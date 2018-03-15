No TV? No problem. Get your March Madness fill online with our full list

Share

March Madness is arguably the most popular college sport event on TV, raking in money commensurate with the Super Bowl or World Cup. The high stakes of the tournament inevitably create some serious drama, turning even the most apathetic alumni into frenzied fanatics for their alma mater.

Whether you’re a massive college hoops fan, an NBA devotee looking for the next crop of superstars, or simply a person who randomly filled out a bracket in hopes of winning your office’s pool, March Madness has plenty of excitement and entertainment for everybody. Follow our list below to find all the best ways to catch the madness yourself.

Watching games on TV

If you have a cable or satellite package or plan to watch games at a bar, note that individual games air on these four networks: CBS, TruTV, TBS, or TNT. CBS has a full list of games, start times, and the specific network each game will air on, so you won’t have to flip through channels randomly to find the game you want.

Note: The Final Four games are being broadcast exclusively via TBS this year. As such, you need a pay TV subscription or one of the streaming services below to watch.

Streaming options

March Madness Live (Web)

Ready for the madness, but don’t have a TV at home? Fear not, basketball fans. All you need to do is visit NCAA’s March Madness Live website for access to streaming games, up-to-the-second stats, and a quick look at the current bracket. CBS and Turner Broadcasting once again team up with the NCAA to offer comprehensive online coverage of all March Madness games, assuring even the most casual fans have the ability to keep up with all the action. Turner’s TNT, TBS, and TruTV join in on the streaming fun again this year, helping bring every Big Dance matchup to viewers across the globe.

This year, March Madness Live has a new wrinkle: Fast Break, a collaboration between AT&T and Lowe’s, is an NFL Red Zone-esque “whiparound” program which will allow fans to catch the first round of the tournament with real-time highlights, updates, live look-ins and commentary for each first-round matchup.

Seem too good to be true? Well, there is a catch. March Madness Live only allows viewers to freely stream the games broadcast on CBS — a total of 21 this year — without requiring a compatible cable or satellite subscription. Access to the TNT, TBS, or TruTV will be offered free for three hours with the service’s “live pass,” but anything more requires login credentials from providers like DirecTV, Dish Network, and Comcast. Click here to check your local channel listings and availability.

March Madness Live App

The NCAA also offers March Madness Live as an app capable of streaming each and every March Madness contest. Once again, any game playing on CBS remains streamable for free, while those taking place on TNT, TBS, or TruTV require a compatible cable or satellite subscription. The app, available for a litany of different devices (see below), is free.

According to the NCAA, Turner’s iStreamPlanet will power streams this year at 60 frames per second across Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, and Xbox. We think that is probably contingent upon your home network. Plus, if you’re on Apple TV, you can watch up to three games simultaneously.

Compatible Devices iOS devices Android devices Apple TV Apple Watch Amazon Echo devices Amazon Fire tablets Amazon Fire TV Google Daydream Mac/PC Chromecast Roku Samsung Gear VR Xbox One Select smart TVs

Streaming services

If you want to watch the full slate of games without a pay TV subscription, your best bet is one of these streaming services, nominally known as the “big five.” Don’t worry about finding a package with CBS (since all the CBS games are available for free via March Madness Live, as mentioned above), but you ideally want all the Turner networks — TNT, TBS, and TruTV — if possible.

Other resources

The NCAA March Madness YouTube channel provides fans with highlight clips and game updates throughout the entirety of the championship game. Visitors have access to pre- and postgame interviews, expert analysis, and plenty of in-game highlights and features. If watching every second of the game doesn’t fit into your evening schedule, periodically checking in via YouTube is a great way to keep up with the action.

An incredible resource for NCAA fans, Reddit’s dedicated college basketball forum has a constant stream of content submitted by fans. With tournament coverage on tap for the next several weeks, expect a bevy of content related to the Big Dance like team interviews, expert analysis, historical facts, and outrageous memes. Reddit’s loyal user base generates the site’s wealth of content, which is both a blessing and a curse.

You will find a slew of NCAA-themed pictures, videos, and even alternative streaming sites on game days, but again, we caution users to stay away from unsanctioned third-party sites. Disclaimer: While Reddit is an excellent resource for anything and everything March Madness, it’s incredibly easy to waste hours poking around the rest of the site. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Though not a video option, ESPN offers its signature play-by-play Gamecast presentation for all March Madness matchups. Just navigate to the NCAA scoreboard page via the ESPN website, click the game you would like to follow, and the related Gamecast window opens. This feature shows real-time events including every made dunk, every foul, and every buzzer-beating three. Gamecast also lists each team’s stats, highlight videos, and what is trending on Twitter.