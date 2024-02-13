 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great Amazon Prime Video shows to watch on Valentine’s Day

Dan Girolamo
By
Two people elbow each other in Modern Love.
Amazon

Who said you have to go out to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Thanks to streaming services like Amazon’s Prime Video, couples can spend their Valentine’s Day evening sitting back, relaxing, and watching a romantic TV show. Prime Video has several subgenres of romance on the service, including complicated love and teen relationships.

For Valentine’s Day, we picked three great shows to watch that are streaming on Prime Video. One of our picks is Mr. & Mrs. Smith, an espionage series based on the 2005 film. The other two selections include an anthology of modern love stories and a musical drama.

Recommended Videos

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine lie on the floor together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
David Lee / Prime Video

The chemistry between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is one of the reasons why Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the 2005 spy film by Doug Liman, became so successful. As we later learned, Pitt and Jolie fell in love during filming, strengthening their on-screen relationship. That same energy and chemistry displayed in the film is recreated for Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Related

Glover and Erskine play John and Jane Smith, a married couple working as espionage agents for a secret organization. Unlike the film, where the couple is married beforehand, the series has John and Jane start as strangers forced into an arranged marriage. Mr. & Mrs. Smith features a story arc, however, the episodes play like an adventure of the week featuring memorable guest appearances from Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, and John Turturro. Thanks to a fun premise and two standout lead performances, Mr. & Mrs. Smith gets TV off to a great start in 2024.

Stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video.

Modern Love (2019-2021)

A man and a woman sit on a bench with each other.
Giovanni Rufino / Amazon Studios

Love comes in different forms; there is no one-size-fits-all formula. What seems like a perfect relationship from the outside is an imperfect union behind closed doors. Love makes people do weird things that can’t be explained. All of these statements are captured in Modern Love. Based on The New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love is an anthology series that traces love’s highs, lows, and everything in-between.

From platonic and romantic to same-sex and heterosexual, Modern Love is a melting pot for all types of love. Standout episodes include a woman (Eileen’s Anne Hathaway) with bipolar disorder and its effect on her love life, a dating CEO’s (Dev Patel) examination of a past flame, and the special bond between a pregnant woman (Cristin Milioti) and her building’s doorman (Laurentiu Possa).

Stream Modern Love on Prime Video.

Daisy Jones & the Six (2023)

The fictional band from Daisy Jones & The Six posing on a tour bus.
Lacey Terrell / Amazon Prime Video

From hit songs and iconic performances to love triangles and breakups, Fleetwood Mac embodied the sex, drug, and rock and roll lifestyle of the 1970s. This band recorded their best album, Rumours, while members of the band were breaking up with each other. This roller coaster of emotions inspired Taylor Jenkins Reid to write Daisy Jones & the Six, which (500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber adapted for television.

In the film’s fictional world, Daisy Jones and the Six were an iconic rock band in the late 1960s through the 1970s. After performing their biggest show in 1977, the band unexpectedly called it quits. Twenty years later, the band sits down for a behind-the-scenes documentary to explain their ascension to stardom and why they broke up at the height of their powers. If Behind the Music and Almost Famous had a baby, it would be the Emmy-nominated Daisy Jones & the Six.

Stream Daisy Jones & the Six on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 most anticipated Amazon Prime Video shows of 2024, ranked
Galadriel strokes the face of a man in The Rings of Power.

Fallout - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

As we launch into the new year, one of the best things to look forward to is a roster of new and returning shows that are coming to every streaming platform. While the writers' strike might have thrown a temporary wrench in scheduling many of these shows, every streaming platform has plenty of great new and returning shows worth looking forward to.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in January
An animated woman floating in the air with stars behind her in the sky in a scene from Undone on Amazon Prime Video.

There are Amazon Prime Video TV shows that get tons of attention, from Reacher to The Wheel of Time. But the streaming service has many more shows, including originals, that don’t get the attention they deserve.

The three underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in January aren’t new, but they have flown under the radar since they debuted as far back as almost a decade ago. They have each ended their run already, but these shows are worth watching if you want to add another great series to your roster. Since they’re done, you can get the full story from start to finish.
Undone (2019-2022)
Undone - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Read more
3 great TV shows you need to watch on Starz in January
Five people pose in front of a store in the 1700s.

Don't sleep on Starz. While it may not get the recognition of other premium cable networks like HBO and Showtime, Starz continues to air quality movies and TV shows on its various networks. Because of its deal with Lionsgate, Starz is home to well-known franchises, such as John Wick and The Hunger Games.

Starz also features a variety of great TV shows, from comedies and period pieces to dramas and crime thrillers. Below, you'll find three great TV shows to watch on Starz in January 2024, including Outlander, the time-jumping love story based on a popular novel series; Party Down, a beloved sitcom that returned in 2023; and Power, one of the network's most popular dramas.
Outlander (2014-)

Read more