 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

The cost of a YouTube Premium family plan is going up

Phil Nickinson
By

The ability to pay to not see ads on YouTube may well be one of the better subscriptions available. But if you’re on a family plan, YouTube Premium is about to get a bit more expensive.

YouTube sent an email to subscribers today announcing that the family plan will increase from $18 a month to $23 a month starting the first billing cycle on or after November 21, 2022. That $5 increase is a 27% rate hike. And it’s likely one that family managers — that is, the person in charge of setting up the family unit within Google (which really isn’t as dystopian as it sounds) —  likely will pay most willingly.

“This update will allow us to develop even more Premium features and continue to support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube,” the YouTube Premium team wrote in the email to subscribers.

YouTube Premium on iPhone.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube Premium gets you ad-free YouTube videos, which is worth it in and of itself. You also get the ability to play videos in the background while you’re doing something else, or when the screen is locked on your phone. You’re also able to save videos for offline viewing. And YouTube Music is included as well, ad-free. You also get ad-free and offline playback in the YouTube Kids app.

Family plans allow up to six accounts total, the same as with YouTube TV, and everything is based on a standard Google account. There’s the manager account, which is in charge of things, and from there it will add up to five other family members aged 13 and up.

An individual subscription to YouTube Premium remains at $12 per month, after a one-month trial. Or you can save a couple of bucks and pay $112 annually. Student subscriptions remain $7 per month.

Editors' Recommendations

The YouTube watching experience on TVs just got much better
YouTube on a TV and on the mobile app.
Google Chromecast tips and tricks to make you a master caster
Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV
The ‘streaming wars’ aren’t what you think
streaming wars not what you think services
YouTube TV: Plans, pricing, channels, how to cancel, and more
The YouTube TV on a Roku TV.
Best 75-inch TV Deals: Get a big-screen TV for $630 today
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $500 today
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
Netflix’s ad-based tier launches November 3 at $7 a month
Iliza Shlishinger on Netflix.
Sonos Sub Mini vs. Sonos Sub: Which boom should you buy?
Sonos Sub Mini in front of a sofa.
Best Amazon Echo Deals: Get an Echo Show for $40
How to customize your AirPods Pro 2 controls for the perfect buds
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case, near iPhone 14.
Which AirPods should you buy?
apple airpods 3 new 2021 6
How to check the eartip seal on the Google Pixel Buds Pro
Pixel Buds Pro in coral color with the extra eartips.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (October 2022)
Carla Gugino lies on a bed, handcuffed, with Bruce Greenwood collapsed on top of her.