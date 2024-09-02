5 best Hulu movies to stream on Labor Day

We’re living in an era when many people have cut their cable subscriptions in favor of some combination of streaming services. Just because you’re paying for all those subscriptions, though, doesn’t mean you’re actually using them as much as you probably should.

If you’re someone who subscribed to Hulu to watch something in particular and are now hooked for life, we’ve grabbed five of the best movies available on the service that might make your subscription feel a little bit more worthwhile. Even better? They’re the perfect way to spend a couple of hours on Labor Day weekend.

Ferrari (2023)

Telling the story of Enzo Ferrari during a particularly pivotal moment in his life, Ferrari is really about what drives men to be the most self-destructive versions of themselves. As the Ferrari company faces bankruptcy, Ferrari himself is quarreling with his wife over his long-term affair, and also betting big on the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile road race that will see his cars racing against those of his competitors.

Featuring a remarkable central performance from Adam Driver and even better work from Penelope Cruz, Ferrari is riveting from moment one, and it only gets better once cars start crashing.

You can watch Ferrari on Hulu.

Get Out (2017)

Get Out Official Trailer 1 (2017) - Daniel Kaluuya Movie

One of the great horror films of the 21st century, Get Out is the kind of movie that’s worth digesting over and over again. The movie tells the story of a Black man who is visiting his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, and slowly begins to suspect that something is not right in this particular corner of suburbia.

The twists and turns of this movie are best left unspoiled, but Daniel Kaluuya delivers an astounding central performance. Get Out was also director Jordan Peele’s calling card, and all the proof that we needed that he was a creative force to be reckoned with.

You can watch Get Out on Hulu.

BlackBerry (2023)

BlackBerry - Official Trailer ft. Jay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton | HD | IFC Films

One of the best movies ever made about a business, BlackBerry tells the story of the nerdy inventor who created the signature phone, and the ways he and his business partners eventually ran their business into the ground.

Like The Social Network before it, BlackBerry is a movie where every single scene is great, and that’s thanks in large part to Glenn Howerton’s central performance. The movie itself is not at all sentimental, but it does reflect on the ways that a company can be on the leading edge of innovation, right up until the moment another company seizes the lead.

You can watch BlackBerry on Hulu.

The Royal Hotel (2023)

A brilliant, slow-burn escalation of tension, the unjustly overlooked 2023 thriller The Royal Hotel follows two Americans who run out of money while traveling through the Australian Outback and decide to find work at a bar in the middle of nowhere. As they do their work, they become enveloped in the misogyny that is all around them until they reach their breaking point.

At just 90 minutes long, The Royal Hotel knows how to squeeze every bit of tension out of its premise and get out before overstaying its welcome. If you’re looking for something that will hook you immediately, this may be just the thing.

You can watch The Royal Hotel on Hulu.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2022)

How To Blow Up A Pipeline - Official Trailer - In Theaters April 7

Genuinely political in ways that few modern films are, How to Blow Up a Pipeline tells the story of a group of strangers who come together to sabotage a pipeline with the goal of disrupting oil manufacturing. As we follow the tense machinations of the group, we are also given flashbacks that explain how each of these people found themselves committing an act of domestic terrorism.

It’s hard to deny the movie’s incredible ability to generate tension out of every moment.

You can watch How to Blow Up a Pipeline on Hulu.