 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Guides

The best shows on ESPN+

Dan Girolamo
By

ESPN is the worldwide leader in sports for a good reason. With live sporting events, debate-style roundtables, and highlight-driven presentations, the 24/7 cable channel is still the best destination for round-the-clock sporting coverage. With the addition of ESPN+, there are now more sporting programs to watch from ESPN than ever before. From documentaries on Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter to shows hosted by Peyton Manning and Daniel Cormier, ESPN+ continues to churn out excellent sports programs for every type of fan.

Whether you love football or enjoy the UFC, ESPN+ features a wide variety of sports programming. Scrolling through ESPN+’s extensive library can be daunting, so we compiled a list of some of the best shows to watch on the ESPN+ streaming service.

Looking for more shows to watch? We have more guides to read, including the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Disney+, and the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.

The Last Dance (2020)
The Last Dance
9 %
9.1/10
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Documentary
Cast Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman
Created by Michael Tollin
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
Michael Jordan is one of the most important sports figures of the last 50 years. As one of the greatest basketball players ever, Jordan changed the entire sport due to his unique skillset and innate drive to succeed. Jordan’s journey from talented player to NBA icon is the subject of The Last Dance. The series follows Jordan and the Chicago Bills during the 1997-1998 season, which would be the last season of the Bulls’ dynasty, while interweaving stories of Jordan’s rise in the ’80s and ’90s. With incredible interviews from players and coaches, The Last Dance is one of the most fascinating sports documentaries in recent memory.
Peyton's Places (2019)
Peyton's Places
8.7/10
3 Seasons
Genre Talk
Cast Peyton Manning
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
Peyton Manning is best known for his role on the football field, where he made his mark as one of the five best quarterbacks in NFL history. Manning’s work ethic and hardworking persona became his trademarks. However, Manning is quite the entertainer off the field and hosts a show on ESPN+ called Peyton’s Places. In the documentary series, Manning interviews an impressive guest roster of players, coaches, and celebrities as he explores pivotal moments that affected the NFL on and off the field. Three seasons in, Manning has interviewed NFL legends such as John Elway and Joe Montana, as well as hilarious comedians such as Jay Leno and Keegan-Michael Key
Bananaland (2022)
Bananaland
9.2/10
1 Season
Genre Documentary
Cast Jesse Cole
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
There are baseball teams, and then there are the Savannah Bananas. Without question, the Bananas are the most unique baseball team in the world. Led by their eccentric owner, Jesse Cole, the Bananas focus on giving fans the most entertaining experience at a ballpark rather than an ordinary game of baseball. From choreographed dance routines in the infield to animated batter walkups, the Bananas are the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. Bananaland goes inside the operation’s attempt to create the “greatest show in sports.” 
The Ultimate Fighter (2005)
The Ultimate Fighter
7.9/10
tv-14 30 Seasons
Genre Reality
Created by Frank Fertitta III, Dana White
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
The Ultimate Fighter is the UFC’s version of a reality show. It’s the perfect blend of competition and drama to depict one fighter’s journey to the UFC. The premise of The Ultimate Fighter is to bring in a group of fighters to battle it out in a tournament to see who is the best mixed martial artist. Winning a bout keeps a fighter in the competition while losing eliminates them from the show. It all culminates in one final fight as the winner receives a UFC contract and becomes the Ultimate Fighter Champion. The show has been responsible for kick-starting the careers of UFC champions like Michael Bisping, Tony Ferguson, Kamaru Usman, T.J. Dillashaw, and Rose Namajunas.
Detail: From The Mind of Daniel Cormier (2019)
Detail: From The Mind of Daniel Cormier
3 Seasons
Genre Talk
Cast Daniel Cormier
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
What is it like to be in a UFC ring? What separates the good fighters from the great fighters? What types of strategies does a fighter incorporate to win a fight? Exploring these questions is the basis for Detail: From The Mind of Daniel Cormier. In Detail, the former UFC Champion breaks down some of the sport’s greatest athletes. From Conor McGregor and Kamara Usman to Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya, Cormier provides expert analysis and in-depth explanations of how each fighter became a champion. It’s a must-watch for any UFC fan looking to understand what goes on inside the octagon.
Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (2021)
Man in the Arena: Tom Brady
8.6/10
tv-pg 1 Season
Genre Documentary
Cast Tom Brady
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
Like Michael Jordan in The Last Dance, the life and career of Tom Brady received the docuseries treatment in Man in the Arena. The 10-episode series predominantly follows Brady’s tenure with the New England Patriots, focusing on his time spent as the team’s quarterback from 2001-2019. Each episode is centered around Brady’s Super Bowl appearances: nine with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From getting called into action as a backup in 2001 to chasing an undefeated season in 2007, Brady’s football résumé is unmatched. Man in the Arena also spotlights the man off the field, highlighted by his high-profile marriage to and supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
The Captain (2022)
The Captain
8.6/10
1 Season
Genre Documentary
Cast Derek Jeter
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
One of the most prestigious titles an athlete can hold is captain of the New York Yankees. Derek Jeter became the 15th captain of the Yankees in 2003 on his way to becoming a Hall of Fame shortstop. That’s only part of the story, as Jeter gives a firsthand account of his life in The Captain. Through extensive interviews with friends, family members, teammates, and Jeter himself, The Captain provides insight into one of the most iconic baseball figures of the last 30 years. Known for protecting his private life, Jeter surprisingly opens up about key moments on and off the diamond. Throughout the seven episodes, Jeter candidly describes hot-button topics such as winning five World Series titles, his relationship with Alex Rodriguez, and becoming New York City’s most eligible bachelor.
NFL Primetime (1970)
NFL Primetime
7.5/10
1 Season
Genre Sports
Cast Chris Berman, Booger McFarland
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
NFL Primetime, one of the most iconic football highlight shows, is now exclusively on ESPN+. NFL Primetime dates back to 1987 when host Chris Berman and analyst Tom Jackson ran through the NFL’s Sunday slate of games. With iconic catchphrases from Berman and catchy music playing during the highlights, NFL Primetime became a staple program for every football fan. After going off the air in 2005, NFL Primetime returned in 2019 as an ESPN+ digital series. Once again, Berman is the host, but this time, he’s joined by ESPN analyst Booger McFarland. Berman hasn’t changed his style at all, so expect a lot of rumbling, bumbling, and stumbling in each highlight.
America's Caddie (2020)
America's Caddie
1 Season
Cast Michael Collins
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
Michael Collins is an unconventional, energetic, and passionate media personality who loves one thing and one thing only: golf. Collins brings his comedic persona and golf expertise to his series America’s Caddie. As a longtime caddie and ESPN golf analyst, Collins presents America’s Caddie as a magazine-style road show. Collins interviews past-and-present golfers as he hits the road to preview some of the PGA Tour’s most prestigious events. America’s Caddie has featured interviews with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus.
Dana White's Contender Series (2017)
Dana White's Contender Series
8.0/10
6 Seasons
Genre Reality
Cast Dana White, Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard
watch on ESPN+
watch on ESPN+
UFC President Dana White is always looking for new talent. The Contender Series is a way for White to find new athletes for the UFC through a series of fights between competitors. If White is impressed with a fighter, he can offer them a contract. There is no limit to how many contracts White can offer per event. Notable fighters who competed in The Contender Series include Sean O’Malley, Kevin Holland, Ricky Simón, and Dan Ige.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
USC vs. Tulane live stream: where to watch the 2023 Cotton Bowl
Logos of the Tulane helmet and the USC helmet for the 2023 Cotton Bowl.
The best shows on Disney+ right now (January 2023)
The main cast of Willow in a forest.
The best anime on Netflix right now (January 2023)
Thorfinn reaching out his hand in Vinland Saga season 2 key art.
Utah vs. Penn State live stream: where to watch the 2023 Rose Bowl
Logo for the Rose Bowl Game between Utah and Penn State.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Three main characters from Letterkenny standing together, wearing plaid and overalls.
The best movies on Hulu right now (January 2023)
Jim Carrey and Justin Cooper in Liar Liar.
The best shows on Apple TV+
Harrison Ford pointing a finger at Jason Segel in an image from Shrinking on Apple TV+.
Georgia vs. Ohio State live stream: where to watch the 2022 Peach Bowl
Graphic for the 2022 Peach bowl.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now
Chuck at his computer surrounded by agents, fists up his his chest in a scene from Chuck.
Everything leaving Hulu in January 2023
Mads Mikkelsen in Arctic.
Everything leaving Netflix in January 2023
Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs stares into a screen.
Where to watch 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series with Harrison Ford
A man and a woman walk outside in 1923.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Alisha Weir in Matilda The Musical.