The best shows on ESPN+

ESPN is the worldwide leader in sports for a good reason. With live sporting events, debate-style roundtables, and highlight-driven presentations, the 24/7 cable channel is still the best destination for round-the-clock sporting coverage. With the addition of ESPN+, there are now more sporting programs to watch from ESPN than ever before. From documentaries on Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter to shows hosted by Peyton Manning and Daniel Cormier, ESPN+ continues to churn out excellent sports programs for every type of fan.

Whether you love football or enjoy the UFC, ESPN+ features a wide variety of sports programming. Scrolling through ESPN+’s extensive library can be daunting, so we compiled a list of some of the best shows to watch on the ESPN+ streaming service.

The Last Dance (2020) 9 % 9.1/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman Created by Michael Tollin watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ Michael Jordan is one of the most important sports figures of the last 50 years. As one of the greatest basketball players ever, Jordan changed the entire sport due to his unique skillset and innate drive to succeed. Jordan’s journey from talented player to NBA icon is the subject of The Last Dance . The series follows Jordan and the Chicago Bills during the 1997-1998 season, which would be the last season of the Bulls’ dynasty, while interweaving stories of Jordan’s rise in the ’80s and ’90s. With incredible interviews from players and coaches, The Last Dance is one of the most fascinating sports documentaries in recent memory. Read less Read more

Peyton's Places (2019) 8.7/10 3 Seasons Genre Talk Cast Peyton Manning watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ Peyton Manning is best known for his role on the football field , where he made his mark as one of the five best quarterbacks in NFL history. Manning’s work ethic and hardworking persona became his trademarks. However, Manning is quite the entertainer off the field and hosts a show on ESPN+ called Peyton’s Places. In the documentary series, Manning interviews an impressive guest roster of players, coaches, and celebrities as he explores pivotal moments that affected the NFL on and off the field. Three seasons in, Manning has interviewed NFL legends such as John Elway and Joe Montana, as well as hilarious comedians such as Jay Leno and Keegan-Michael Key. Read less Read more

Bananaland (2022) 9.2/10 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast Jesse Cole watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ There are baseball teams, and then there are the Savannah Bananas . Without question, the Bananas are the most unique baseball team in the world. Led by their eccentric owner, Jesse Cole, the Bananas focus on giving fans the most entertaining experience at a ballpark rather than an ordinary game of baseball. From choreographed dance routines in the infield to animated batter walkups, the Bananas are the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. Bananaland goes inside the operation’s attempt to create the “greatest show in sports.” Read less Read more

The Ultimate Fighter (2005) 7.9/10 tv-14 30 Seasons Genre Reality Created by Frank Fertitta III, Dana White watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ Kamaru Usman, T.J. Dillashaw, and Rose Namajunas. The Ultimate Fighter is the UFC’s version of a reality show. It’s the perfect blend of competition and drama to depict one fighter’s journey to the UFC. The premise of The Ultimate Fighter is to bring in a group of fighters to battle it out in a tournament to see who is the best mixed martial artist. Winning a bout keeps a fighter in the competition while losing eliminates them from the show. It all culminates in one final fight as the winner receives a UFC contract and becomes the Ultimate Fighter Champion. The show has been responsible for kick-starting the careers of UFC champions like Michael Bisping , Tony Ferguson, Read less Read more

Detail: From The Mind of Daniel Cormier (2019) 3 Seasons Genre Talk Cast Daniel Cormier watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ What is it like to be in a UFC ring? What separates the good fighters from the great fighters? What types of strategies does a fighter incorporate to win a fight? Exploring these questions is the basis for Detail: From The Mind of Daniel Cormier. In Detail, the former UFC Champion breaks down some of the sport’s greatest athletes. From Conor McGregor and Kamara Usman to Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya, Cormier provides expert analysis and in-depth explanations of how each fighter became a champion. It’s a must-watch for any UFC fan looking to understand what goes on inside the octagon. Read less Read more

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (2021) 8.6/10 tv-pg 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast Tom Brady watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ Like Michael Jordan in The Last Dance, the life and career of Tom Brady received the docuseries treatment in Man in the Arena. The 10-episode series predominantly follows Brady’s tenure with the New England Patriots, focusing on his time spent as the team’s quarterback from 2001-2019. Each episode is centered around Brady’s Super Bowl appearances: nine with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From getting called into action as a backup in 2001 to chasing an undefeated season in 2007, Brady’s football résumé is unmatched. Man in the Arena also spotlights the man off the field, highlighted by his high-profile marriage to and supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Read less Read more

The Captain (2022) 8.6/10 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast Derek Jeter watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ One of the most prestigious titles an athlete can hold is captain of the New York Yankees. Derek Jeter became the 15th captain of the Yankees in 2003 on his way to becoming a Hall of Fame shortstop. That’s only part of the story, as Jeter gives a firsthand account of his life in The Captain. Through extensive interviews with friends, family members, teammates, and Jeter himself, The Captain provides insight into one of the most iconic baseball figures of the last 30 years. Known for protecting his private life, Jeter surprisingly opens up about key moments on and off the diamond. Throughout the seven episodes, Jeter candidly describes hot-button topics such as winning five World Series titles, his relationship with Alex Rodriguez, and becoming New York City’s most eligible bachelor. Read less Read more

NFL Primetime (1970) 7.5/10 1 Season Genre Sports Cast Chris Berman, Booger McFarland watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ NFL Primetime, one of the most iconic football highlight shows, is now exclusively on ESPN+. NFL Primetime dates back to 1987 when host Chris Berman and analyst Tom Jackson ran through the NFL’s Sunday slate of games . With iconic catchphrases from Berman and catchy music playing during the highlights, NFL Primetime became a staple program for every football fan. After going off the air in 2005, NFL Primetime returned in 2019 as an ESPN+ digital series. Once again, Berman is the host, but this time, he’s joined by ESPN analyst Booger McFarland. Berman hasn’t changed his style at all, so expect a lot of rumbling, bumbling, and stumbling in each highlight. Read less Read more

America's Caddie (2020) 1 Season Cast Michael Collins watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ America’s Caddie has featured interviews with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus. Michael Collins is an unconventional, energetic, and passionate media personality who loves one thing and one thing only: golf. Collins brings his comedic persona and golf expertise to his series America’s Caddie . As a longtime caddie and ESPN golf analyst, Collins presents America’s Caddie as a magazine-style road show. Collins interviews past-and-present golfers as he hits the road to preview some of the PGA Tour’s most prestigious events.has featured interviews with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus. Read less Read more

Dana White's Contender Series (2017) 8.0/10 6 Seasons Genre Reality Cast Dana White, Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard watch on ESPN+ watch on ESPN+ UFC President Dana White is always looking for new talent. The Contender Series is a way for White to find new athletes for the UFC through a series of fights between competitors. If White is impressed with a fighter, he can offer them a contract. There is no limit to how many contracts White can offer per event. Notable fighters who competed in The Contender Series include Sean O’Malley, Kevin Holland, Ricky Simón, and Dan Ige. Read less Read more

