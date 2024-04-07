 Skip to main content
Man United vs Liverpool live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
Looking to avenge a heartbreaking FA Cup loss from a couple weeks ago, Liverpool return to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in an important Premier League fixture today. If this one can provide any sort of similar fireworks to that 4-3 instant classic, we’re in store for a highly compelling match.

This one kicks off at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on NBC in the United States. If you don’t have cable, though, we’ve put together a bunch of different ways you can watch a live stream of Manchester United vs Liverpool for free or cheap.

Is There a Free Man United vs Liverpool Live Stream?

Fubo is our No. 1 choice here. Not only does the “Pro” channel package–which comes with a free seven-day trial–include NBC live in the most markets of any live-TV streaming service, but it will also have this match available in 4K (with a compatible streaming device and/or TV). You’ll want the best quality stream for a match like this, and Fubo’s 4K stream is simply beautiful.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial before, you can also try out YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” or DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” plan. They both include NBC (live in most markets), and they both come with a five-day free trial.

Watch Man United vs Liverpool on Peacock

Of course, every Premier League match that is televised on NBC will also stream live on Peacock. And while Peacock doesn’t come with a free trial, it costs just $6 per month or $60 for a year. As such, if you’ve exhausted all your free-trial options, this is undoubtedly the most cost-effective way to watch a live stream of Manchester United vs Liverpool.

It also makes plenty of sense as a long-term streaming option for Premier League fans. In addition to NBC-televised matches, Peacock also has every EPL game that isn’t on TV. That equates to about half of all matches for the entire season, which is an absolute steal for just $6 per month.

Toss in other live sports and Peacock’s huge library of TV shows and movies, and it becomes an even better deal.

Watch the Man United vs Liverpool Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re trying to watch the match on one of those streaming services from outside the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in the US, which makes it look like–digitally, at least–you’re located there. This gets you past the location-restrictions of these streaming services, allowing you to watch the match from abroad.

NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN services around. It’s doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, it’s reliable and has a number of features that make it really simple to use. Or, if you want some alternatives, you can also check out our rundown of the best VPN deals.

