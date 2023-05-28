 Skip to main content
Where to watch Barry’s series finale: live stream the show

Jason Struss
By

Everyone’s favorite hitman-turned-comedian is ready for his final punchline. Barry, the acclaimed series starring former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader, is set to come to an end very soon. After 4 seasons and 32 episodes, one of the best TV shows streaming now will join The Sopranos and The Wire as legendary series that will forever be remembered.

With so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it’s airing. Never fear, Barry fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 8 of Barry season 4 or, as it will now be remembered, Barry‘s series finale.

When does Barry’s series finale air/stream?

Barry and a man stand next to each other in Barry.

Episode 8 of Barry season 4, or Barry‘s series finale, will air on May 28, 2023.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. Succession is a huge hit for HBO, joining the recent success of series like Barry, Love and Death, The Last of Us, and The Other Two. Legacy shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex and the City, Oz, Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Wire, and The Sopranos are also available to watch on the service. You can also get lost in the movie library with a great selection of films, ranging from blockbusters like The Batman to classic standout dramas like The Verdict.

What time does Barry’s series finale start?

Episode 8 of Barry season 4, or Barry‘s series finale, is will air and stream simultaneously at 10:30 p.m. ET on Max (formerly known as HBO and HBO Max).

How long is Barry’s series finale?

Barry’s series finale will run about 60 minutes.

What is Barry’s finale about?

Barry sits down on the dirt in Barry.

Episode 8, or the Barry series finale, is titled Wow. There is no plot summary information about the finale at this time.

Can I watch a trailer for Barry?

Sure! Here it is:

Who stars in Barry’s series finale?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss, and Zachary Golinger as John Berkman Jr.

Will there be a season 5 of Barry?

No. To the surprise of many, it was announced that the current season of Barry will be its last.

Is Barry worth watching?

Barry was created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader. The show has been nominated for 44 Primetime Emmys, including Best Comedy Series in 2018 and 2019. On Rotten Tomatoes, Succession sits at 98% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%. On Metacritic, the show has a Metascore of 88 and a user score of 8.5.

Jason Struss
