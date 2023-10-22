 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream: watch the NFL for free

Blair Marnell
By

Division rivals Buffalo and New England are having two very different seasons, and so far, the Patriots are really taking a beating. Will things turn around when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take on the New England Patriots (1-5) in Foxborough, Massachusetts? We’ll see, but the Bills are an 8-point favorite on FanDuel. Buffalo and New England last played in January of this year, with the Bills winning by a score of 35-23.

Just because the Bills have a winning record doesn’t mean fans are happy in Buffalo. It’s been hard to miss the fact that the Bills have limped to victory in games that they should have easily won. And while the Patriots haven’t posed much of a threat this season, the Bills really need to step up their game if they’re going to hang with the elite teams of the NFL. If you’re looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Bills versus the Patriots.

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream on CBS

Aerial shot of Bryant Denny Stadium in Alabama.
Matthew Tosh / Flickr

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/1o a.m. PT on October 22 from Gillette Stadium. CBS will broadcast the game, with Bob Socci and Scott Zolak providing commentary. Watch the game on your connected TV, mobile phone, or tablet on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Bills vs. Patriots on CBS
Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

The Bills vs. Patriots game can be streamed with Paramount+ with Showtime. Subscribers can watch the game via their local CBS station. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12/month or $120/year. After watching the football game, explore what else Paramount+ has to offer. New programs on Paramount+/Showtime in October include the Frasier reboot, Fellow Travelers, and Crush.

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch the Bills vs. Patriots game with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers have access to over 85 live and on-demand channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, USA, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV now offers three bundled plans. At $77/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $82/month, customers gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $90/month, subscribers will get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is football heaven this fall. This game can be seen on YouTube TV, along with college games on ESPN, Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC. Additionally, NFL games are available for purchase with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now available through YouTube TV. Subscribers will pay $53/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before the rate increases to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With a subscription to FuboTV, football fans can watch the game between Buffalo and New England. CBS is one of the 175 featured channels. Additional channels include USA, CNN, NBC, Food Network, and TLC. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. The best part is new customers can sign up for a free trial before committing to the monthly fee.

Watch the Bills vs. Patriots live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Of the two teams in this contest, only the Bills have a realistic chance of making the playoffs or even winning their division. That doesn’t mean the Patriots can’t play spoiler to their rivals. And the Patriots have to win again at some point, right? If you’re fan of either team, you don’t have to miss a minute of the action, even if you happen to be on an international trip. If you have a VPN, you can fool your internet connection into letting you stream NFL games, no matter where you are.

With a VPN, consumers can enhance their security while using a foreign Wi-Fi connection. Adding more privacy is never a bad thing in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better streaming experience for the game. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN. There is currently no NordVPN free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee will be offered to new users.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years.
