Kraven the Hunter trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes the apex predator

By
Aaron Taylor-Johnson kneels down and stares.
Sony Pictures

Aaron Taylor-Johnson transforms into one of Marvel’s future villains in the new trailer for Kraven the Hunter.

The action-packed footage follows Kraven (Taylor-Johnson), a big-game hunter originally born as Sergei Kravinoff. Kraven is the son of Russell Crowe’s Nikolai Kravinoff, who believes they are the greatest hunters the “world has ever known.” Kraven appears to be an honorable man who protects the animal kingdom through brutal and violent methods.

The trailer also depicts a fight between Kraven and Alessandro Nivola’s Aleksei Sytsevich, aka Rhino, a Russian mercenary who morphs his body into a rhino.

Kraven the Hunter’s cast includes Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, and Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner.

KRAVEN - New Trailer (HD)

Kraven the Hunter is directed by J.C. Chandor from a script by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter are listed as producers.

Kraven the Hunter’s release has been delayed several times. Previous dates include January 13, 2023, October 6, 2023, and August 30, 2024.

In a recent Deadline report, Kraven the Hunter’s theatrical delays allowed Chandor and crew to conduct “strategic reshoots” that improved the characters and tightened the plot. The report included a text from Chandor, who believes Kraven the Hunter will “surprise the hell out of a lot of people.”

Kraven the Hunter is the next entry into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The polarizing shared universe has faced strong criticism since its debut in 2018 with Venom. While Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage saw some success, Mobius and Madame Web were serious misfires. Deadline’s report also stated Sony Pictures Entertainment is “optimistic” that Kraven will be more like Venom than Madame Web.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13, 2024.

