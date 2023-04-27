2023 NFL Draft live stream: Watch from anywhere for free

The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place in Kansas City, and it’s a great opportunity for football fans to catch a glimpse of the new additions to their team. The draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. The television broadcast is being covered by three networks — ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network — with each providing its own unique commentators and insights. If you’re wondering how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft online, there are several ways to do so, including several of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded up the best places to watch, including several ways to watch the NFL Draft for free. We’ve even got details on how to watch the draft if you’re outside the United States come draft time.

Watch the 2023 NFL Draft live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a good choice for taking in the NFL Draft this weekend, as it provides access to both ESPN and the NFL Network under one subscription plan. The Sling Blue plan is where you’ll find each hot these networks, and it includes plenty of other channels sports lovers will like, such as ESPN2, TNT, and Fox Sports 1. A major draw for Sling TV subscribers is its simplicity, as its user interface resembles cable TV, but there’s none of the hassles that come with a cable subscription. Sling also offers a Sling Orange plan that offers some additional sports channels, or you can combine Blue and Orange to gain all of the networks in Sling’s channel lineup.

Watch the 2023 NFL Draft live stream on FuboTV

One of the live TV streaming services everyone seems to love is FuboTV. Fubo is one of the best online outlets for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, and several Fubo original sports channels. NFL Network is also part of Fubo’s offerings, so you can watch the NFL Draft on either NFL Network or ESPN with a FuboTV subscription. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the NFL Draft online for free, as there is a 7-day FuboTV free trial available if you’re a new subscriber. If you’ve previously used up your FuboTV free trial, subscriptions start at $75 per month.

Watch the 2023 NFL Draft live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the 2023 NFL Draft live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to in order to watch either ESPN or NFL Network. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the 2023 NFL Draft live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching the 2023 NFL Draft online. YouTube TV is also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, so you know you’re diving into a platform primed for some football. YouTube TV is one of the most convenient online outlets for watching, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include both NFL Network and ESPN, as well as dozens of other sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the 2023 NFL Draft for free.

Watch the 2023 NFL Draft live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NFL Draft has become a popular event and there’s likely to be geographic restrictions in place for the live stream. This can make it difficult to watch if you’re trying to watch from outside the United States. A virtual private network will get you in front of the coverage no matter where you’re at. A VPN is smart for everyone, really, particularly if you value your online privacy. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would allow you to watch the 2023 NFL Draft from anywhere just as you would in your own home. There’s almost always deals being offered at NordVPN, and new subscribers can even pair a NordVPN free trial with a FuboTV free trial to watch the NFL Draft online entirely at no cost.

