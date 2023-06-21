 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Web
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Another big sale is happening at the same time as Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
A variety of electronic devices in open boxes.

Target just revealed that Target Circle Week will run from July 9 to July 15, overlapping with Amazon’s Prime Day that’s scheduled for July 11 to July 12.

The big sale event will be open to members of the retailer’s Target Circle loyalty program, who will be able to receive discounts of up to 50% for certain items. If you’re not yet a member, don’t worry — you can join at any time, and membership is free. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to earn 1% from every purchase to redeem at a later time, access exclusive deals, and get 5% off for your birthday, among other benefits.

With Target Circle Week partially running alongside this year’s Prime Day deals, there won’t be a shortage of offers for shoppers who are hoping to enjoy lower prices when purchasing particular products. We expect a lot of other retailers to also try to take advantage of the increased shopping activity during Prime Day, so keep an eye out for sales from the likes of Walmart and Best Buy.

What can you buy during Target Circle Week and Prime Day? Practically anything that you want or need. The most popular discounts will be from TV deals, phone deals, and laptop deals, but even the most niche items may receive price cuts during these sales. If you see an offer that you like, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase right away, because your next chance at significant savings may not happen until this year’s Black Friday deals roll out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best hurricane trackers for Android and iOS in 2022
Truck caught in gale force winds.

Hurricane season strikes fear into the hearts of those who live in its direct path, as well as distanced loved ones who worry for their safety. If you've ever sat up all night in a state of panic for a family member caught home alone in the middle of a destructive storm, dependent only on intermittent live TV reports for updates, a hurricane tracker app is a must-have tool. There are plenty of hurricane trackers that can help you prepare for these perilous events, monitor their progress while underway, and assist in recovery. We've gathered the best apps for following storms, predicting storm paths, and delivering on-the-ground advice for shelter and emergency services. Most are free to download and are ad-supported. Premium versions remove ads and add additional features.

You may lose power during a storm, so consider purchasing a portable power source,  just in case. We have a few handy suggestions for some of the best portable generators and power stations available. 

Read more
These Chrome extensions will put cash-saving coupons right in your browser
Woman shopping online for best Early Prime Day Deals

You can save time and money this holiday season with just a few clicks, and you don't have to hunt for those coupon codes on your own anymore, either.

If you know you're going to do your holiday shopping online this year via your Chrome browser, why not let a coupon code browser extension help you out? If you need help choosing one for yourself, read on to see our picks for the best Chrome extensions for holiday shopping coupons.
Rakuten

Read more
Microsoft Word vs. Google Docs
A person using a laptop that displays various Microsoft Office apps.

For the last few decades, Microsoft Word has been the de facto standard for word processors across the working world. That's finally starting to shift, and it looks like one of Google's productivity apps is the heir apparent. The company's Google Docs solution (or to be specific, the integrated word processor) is cross-platform and interoperable, automatically syncs, is easily shareable, and perhaps best of all, is free.

However, Google Docs still has a long way to go before it can match all of Word's features -- Microsoft has been developing its word processor for over 30 years, after all. Will Google Docs' low barrier to entry and cross-platform functionality win out? Let's break down each word processor in terms of features and capabilities to help you determine which is best for your needs.
How does each word processing program compare?
To put it lightly, Microsoft Word has an incredible advantage over Google Docs in terms of raw technical capability. From relatively humble beginnings in the 1980s, Microsoft has added new tools and options in each successive version. Most of the essential editing tools are available in Google Docs, but users who are used to Word will find it limited.

Read more