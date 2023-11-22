 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dan Girolamo
By

Thanksgiving is not only reserved for turkeys. New York City will be the site of the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 2023 version marks the 97th edition of the parade. The parade route starts on West 77th & Central Park West, marches down to Columbus Circle and Central Park West, and continues onto 6th Avenue before finishing at Macy’s Herald Square on 7th Avenue.

The parade is known for its giant balloons of iconic characters and musical performances. Some of the characters in the 2023 parade include Snoopy, Paw Patrol Pikachu, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Cher, Jon Batiste, Brandy, Chicago, Jessie James Decker, and Pentatonix are on the list of performers scheduled for the parade. Keep reading for information on how to watch the parade.

Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream on NBC

People walk down the street giant parade balloons in New York City.
John Prato / Flickr

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade starts on NBC at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on November 23Today’s Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker will host the telecast. If you miss the parade, you can watch an encore presentation after the dog show ends later that afternoon. Watch the parade on NBC.com or in the NBC app. Log in with a cable TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC
Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream on Peacock

People march down the streets with a big balloon for Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Anthony Quintano / Wiki Commons

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will stream on PeacockNBC’s streaming service is home to hit movies and TV shows, such as Five Nights at Freddy’sYellowstone, Based on a True Story, and Fast X. Peacock offers two paid plans – Premium and Premium Plus. Premium is the ad-supported tier that costs $6/month, and Premium Plus features limited ad-interruptions for $12/month.

Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Access NBC and 90+ channels on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, MTV, and Comedy Central. Customers can purchase Hulu with Live TV for $76/month. However, three bundles include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. The bundles cost between $77/month and $90/month, depending on your ad preferences.

Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

With a flexible lineup and channel customization, Sling TV is an excellent option for customers looking for an affordable streaming television service. Sling TV’s two paid plans are Sling Orange at $40/month and Sling Blue at $45/month. Sling Blue is the package that includes local broadcasts of NBC, ABC, and Fox. Both packages can be bundled for $60/month. However, Sling TV is 50% off for the first month.

Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Catch NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on YouTube TV. The service features 100+ channels in news, sports, and entertainment, including ESPN, CBS, HGTV, TNT, and USA. New customers will only pay $51/month for the first three months. Then, the rate moves to $73/month. YouTube TV offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Out of all the streaming television services, Fubo TV feels the most like cable because of the high channel selection. FuboTV includes hundreds of channels, like CBS, FX, NBC, NFL Network, and FS1. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. FuboTV is taking $20 off each plan for two months. Plus, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

For those traveling abroad for the holiday, download a VPN for your streaming services. VPNs help bypass regional broadcast restrictions, which help ensure a smoother streaming experience. Our top suggestion is NordVPN, one of the best VPN services. If you don’t like it, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

