3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in February

Dan Girolamo
By

Netflix continues to bolster its library with new movies and TV shows every month. The streaming service has seen an increase in action movies in February, with American Assassin, Fury, Pacific Rim, Resident Evil, and Shot Caller all available to stream. Some of these films could find themselves on the top 10 charts of most popular films on the service.

If you are looking for more films to watch this month, we selected three action films to place in your Netflix queue. One of our picks is Extraction 2, the Chris Hemsworth-led sequel to one of Netflix’s best original films. The other selections include a sequel to a famous assassin movie and an excellent zombie horror movie from Asia.

Extraction 2 (2023)

Chris Hemsworth holds a gun outside of a prison cell in Extraction 2.
Jasin Boland / Netflix

Some of the most successful action films today are directed by former stuntmen. Look no further than Chad Stahelski with the John Wick franchise and David Leitch with Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2. Add Sam Hargrave to the list for his work in the Extraction franchise, and more specifically, Extraction 2.

Despite nearly dying in Extraction, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) survives, electing to retire as a mercenary and heal in a secluded cabin in Austria. Yet, Rake’s retirement is short-lived after being recruited to help break his ex-wife’s sister and her son out of impenetrable prison. Challenge accepted. How did Hargrave follow up the excellent 12-minute one-take sequence in Extraction? He doubled down and filmed a 21-minute one-take shot in Extraction 2 that is something you need to see to believe.

Stream Extraction 2 on Netflix.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Two men stand next to each other in John Wick: chapter 2.
Niko Tavernise / Lionsgate

Speaking of John Wick, Stahelski raised the ceiling of the franchise with John Wick: Chapter 2. After defeating Viggo Tarasov in the first film, John (Keanu Reeves) returns to retirement to live a quiet, undisturbed life. Yet, John is pulled back into the criminal underworld with the arrival of Italian crime boss Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio).

Santino helped John retire for the first time to marry Helen. In return, John swore a blood oath with a marker, a token he must honor or else face retaliation from the High Table. Santino tasks John with killing his sister, Gianna (Claudia Gerini), so he can gain her seat at the High Table. It’s another suicide mission for John, but as long as he has a gun, there’s a chance.

Stream John Wick: Chapter 2 on Netflix.

Train to Busan (2016)

The cast of Train To Busan.
Next Entertainment World

A modern classic action movie set on a train, Train to Busan is a zombie film, but these deadly creatures are not the slow-walking ones from George Romero’s films. Train to Busan‘s zombies are fast, vicious entities, similar to the beasts from World War Z. Quicker zombies lead to more thrills and violence, placing Train to Busan in the action genre.

Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) has been an absentee father to Su-an (Kim Su-an), his young daughter. Su-an wants to spend her birthday with her mother in Busan. Seok-woo reluctantly obliges, and the two board a bullet train from Seoul to Busan. After a sick woman transforms into a zombie, the apocalypse begins, sending the entire train into complete chaos. It’s a fight for survival in this harrowing zombie adventure.

Stream Train to Busan on Netflix.

