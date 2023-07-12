The Last of Us lands 24 Emmy Award nominations

HBO has traditionally had a lot of success at the Emmy Awards, and this year’s nominations suggest that the premium cable channel will have another big night this year. HBO’s The Last of Us was second among all shows with 24 nominations including Best Drama. It was second only to HBO’s Succession, which had 27 nominations. Succession and The Last of Us will face off against two other HBO series in the Best Drama category: House of the Dragon and The White Lotus. Yellowjackets, Better Call Saul, Andor, and The Crown round out the Best Drama nominees.
For Best Actor in a Drama, The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal will go up against Succession‘s Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, and The Old Man‘s Jeff Bridges. The nominees for Best Actress in a Drama are Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Keri Russell for The Diplomat, Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, and Sarah Snook from Succession.
The race for Best Comedy will feature the following series: Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and Wednesday. Best Actress in a comedy is down to Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Christina Applegate (Dead To Me), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Bill Hader was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy for Barry, and he will go up against Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).
The primary list of the 2023 Emmy nominations is below. For now, the ceremony is set for September 18, but it will likely be delayed due to the pending Actors strike.
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House Of The Dragon
- The Last Of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey in Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki in Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us
- Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase in The Old Man
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession
- Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession
- Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate as Jen Harding in Dead To Me
- Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne as Charlie in Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Bill Hader as Barry in Barry
- Jason Segel as Jimmy in Shrinking
- Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein in Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback as Dre in Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce in Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong as Amy Lau in Beef
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Taron Egerton as James Keene in Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales
- Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon as George Jones in George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank in Barry
- Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso
- James Marsden as Himself in Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in The Bear
- Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie in Abbot Elementary
- Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau in Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso in The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch in Succession
- Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso in The White Lotus
- Theo James as Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession
- Alan Ruck as Connor Roy in Succession
- Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård as Matsson in Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia in Welcome To Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall in Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee as George Nakai in Beef
- Ray Liotta as Big Jim Keene in Black Bird
- Young Mazino as Paul Cho in Beef
- Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore in Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear
- Janelle James as Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams as Gaby in Shrining
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown
- Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina in The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller in The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri in Succession
- Simona Tabasco as Lucia in The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford as Irene Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales
- Maria Bello as Jordana Forster in Beef
- Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman in Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis as Denise in Welcome To Chippendales
- Camila Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever as Frankie in Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto in The Bear
- Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas in Only Murders In The Building
- Pedro Pascal as Host in Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski in The Bear
- Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
- Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us
- James Cromwell as Ewan Roy in Succession
- Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell in The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini in Succession
- Nick Offerman as Bill in The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell in The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso in Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson as Host in Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta in Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light as Irene Smothers in Poker Face
- Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter as Deborah in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
- Hiam Abbass as Marcia in Succession
- Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce in Succession
- Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen in The Last Of Us
- Storm Reid as Riley Abel in The Last Of Us
- Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos in The Last Of Us
- Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Animated Program
- Bob’s Burgers
- Entergalactic
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- Rick And Morty
- The Simpsons
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
- The Last Of Us
- Poker Face
- Succession
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- House Of The Dragon
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Perry Mason
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- The Bear
- How I Met Your Father
- Only Murders In The Building
- Schmigadoon! • Famous As Hell
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
- Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
- The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
- Bad Sisters
- The Crown
- The Last Of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Beef
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
