After weeks of speculation, we finally know when Prime Day 2023 is kicking off. Amazon has announced that the event will start July 11 at 3AM ET and will run through July 12. As always, Prime members can score some fantastic deals from the sale with popular brands like Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, and Sony just some of the names being touted by Amazon as featuring in the big sale. Members will also be able to shop more deals on small business products than ever before too. As always, expect great discounts on Amazon-owned properties like Kindles, Ring doorbells, Amazon Echo units, and so much more. It’s the sale we’ve all been waiting for since Black Friday.

The Prime Day deals promise to drop every 30 minutes during select periods with deep discounts expected. Select discounts on other Amazon-related things are already available such as 20% off in-store purchases at when you spend $50 or more and . It’s a small taste of what is no doubt to come with other Amazon properties likely to see discounts.

Prime Day 2023 also offers invite-only deals with Prime members able to score 75% off or 55% off if they sign up for the invite-only deals program.

In the meantime, while we all get excited about Prime Day being just a few weeks away, it’s worth remembering other retailers are already getting in on the action. Our favorite deal today is at Walmart with the down to just $198 saving you $40 off the regular price of $198. It’s proving very popular because who can resist a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200, right? With Roku built-in, it’s all set to make your home setup more satisfying and easier to use. We can’t see other TVs getting this cheap unless you’re really lucky with scoring one of the invite-only deals we detailed above.

With Prime Day just a matter of weeks away, we’re expecting to see plenty of great early deals from Amazon and other retailers in the lead-up. After all, this is the biggest sales event aside from Black Friday and who wants to wait until the end of the year to see how they could save? Keep an eye on all the deals we’ll take you through here so you can save big on some much-desired technology.

Remember — Prime Day starts July 11 and runs through July 12, so there isn’t long to wait.