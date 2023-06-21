Another big sale is happening at the same time as Prime Day

Target just revealed that Target Circle Week will run from July 9 to July 15, overlapping with Amazon’s Prime Day that’s scheduled for July 11 to July 12.

The big sale event will be open to members of the retailer’s Target Circle loyalty program, who will be able to receive discounts of up to 50% for certain items. If you’re not yet a member, don’t worry — you can join at any time, and membership is free. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to earn 1% from every purchase to redeem at a later time, access exclusive deals, and get 5% off for your birthday, among other benefits.

With Target Circle Week partially running alongside this year’s Prime Day deals, there won’t be a shortage of offers for shoppers who are hoping to enjoy lower prices when purchasing particular products. We expect a lot of other retailers to also try to take advantage of the increased shopping activity during Prime Day, so keep an eye out for sales from the likes of Walmart and Best Buy.

What can you buy during Target Circle Week and Prime Day? Practically anything that you want or need. The most popular discounts will be from TV deals, phone deals, and laptop deals, but even the most niche items may receive price cuts during these sales. If you see an offer that you like, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase right away, because your next chance at significant savings may not happen until this year’s Black Friday deals roll out.

