on the cordless TMA vacuum cleaner is probably the most substantial discount on the list here and is a great option if you’re looking for a new vacuum. While it doesn’t quite make our list of best cordless vacuums, it still has a few great features, such as a 20-30 minute run time and up to 15KPA of suction. It also has a sizeable 1.3-liter dust cup, so you don’t have to empty it constantly, and the whole thing comes with a HEPA filter so that you aren’t constantly breathing in fine dust. You also get six different attachments to work with, which makes the TMA cordless vacuum quite versatile and an excellent deal.

Ring Video Doorbell — $70, was $100

If you’re looking for a video doorbell, you can’t go wrong with the Ring Video Doorbell 3, especially if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem. It comes with a 1080p camera, which is great for most applications, and it runs on an internal battery, so you won’t have to worry about wiring it up, which is a big plus. On the other hand, you will have to detach it to recharge it every few months since it doesn’t have an easy-to-access recharge port, which is a shame. Nonetheless, it comes with all the features you’d expect, such as motion detection and motion zones, two-way communication, and convenient app access.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit — $90, was $130

If you want to add a bit of pizzazz to your home, colored lightbulbs are a great option, and for that, Philips Hue is at the higher end of that spectrum. You get 16 million colors to work with, all controllable from your phone, and you even have more fine-tuned control where you can set bulbs to switch on when you leave and back on when you come back home. You can even sync the bulbs to your music, films, or video games to get a little bit of extra ambient lighting. Best of all, this bundle comes with the Hue Bridge, which lets you do all the fancy stuff mentioned above.

Dell 27 Monitor — $120, was $160

If you’re looking for great budget monitors, this Dell 27-inch is a great option, especially if you’re not interested in higher resolutions like 1440p or 4k, although there is an upgrade option to upgrade to 1440p if you want to. Otherwise, you get a great 1080p resolution with a VA panel, which will be fine for most use cases, although if you want slightly better color reproduction, you could aim for the IPS version instead. The refresh rate sits at 75Hz native, which isn’t a ton, but if you’re gaming on something like the Series S, it’s more than enough and a good budget option. It also comes with AMD Freesync, so if you’re running a budget AMD card, this will help with any vertical sync issues.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $120, was $150

If you’re looking for a fitness companion, the Fitbit Charge 5 is both stylish and doesn’t look like a typical bulky smartwatch. It offers nearly the full gamut of wellness tracking, including things like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep cycle tracking, blood oxygen saturation (SPO2) monitoring, and electrodermal activity (EDA) stress level analysis, although it does lack things like manual heart rate capture, which isn’t a dealbreaker. That said, a lot of those features are hidden behind the premium subscription, which will cost you $10 a month or $80 if you go for a whole-year package, although it does come with a lot of great additional features too.

Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) — $149, was $230

When the original iPhone SE came out, it was a bit of a surprise for a company like Apple that didn’t really focus on low-budget gear. Luckily, it was still a great phone, even if it was budget-oriented, and the latest iPhone SE 3rd Gen is still as good in terms of value. It has 5G, which is impressive at this price point, as well as 64GB of internal storage, and the 4.7-inch Retina HD display is as gorgeous as it always has been. It also comes with the latest A15 Bionic chip, which is one of the best chips that Apple makes, so you’re getting a lot of power under the hood.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) — $149, was $180

Another great budget product that Apple came out with was the Apple Watch SE, which offered some of the same great features of the higher-end Series watches from Apple. It doesn’t have the more advanced health tracking features you’d expect, such as ECG or blood oxygen monitors, but it does come with a heart tracker, as well as overall fitness tracking, such as calorie burning. It also tracks your sleep to let you know how good it was, and the mindfulness app, Breathe, is great if you need help dealing with anxiety or stress. It’s also a great companion to your phone, letting you see and respond to notifications, and given this is a cellular model, you can even make calls independently, which is neat.

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $151, was $230

Speaking of Apple, if you’d love a great set of earphones but don’t want to grab the Apple AirPods Pro, the Jabra Elite 85t is a great alternative. With a generally neutral EQ, the Elite 85t has a lot of accuracy across the board, which is great for listening to instrumental stuff, although you can certainly push a more bass-heavy EQ if you feel like it too. The overall design looks great, and Jabra has managed to make a set of earphones that are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. As for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the Jabra Elite 85t has some of the best in the industry, and it even manages to avoid the weird hissing sound you might hear on the AirPods Pro or WF-1000XM3, which is impressive on its own right.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — $179, was $275

There’s nothing more disheartening than having to clean the house after a long day working, which is why some of the best robot vacuums help take some of that load off. The iRobot Roomba 694 is a good example, and while it won’t empty itself out, it still has a lot of advanced features like room detection and learning your schedule. It also works great for both carpets and hardwood floors, and it even has a special brush for pet hair, so it’s a great option if you don’t want to be dealing with that. It has about 90 minutes of cleaning time before it takes itself back to charge, which is quite a bit, especially if you don’t have a big home.

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) Wireless Camera Security System, Pack of 5 — $190, was $380

If you’re looking for a great budget kit of security cameras, these Blink cameras are a great option, and with a total of five in the pack, it’s one of the best Blink camera deals going right now. With a 1080p camera and the ability to run for quite a long time with AA batteries, the Blink cameras are easy to set up and use. You can then go for two options, either the subscription route for $10 a month that lets you record and save events, or you can go the non-subscription route which still lets you watch live, get alerts, and get two-way audio, which is pretty good even compared to other cameras that have a subscription option.

Nest Hub Max Smart Display — $190, was $230

Smart displays are an interesting piece of tech that adds a bit of versatility to any room, and while Amazon has its own version, if you’re in the Google ecosystem, then the Nest Hub Max is probably the smart display you want to go for. With a 10-inch screen that runs a 1280 x 800 resolution, it’s a great companion to have when cooking or doing other things and running in the background, as well as being a nice alternative to make video calls with. Google’s smart speaker tech is also integrated into the stand, so you get rich and powerful audio with dual 10-watt tweeters and a 30-watt woofer. Of course, there’s also a security aspect to it since you can use it as a camera when you aren’t at home, so it’s a versatile piece of tech that integrates into your Google ecosystem really well.

Yale Assure Lock 2 – $199, was $260

Smart locks are a great alternative to regular locks, especially if you need to give access to people without handing out keys that can be copied. The Yale Assure Lock 2 is a good example and is easy and quick to install, which is always a big plus. Access from the outside is done through a snazzy-looking touchscreen, and the included app allows you more granular control, such as setting up a permanent password, guest passwords, or even letting the door unlock as you get closer, which is neat.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — $219, was $249

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want some of the best earphones money can buy, then the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is probably what you want to aim for. The 2nd generation comes with a new low-distortion set of drivers and high dynamic range amplifiers with a lot more detailed performance and bass. It also has a surprisingly wide soundstage, which is always nice to listen to compared to the sound being completely inside your head. As for ANC, you probably won’t be surprised to hear that the AirPods Pro 2 has some of the best in the industry, competing at the same level as the Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, which is impressive. As for battery life, you get a total of around 30 hours if you combine the AirPods and the case, which is more than enough for almost everybody.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) — $219, was $249

If you like the Apple Watch SE 1, then you’ll love the Apple Watch SE 2, which comes with a couple of nice upgrades from the first. Performance is excellent, given that it runs on the S8 processor, which is only about one generation behind the latest smartwatches, and it runs the latest watchOS 9, so you have all the new features that the SE 2 can support. Unfortunately, the SE 2 still has the same health trackers as before, without anything advanced like the temperature tracker. That said, you do get fall and noise detection, crash detection, and basic sleep tracking, so it’s not a total loss and is still a great budget option if you don’t want to go for the more expensive Apple smartwatches.

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series — $240, was $400

Probably one of the cheapest TV deals you’ll find on sale this Labor Day that has a lot of great features attached to it. While it doesn’t have a fancy QLED or OLED panel, it does run at 4k and comes with HDR 10, which nets you with some vivid colors and brightness. If you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem, you’ll be happy with the fact that the F30 series is built on the FireTV platform, so you get access to all your Amazon devices and Alexa right on the screen. As for gaming, with a base refresh rate of 60Hz, it’s surprisingly not a bad option, even if playing on the Series X or PS5, which don’t have a lot of games that hit 120Hz refresh.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) — $279, was $329

Tablets have become an important part of modern life, especially as a convenient screen you can carry around with you. Of course, one of the most popular tablets you can get is the iPad, and while they’re usually quite expensive, this 9th-generation iPad is going for a great price. With an A13 chip under the hood and 64GB of memory, it’s a powerful device that can still offer a lot of versatility, even though it’s a couple of generations old. The 10.2-inch Retina display is gorgeous and great for watching content, while the 12MP front camera is great for taking pictures and videos.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are probably some of the best on the market before you start heading to higher-end gear like the Sony WH-1000XM5. As the name suggests, the QC 45 has great ANC and was industry-leading until the 1000XM5 hit that ball completely out of the park. Even so, at the price point, the ANC is next-level, and when combined with the excellent sound quality that is almost neutral, it’s an excellent pair of headphones to grab if you’re in the market for something.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $300, was $430

If you’re looking for great budget laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 is probably one of the best you’ll find, especially with this Labor Day deal. Under the hood, you’ll find an entry-level 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, which should still be more than enough for general day-to-day activities and productivity work, making it a great laptop for both school and work. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is excellent for a budget laptop and the bare minimum we’d expect, as well as a 256GB SSD for storage, which is also pretty good. The 15.6-inch screen is also great and runs a 1080p resolution, with a peak brightness of 250nits, which should be fine to use anywhere except in sunlight.

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] — $329, $399

If the Apple SE watch didn’t seem like enough of a smartwatch to you, then the Apple Watch Series 8 will, especially since it comes with all the host of features you’d expect from a premium smartwatch. In terms of tracking, you get the full suite of 24/7 heart rate, an ECG with an app to get on-demand ECG readings, a SpO2 sensor for manual and automatic blood-oxygen level tracking, and sleep tracking. It also comes with the new temperature sensor and crash detection, both features which are great if you’re leading a relatively active lifestyle and leave the house often.

Google Pixel Watch — $363, was $400

If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem, then the Google Pixel Watch is a great smartwatch to pick up, although it’s still an early-generation watch for Google, so it’s not all that it could be. It has both an optical heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor, but it doesn’t have things like temperature sensors or body composition sensors, which is a shame. Luckily, the software is pretty good, and if you use an Android device, it has relatively good integration, even though it might be light overall.

LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $380, was $600

If you have a nice TV at home and are trying to think of the next upgrade for your home theater, then grabbing this great surround sound bundle is the next big step. The whole bundle is built around the soundbar, which has two upward-facing speakers to help create the surround sound from all directions. You also get an extra three speakers to work with behind you, as well as a heft subwoofer to help recreate all the deep bass you wouldn’t get otherwise. It also comes with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and has a bitrate of 24bit/96kHz. It also has an HDMI eARC, so you don’t lose a whole port, and the included Bluetooth means you can connect it to your phone and stream directly from there if you don’t want to turn your TV on.

Google Pixel 7 — $449, $599

The Google Pixel 7 is an excellent semi-flagship phone and comes with Google’s latest Tensor 2 chip under the hood, providing powerful performance to the average user. The 6.3-inch AMOLED screen is gorgeous and runs at a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 resolution, and is even HDR 10+ certified, which is very impressive for a phone. As for RAM, you get 8GB, which is more than enough for pretty much anybody, and while the 128GB internal storage is on the smaller side, it is likely fine for most folks, especially if you stream most of your content and store most of the pictures you take on cloud storage.

Samsung 65-inch Class CU7000 Crystal TV– $470, was $500

There are a lot of great 65-inch TV deals floating around, but this CU7000 from Samsung is great because it packs some nice features for the price tag. For starters, it comes with a relatively good 4k upscaler, although even then, it’s important to note that results vary wildly depending on the source material. It also comes with various types of HDR, including HDR 10+ and HLG, the latter of which is used by most sports broadcasters, so this is a great TV if you like to watch sports. As for gaming, the CU7000 comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub that lets you play games directly off your TV without a console required, which is a pretty nifty tech.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan — $499, was $650

Dyson is well-known for its bladeless fan designs and has taken that basic concept and applied it to everything, from fans to hair dryers, which is pretty impressive, if we’re being honest. When it comes to the Dyson Purifier Cool, you get a surprisingly good air purifier as well as a fan. The app also affords you a lot of control, as well as providing you with tons of information as well, including the general air quality of the room you’re in. It can oscillate 360 degrees, which can’t be said of most fans, and the filter is relatively easy to change, which is something we always appreciate.

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 — $500, was $700

If you want the best of the best, the Samsung Odyssey G7 comes pretty close when it comes to gaming monitors and is perfect if you have one of the best graphics cards on your PC. Even though the G7 runs at a 1440p resolution, what makes it impressive is that it’s able to hit a blistering 240hz refresh rate. That’s perfect if you’re big into first person shooters or competitive games where framerates can mean the difference between winning and losing, and with a lot of resolution to play around with, you can really tweak things to your liking. If that wasn’t enough, it has both NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro, as well as a QLED panel, which gives you some gorgeous colors. Finally, it has a 1ms response time, which helps a lot with competitive gaming.

HP Victus — $640, was $800

While not the most powerful gaming laptop, the HP Victus is a great entry-level gaming laptop for those who are on a budget. In terms of graphics cards, you get the GTX 1650, which won’t let you play the latest AAA games, but it will likely let you get some indie and casual gaming done, as well as potentially some free-to-play games, especially those optimized to work on lower-end gear. As for the CPU, you get a mid-range Intel Core i5-12450H, a more powerful CPU that can easily handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks, while the 512GB of storage gives you lots of room to save files and store your games.

