Amazon’s Big Spring sale: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more

Briley Kenney
By
Amazon Big Spring sale promo image
Amazon

Deal hunter or not, you’ll be pleased to know that Amazon’s Big Spring sale is officially underway. It’s your opportunity to save on a slew of buzzworthy deals, including TVs, laptops, appliances, various electronics, and much more. It shows that you don’t always have to wait for Amazon’s Prime Day to capitalize on fantastic discounts. If you’ve been holding off on buying something, hoping for a great deal, now’s the time to pull the trigger. Because the sale is so massive, we’ve gathered a few of our top picks below. However, we still recommend browsing the sale to see what you can find.

What to shop in the Amazon Big Spring sale

For starters, if you want a new tablet, Samsung, Lenovo, and Google during the sale. The Galaxy Tab A9+ is available for 19% to 23% off. Meanwhile, Google’s Pixel Tablet is 19% to 25% off, depending on the model. Samsung’s , and its gaming monitor is down to $140, usually $190. Or, the beautiful and much larger curved gaming monitor is $700, normally $1,300.

But enough about monitors, there are also tools on sale, like Dewalt’s , Bissell , Greenworks , and even . Some other notables include up to 17% off , up to 40% off , up to 50% off , and up to 26% off .

Trending Deals:

We weren’t kidding when we said this was a massive sale, and if we were to list everything included, we’d be here for the next week, let alone the rest of the day. Electronics, fashion, lawn and garden, beauty, kitchen, home goods, toys and games, pet supplies, luggage, and travel gear are all on sale, and that’s why we recommend taking a look for yourself when you’re ready.

Rest assured, if you’re looking for it, it’s on sale during the Amazon Big Spring sale. We’re not entirely sure if the plan is to liquidate as much inventory as possible to do some spring cleaning or if they’re making room for new stock, but these are ridiculous discounts that you do not want to miss. This event is for everyone, including Prime and non-Prime members, but as with all things Amazon, you’ll get much better deals if you do have Prime. Exclusive deals, free or discounted shipping, and flash discounts, what more could you ask for? If you’re not already a member, you before you add anything to your cart. You unlock a ton of prime benefits with your membership, too, like free delivery for groceries and Amazon purchases, access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Gaming support via Twitch, pharmacy and prescription savings, and much more.

Even if you don’t sign up, you’ll want to see what’s available during the Amazon Big Spring sale. Go take a look.

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
