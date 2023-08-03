 Skip to main content
Where to watch Lollapalooza 2023 live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

Nearly 400,000 music fans are expected to gather in Chicago’s Grant Park for Lollapalooza 2023. Lollapalooza is a four-day music festival from August 3 to August 6, featuring some of the most well-known bands and artists in the world. The list of headline performers includes Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza, Tomorrow x Together, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lana Del Rey.

Music fans unable to attend can watch Lollapalooza 2023 from their couches. Two live feeds will stream all four days of the festival on all four days. These channels will broadcast over 50 performances throughout the weekend.

Watch Lollapalooza 2023 live stream on Hulu

People stand in front of the Lollapalooza Chicago Welcome Sign.
Lacrossewi / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lollapalooza_Chicago.jpg

The official streaming destination of Lollapalooza 2023 is Hulu. Subscribers will have access to both two live streams all weekend. The ad-supported tier and the ad-free tier will stream Lollapalooza. Hulu with ads costs $8/month or $80/year, while Hulu (no ads) costs $15/month. If you’re a non-Hulu subscriber interested in streaming Lollapalooza, sign up for a FREE 30-day trial.

Watch Lollapalooza 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Lollapalooza will also be available to Hulu with Live TV subscribers. Hulu with Live TV does not require a cable subscription. Instead, it’s an over-the-top TV streaming service with 85 live and on-demand channels, including ESPN, TNT, NBC, USA, and TBS. Every Hulu with Live TV subscription includes Disney+ and ESPN+. At $70/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, customers will obtain Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

When is it streaming for subscribers?

JUST ADDED: Watch The 1975, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Pusha T, Portugal. The Man + many more on the @hulu livestream 🙌

More #Lolla artists to come! #HuluHasLIveMusic pic.twitter.com/t8S2MYFn8R

&mdash; Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 27, 2023

Lollapalooza 2023 begins streaming at approximately 2:05 p.m. ET each day of the festival. The stream will end after the completion of the final act, which varies depending on the day. However, all set times are subject to change.

Lollapalooza 2023 live stream schedule

The poster for Lollapalooza 2023 featuring all of the artists set to perform.
Lollapalooza

The Lollapalooza live streams will be labeled “Channel 1” and “Channel 2.” Each channel will feature eight or more acts per day from multiple genres. The live stream schedule* is as follows:

August 3

Channel 1

  • Bad Neighbors – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Matt Maltese – 3 p.m. ET
  • Disco Lines –3:55 p.m. ET
  • Lovejoy – 5 p.m. ET
  • NewJeans – 6:05 p.m. ET
  • Rema – 6:55 p.m. ET
  • Dom Dolla – 9 p.m. ET
  • Billie Eilish – 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Diplo – 11 p.m. ET

Channel 2

  • Carola – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Joy Oladokun – 4 p.m. ET
  • J. Worra –5:05 p.m. ET
  • Acraze – 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Sofi Tukker – 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Portugal. The Man – 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Lainey Wilson – 8:45 p.m. ET
  • Karol G – 9:40 p.m. ET

August 4

Channel 1

  • Hairtiage – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Band-Maid – 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Ray Volpe –3:50 p.m. ET
  • Sudan Archives – 4:40 p.m. ET
  • Peach Pit– 5:40 p.m. ET
  • Tems – 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Diesel – 8:50 p.m. ET
  • Fred Again.. – 9:55 p.m. ET
  • The 1975 – 11 p.m. ET

Channel 2

  • Skizzy Mars – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Sincere Engineer – 3 p.m. ET
  • Blanke – 3:50 p.m. ET
  • Ekkstacy – 4:40 p.m. ET
  • Emo Nite – 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Big Wild – 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Armnhmr – 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Jessie Reyez – 8:45 p.m. ET
  • Svdden Deth – 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Subtronics – 10:45 p.m. ET

August 5

Channel 1

  • Pardyalone – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Zack Fox – 2:50 p.m. ET
  • Knock2 –3:50 p.m. ET
  • Thee Sacred Souls – 4:35 p.m. ET
  • The Knocks – 5:40 p.m. ET
  • The Revivalists – 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Maggie Rogers – 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Meduza – 8:45 p.m. ET
  • Pusha T – 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Odesza – 10:45 p.m. ET

Channel 2

  • Hoosh – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Boonie x Clyde – 2:55 p.m. ET
  • Tom Odell – 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Motherfolk – 4:50 p.m. ET
  • AC Slate – 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Sylvan Esso – 6:45 p.m. ET
  • J.I.D. – 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Yung Gravy – 8:45 p.m. ET
  • Nora En Pure – 9:50 p.m. ET
  • Tomorrow X Together – 10:30 p.m. ET

August 6

Channel 1

  • Ingrid Andress – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Upsahl – 2:50 p.m. ET
  • Dehd –3:40 p.m. ET
  • Matroda – 4:45 p.m. ET
  • Mt. Joy – 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Magdalena Bay – 6:35 p.m. ET
  • A Boogie wit da Hoodie – 7:30 p.m. ET
  • The Backseat Lovers – 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Louis The Child – 9:45 p.m. ET

Channel 2

  • Ian Asher – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Dillon Nathaniel – 2:50 p.m. ET
  • The Happy Fits – 3:50 p.m. ET
  • Neil Frances – 4:40 p.m. ET
  • Wax Motif – 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Afrojack – 9:05 p.m. ET
  • Alan Walker – 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Rina Sawayama – 11 p.m. ET

*All times are subject to change. Check Hulu’s live stream schedule for updates.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
