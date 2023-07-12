The Last of Us lands 24 Emmy Award nominations

HBO has traditionally had a lot of success at the Emmy Awards, and this year’s nominations suggest that the premium cable channel will have another big night this year. HBO’s The Last of Us was second among all shows with 24 nominations including Best Drama. It was second only to HBO’s Succession, which had 27 nominations. Succession and The Last of Us will face off against two other HBO series in the Best Drama category: House of the Dragon and The White Lotus. Yellowjackets, Better Call Saul, Andor, and The Crown round out the Best Drama nominees.

For Best Actor in a Drama, The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal will go up against Succession‘s Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, and The Old Man‘s Jeff Bridges. The nominees for Best Actress in a Drama are Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Keri Russell for The Diplomat, Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, and Sarah Snook from Succession.

The race for Best Comedy will feature the following series: Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and Wednesday. Best Actress in a comedy is down to Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Christina Applegate (Dead To Me), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Bill Hader was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy for Barry, and he will go up against Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).

The primary list of the 2023 Emmy nominations is below. For now, the ceremony is set for September 18, but it will likely be delayed due to the pending Actors strike.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey in Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki in Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase in The Old Man

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding in Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie in Poker Face

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader as Barry in Barry

Jason Segel as Jimmy in Shrinking

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein in Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback as Dre in Swarm

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce in Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong as Amy Lau in Beef

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton as James Keene in Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon as George Jones in George & Tammy

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank in Barry

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso

James Marsden as Himself in Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in The Bear

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie in Abbot Elementary

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau in Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso in The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch in Succession

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso in The White Lotus

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy in Succession

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård as Matsson in Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia in Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall in Black Bird

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee as George Nakai in Beef

Ray Liotta as Big Jim Keene in Black Bird

Young Mazino as Paul Cho in Beef

Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore in Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear

Janelle James as Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams as Gaby in Shrining

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina in The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller in The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri in Succession

Simona Tabasco as Lucia in The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford as Irene Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello as Jordana Forster in Beef

Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman in Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis as Denise in Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever as Frankie in Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto in The Bear

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas in Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal as Host in Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski in The Bear

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy in Succession

Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell in The Last of Us

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini in Succession

Nick Offerman as Bill in The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell in The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso in Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson as Host in Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta in Abbott Elementary

Judith Light as Irene Smothers in Poker Face

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter as Deborah in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hiam Abbass as Marcia in Succession

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce in Succession

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen in The Last Of Us

Storm Reid as Riley Abel in The Last Of Us

Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos in The Last Of Us

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Last Of Us

Poker Face

Succession

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Daisy Jones & The Six

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

House Of The Dragon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Perry Mason

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear

How I Met Your Father

Only Murders In The Building

Schmigadoon! • Famous As Hell

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Crown

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

