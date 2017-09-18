Here’s how to download music from Youtube and listen on any device

Looking to rip some music from YouTube, but leave the video behind? There are dozens of different YouTube ripper services out there, and while many of them will get the job done, the ones we’ll cover in this tutorial are arguably the most simple and user-friendly of the bunch. Keep reading to learn how to download music from YouTube in just a handful of easy steps.

Before we get started though, it’s important we add a little disclaimer. Much like we stated in our How to Download a Youtube Video guide, downloading Youtube videos, or in this case, ripping their audio, is in breach of Youtube’s terms of use. That means Google could ditch your account over it, if it found out and decided to take action.

ListenToYoutube – Web tool

There are a number of online tools for ripping the audio from Youtube videos, but ListenToYoutube is our personal favorite. It has a clean and simple interface, and its on-site instructions are easy to follow.

The only caveat is that there are a few advertising pop-ups as you click through, so be wary of new windows opening when you click the various buttons for converting your chosen video.

Step One: Copy the video URL from your browser’s address bar.

Step Two: Open a new tab and go to listentoyoutube.com. Paste your YouTube URL into the field labeled “Paste your YouTube URL here” and click Go.

Step Three: Wait for the video to convert.

Step Four: Hit “Click here to get your download link”.

Step Five: Click the “Download MP3” button and you’re done!

4K Video Downloader – Desktop application

Online services are great at downloading and converting Youtube videos, but if they’re down for whatever reason, you’re then left trying to find an alternative. Desktop applications don’t have that problem, and our favorite of them all is 4K Video Downloader. Although its name might suggest otherwise, this tool isn’t just for downloading high-quality videos, it can also be used for ripping audio from them too.

It won’t work with Youtube’s live-streaming service, but if you want to learn how to download music from Youtube with a desktop tool, here’s how.

Step 1: Download and install 4K Video Downloader from the official site. Don’t worry about the premium, paid-for versions — you don’t need their features and the free version works just as well.

Step 2: Copy your chosen video’s URL from your browser window and then click the “Paste Link” button — with the “+” icon — in the top-left hand corner of the 4K Video Downloader window.

Step 3: You’ll then be presented with a few options. Click “Download video” and from the resulting drop-down menu, select “Extract Audio.” You can choose a format if you would rather convert it to an M4A or OGG file and its quality based on your own preferences. The bottom bar also lets you choose its download name and location.

Step 4: When ready, click the “Extract” button in the bottom right-hand corner to begin.

Step 5: The progress bar that appears will give you various information like download speed and estimated time remaining. When complete, you can right click, or use the three-dot menu-link on the right-hand side, to open the file’s location, or play it from your preferred player. The video’s audio is now ripped, and you can do with it what you will.

Now that you’re a pro at ripping and converting Youtube videos, if you have any videos you’ve already downloaded or own yourself that you’d like to rip the audio from, read our guide for the best MP4 to MP3 converters.

Updated 09/18/2017 by Jon Martindale – Updated style for current standard and added 4K Video Downloader option.