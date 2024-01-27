Where to watch NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC tripleheader live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With football season coming to a close, the NBA will begin to ramp up its national TV schedule. One of the league’s signature series is NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, which will spotlight premier matchups every Saturday night for the next two months,

For the first Saturday in the series, the league will run a special tripleheader starting in the afternoon and running through the rest of the early evening and into the night. The tripleheader will cap off NBA Rivals Week, a special block of games featuring fierce and intense competition between rival teams.

Watch the NBA Saturday Primetime tripleheader live stream on ABC

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC will air three games on Saturday, January 27. The games begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, with Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks hosting Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The second game features Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers heading to Ball Arena to play Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

The final game pits Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

All three games on ABC are also available on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Use a TV provider for access.

Watch NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

Watch the NBA Saturday Primetime tripleheader live stream on Sling TV

With Sling TV, customers can access their favorite channels for an affordable price. Subscribers who pay $40 per month for Orange receive 32 channels, including ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform. At $45 per month, Blue subscribers gain 42 channels, like ABC, NBC, and Fox. At $60 per month, customers get both Orange and Blue. However, Sling is $25 off for the first month.

Watch the NBA Saturday Primetime tripleheader live stream on Hulu with Live TV

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC is available on Hulu with Live TV. Customers can watch their favorite programs on 90-plus channels, including ABC, TNT, USA, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV starts at $76 per month. However, subscribers can purchase a bundle – Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ – for $77 per month

Watch the NBA Saturday Primetime tripleheader live stream on Fubo

Catch all three games on Saturday with Fubo. Fans can enjoy NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC all season long on Fubo. There are 200-plus channels on Fubo, ranging from NBC and FS1 to FX and MSNBC. Customers can choose between Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 monthly. Plus, Fubo offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch the NBA Saturday Primetime tripleheader live stream on YouTube TV

Watch NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC with a paid plan to YouTube TV. Customers can choose from over 100 channels, including ABC, TBS, Food Network, and USA. The first three months of YouTube cost $63 per month. After that, the rate will increase to $73 per month. YouTube TV offers a free trial to new customers.

Watch the NBA Saturday Primetime tripleheader live stream from abroad with a VPN

Streaming the games could be challenging for those traveling outside the U.S. To combat potential issues, download a VPN to pair with your streaming services. By adding more security and privacy to your connection, VPNs will ensure a safer steaming experience. An additional benefit of a VPN is the ability to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Our top VPN choice is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

