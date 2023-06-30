 Skip to main content
Where to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream the event for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The best professional cyclists in the world will converge in Europe this July for the 110th edition of the Tour de France. As the most prestigious race in cycling, the Tour de France consists of 21 stages over 23 days. The first stage starts in Bilbao, Spain, on July 1. The race then moves into France, where riders battle various degrees of terrain, from the flat stages to the mountain stages. The final stage will be at Champs-Élysées, Paris, on July 23.

The 2023 edition of the Tour de France appears to be a two-horse race between Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia. Vingegaard won the race in 2022, while Pogačar won in 2020 and 2021. Can Vingegaard make it two straight, or will Pogačar join a select group of riders with a third victory? Find out where to watch the 2023 Tour de France below.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France on Peacock

Professional cyclists riding down a road.
Filip bossuyt from Kortrijk, Belgium

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France can be seen on Peacock. Day 1 starts at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock with a pre-race show, followed by Stage 1 at 6:30 a.m. Every morning of the race will start with the pre-race that leads directly into the race. Start times will vary for each stage. View the entire schedule here.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock plans on a TV.

Peacock offers two paid tiers: Premium or Premium Plus. The first paid tier is Premium, which costs $5 monthly/$50 annually and offers 80,000 hours of entertainment with ads while allowing access to new films and TV series. Premium Plus is ad-free, costs $10 monthly/$100 annually, and includes everything from Premium.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France on NBC and USA Network

Tour de France favorites: Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard lead the way | NBC Sports

The entirety of the 2023 Tour de France can be seen on Peacock. However, NBC will air the first stage on Saturday, July 1, and the final stage on Sunday, July 23. If you miss out on the live coverage, USA Network will air encore coverage of each stage at 2 a.m. ET the following morning. NBC and USA Network coverage is also available on the NBC Sports app.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France on NBC Networks

Watch the 2023 Tour de France live stream on YouTube TV

Icons for services like YouTube TV.

NBC and USA Network are available to stream with a subscription to YouTube TV. YouTube TV features over 100 channels, including ESPN, TNT, TBS, and FX. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. After three months, the rate goes to $73/month. If you’re unsure, YouTube TV offers a free trial so customers can experience the platform for themselves.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 Tour de France live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The Tour de France can be seen through Hulu with Live TV. The service includes over 85 live and on-demand channels, including NBC and USA. There are two subscription plans, and both contain ESPN+ and Disney+. The first plan costs $70 per month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Tour de France live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you are a Sling TV subscriber looking to watch the Tour de France on NBC and USA, you must have the Blue or the Orange + Blue package. NBC and USA are not available on the Orange package. The Blue package costs $45/month, while the Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, Sling TV now has a $25 discount for the first month.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

Fubo TV customers can watch the Tour de France on NBC and USA, two channels included in the service. There are over 220 live channels, including Bravo, HGTV, MSNBC, MTV, and OWN. Customers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France from abroad with a VPN

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

When watching the Tour de France outside of the United States, regional broadcast restrictions could interrupt your experience. A virtual private network, or VPN, will bypass these restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will make streaming the Tour de France a lot easier. Plus, Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

