Netflix today rolled out a revamp of its mobile apps that aims to make it that much quicker to find something to watch when you’re on your iPhone. The new “My Netflix” section is a one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts. The update is available now for iOS and is coming to Android in early August, the company said in a blog post.

The idea is when you’re away from your home network, the My Netflix tab will give priority to recommendations for content that you’ve saved or downloaded. The Home tab is still there, as is search — it’s just that Netflix is trying to make the former “Downloads” section a little easier to use.

Recommended Videos

The My Netflix tab also gives you a quick way to switch profiles, which is handy if you want to hand your phone over to babysit a toddler, but don’t necessarily want them to see what you’ve been watching.

You’ll also see a “Notifications” subsection that shows new arrivals and last calls, so you can easily find what’s new and what’s leaving Netflix without having to dive too far into the app.

And if you look a little deeper in the My Netflix tab, you’ll see trailers that you’ve previous watched (which is super easy to do across the various platforms on which Netflix is available), as well as a behind-the-scenes section that’ll take you deeper into Netflix movies and series.

Netflix reminds users that the more you use Netflix and interact with shows and movies, the better data it’ll have on you, and the better your recommendations will be.

Editors' Recommendations