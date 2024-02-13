3 great Amazon Prime Video shows to watch on Valentine’s Day

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Who said you have to go out to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Thanks to streaming services like Amazon’s Prime Video, couples can spend their Valentine’s Day evening sitting back, relaxing, and watching a romantic TV show. Prime Video has several subgenres of romance on the service, including complicated love and teen relationships.

For Valentine’s Day, we picked three great shows to watch that are streaming on Prime Video. One of our picks is Mr. & Mrs. Smith, an espionage series based on the 2005 film. The other two selections include an anthology of modern love stories and a musical drama.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)

The chemistry between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is one of the reasons why Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the 2005 spy film by Doug Liman, became so successful. As we later learned, Pitt and Jolie fell in love during filming, strengthening their on-screen relationship. That same energy and chemistry displayed in the film is recreated for Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Glover and Erskine play John and Jane Smith, a married couple working as espionage agents for a secret organization. Unlike the film, where the couple is married beforehand, the series has John and Jane start as strangers forced into an arranged marriage. Mr. & Mrs. Smith features a story arc, however, the episodes play like an adventure of the week featuring memorable guest appearances from Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, and John Turturro. Thanks to a fun premise and two standout lead performances, Mr. & Mrs. Smith gets TV off to a great start in 2024.

Stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video.

Modern Love (2019-2021)

Love comes in different forms; there is no one-size-fits-all formula. What seems like a perfect relationship from the outside is an imperfect union behind closed doors. Love makes people do weird things that can’t be explained. All of these statements are captured in Modern Love. Based on The New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love is an anthology series that traces love’s highs, lows, and everything in-between.

From platonic and romantic to same-sex and heterosexual, Modern Love is a melting pot for all types of love. Standout episodes include a woman (Eileen’s Anne Hathaway) with bipolar disorder and its effect on her love life, a dating CEO’s (Dev Patel) examination of a past flame, and the special bond between a pregnant woman (Cristin Milioti) and her building’s doorman (Laurentiu Possa).

Stream Modern Love on Prime Video.

Daisy Jones & the Six (2023)

From hit songs and iconic performances to love triangles and breakups, Fleetwood Mac embodied the sex, drug, and rock and roll lifestyle of the 1970s. This band recorded their best album, Rumours, while members of the band were breaking up with each other. This roller coaster of emotions inspired Taylor Jenkins Reid to write Daisy Jones & the Six, which (500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber adapted for television.

In the film’s fictional world, Daisy Jones and the Six were an iconic rock band in the late 1960s through the 1970s. After performing their biggest show in 1977, the band unexpectedly called it quits. Twenty years later, the band sits down for a behind-the-scenes documentary to explain their ascension to stardom and why they broke up at the height of their powers. If Behind the Music and Almost Famous had a baby, it would be the Emmy-nominated Daisy Jones & the Six.

Stream Daisy Jones & the Six on Prime Video.

