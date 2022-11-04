 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Netflix launches new low-cost tier, here’s how to get it

Trevor Mogg
By

Netflix has launched its new low-cost subscription plan, Basic With Ads.

The new plan costs $7 a month, $3 less than the next cheapest plan, Basic, which costs $10 a month.

11 other countries also launched Basic With Ads this week, namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

“Basic With Ads” does what it says on the tin, that is, offers ads while you watch. The new plan offered by Netflix will show between four and five minutes of ads each hour, with each one running for up to 30 seconds. They’ll play before and during shows and movies, Netflix said.

But it should be noted that, besides the interruptions from advertisers, the new tier also comes with a number of limitations.

For example, streams are limited to 720p resolution, and content can only play on one device at a time, which is the same as the ad-free Basic tier.

But while you can download for offline viewing with the Basic, Standard, and Premium tiers, Basic With Ads does not allow this feature.

Also, some movies and shows will be missing from Netflix’s library due to licensing restrictions, though this could change if the streaming giant is able to agree on terms with its partners.

Netflix, which currently has 223 million subscribers globally, is hoping Basic With Ads will help to attract new customers and retain existing ones who are looking to save a few bucks in these challenging economic times.

“Basic with Ads is everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between,” the company said on its website. “We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan.”

One of Netflix’s main rivals, Disney+, is also introducing an ad-supported tier on December 8, costing $8 per month. Others already offer an add-supported tier; for example, Hulu’s costs $8 per month while Peacock charges $5.

How to get Basic With Ads

Log into your Netflix account and select “plan details” in Settings. Look for “change plan” and then select Basic With Ads from the four options. You’ll be put onto the new tier at the time of your next billing. New subscribers can simply select the Basic With Ads option when they sign up.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the World Series in 4K
World Series on the Fox Sports app on an iPhone.
Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV: How to pick the best live streaming service
YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Hulu with Live TV: plans, price, channels, bundles and more
Hulu app icon on Roku.
What is YouTube Premium? Price, content, and more
YouTube Music
This $12,000 soundbar features an actual Porsche 992 GT3 exhaust system
Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro.
The best family movies on Amazon Prime Video (November 2022)
Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games.
Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount
The Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV with an abstract scene on the screen.
The best Black movies on Netflix right now (November 2022)
Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple
HP is now in the OTC hearing aid game, powered by Nuheara
HP Hearing Pro by Nuheara.
Save $350 on the 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV at this retailer today
An African landscape on the LG C2 OLED.
The best Netflix original series right now (November 2022)
Jen and Judy wearing all black, linking arms in a scene from Dead To Me.
The best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video (November 2022)
Amleth screams for battle In The Northmen.
The best thrillers on Netflix right now (November 2022)
Liam Neeson holds his weapon in A Walk Among the Tombstones.