Rangers vs Celtic live stream: Can you watch for free?

As if the Rangers vs Celtic rivalry wasn’t already massive enough, the Glasgow foes will clash today with the Scottish Premiership title in the balance. Celtic currently sit atop the table, but Rangers are just a point behind with a game in hand. And with the next team another 17 points behind Rangers, the outcome of this one will determine the favorite to be crowned champions in May.

You absolutely do not want to miss this one, which is kicking off very soon, at 7:00 a.m. ET. If you live in the United States, it’ll be televised on CBS Sports Network, but we’ve also put together some different ways you can watch a free live stream of the Glasgow Derby.

Is There a Free Rangers vs Celtic Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 180-plus other TV channels with Fubo‘s “Pro” channel package. It’s arguably the best live-TV streaming service if you’re looking to replace cable long-term, but if you simply want to watch Rangers vs Celtic at no cost, you can sign up, watch the match and then cancel before your seven-day free trial comes to a close.

Or, if you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can do the exact same process with either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” channel plan or above). Both include CBS Sports Network, and both let you watch for free for five days before you cancel or pay for your first month.

It’s also important to note that Paramount+ streams some Scottish Premiership matches, but this one will be exclusively on CBS Sports Network in the United States, so those three options are the only ways you can watch a free live stream.

How to Watch the Rangers vs Celtic Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re in a country that isn’t the United States, you can still watch the match on one of those aforementioned streaming services if you use a virtual private network (VPN). By hiding your IP address and connecting you digitally to a server in the US, VPN’s are able to get past any location blocks that these US-only streaming services will present.

Most VPN’s will do what you need here, but we would recommend NordVPN. Not only is it safe and reliable, but it doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, it has over 2,000 servers in the United States (more than 6,000 worldwide) and, perhaps most importantly, it’s really easy to use. Plus, if you’re still feeling unsure, it will give you your money back within 30 days of signing up if you decide you don’t like it.

