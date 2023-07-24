 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

New My Netflix tab looks to make streaming on the go a bit easier

Phil Nickinson
By
The My Netflix section of the Netflix app on an iPhone.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Netflix today rolled out a revamp of its mobile apps that aims to make it that much quicker to find something to watch when you’re on your iPhone. The new “My Netflix” section is a one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts. The update is available now for iOS and is coming to Android in early August, the company said in a blog post.

The idea is when you’re away from your home network, the My Netflix tab will give priority to recommendations for content that you’ve saved or downloaded. The Home tab is still there, as is search — it’s just that Netflix is trying to make the former “Downloads” section a little easier to use.

Recommended Videos

The My Netflix tab also gives you a quick way to switch profiles, which is handy if you want to hand your phone over to babysit a toddler, but don’t necessarily want them to see what you’ve been watching.

Related
Press images of the My Netflix section of the Netflix app.
Netflix

You’ll also see a “Notifications” subsection that shows new arrivals and last calls, so you can easily find what’s new and what’s leaving Netflix without having to dive too far into the app.

And if you look a little deeper in the My Netflix tab, you’ll see trailers that you’ve previous watched (which is super easy to do across the various platforms on which Netflix is available), as well as a behind-the-scenes section that’ll take you deeper into Netflix movies and series.

Netflix reminds users that the more you use Netflix and interact with shows and movies, the better data it’ll have on you, and the better your recommendations will be.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
5 great comic book movies you should watch on Netflix right now
The official poster for Spider-Man.

With the rise of Disney Plus and Max, many beloved comic book movies from Marvel, DC, and the rest have been moved out of Netflix's massive streaming library. With this mass exodus of superheroes from this online service, this may leave some wondering what's left to watch. Fortunately, there are still some terrific comic book films that audiences can still enjoy on Netflix right now.
Spider-Man (2002)

Alright, let's do this one last time. After getting bitten by a genetically engineered spider, awkward high schooler Peter Parker uses his newfound superpowers to defend New York City as the costumed hero, Spider-Man. He then must face off against Norman Osborn, the wealthy scientist who inadvertently turns himself into the city's first supervillain, the Green Goblin.

Read more
The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix right now
Alex and Elliot walk down the street in Alex Strangelove.

Queer content is, fortunately, becoming more accessible in film and television. Numerous movies are readily available on streamers like Netflix, from Oscar-nominated originals tand critically acclaimed classics to thoughtful romantic dramas and sweet romantic comedies. And with new movies coming to Netflix every week, there are even some quality thrillers and steamy films in the mix, too.

Indeed, Netflix's collection of LGBTQ+ is one of the best you'll find on any streaming platform. What better way to celebrate this year's Pride Month than by watching some quality queer content from the comfort of your home? Even beyond June, it's always a great time to sit back and watch a funny gay rom-com or a passionate queer love story. Luckily for you, we've pulled together the best LGBTQ-themed movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
Netflix is now streaming one of 2023’s best thrillers. Here’s why you should watch it
missing best 2023 thriller reasons why you should watch the movie netflix 2

Only a few months after it debuted in theaters, Missing is now the most popular movie on Netflix. Anyone who has seen the movie, which focuses on a teenage girl who discovers that her mother has been kidnapped while on vacation and races to figure out what happened, understands why it's managed to climb so high on the streaming service's charts.

It's a mystery worth watching, and many Netflix viewers seem to have figured that out. Here are five reasons the movie has managed to become such a Netflix phenomenon, and why you should watch it right now.
It has a unique storytelling structure
MISSING - Official Trailer (HD)

Read more