Everyone’s favorite hitman-turned-comedian is ready for his final punchline. Barry, the acclaimed series starring former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader, is set to come to an end very soon. After 4 seasons and 32 episodes, one of the best TV shows streaming now will join The Sopranos and The Wire as legendary series that will forever be remembered.

With so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it’s airing. Never fear, Barry fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 8 of Barry season 4 or, as it will now be remembered, Barry‘s series finale.

When does Barry’s series finale air/stream?

Episode 8 of Barry season 4, or Barry‘s series finale, will air on May 28, 2023.

What time does Barry’s series finale start?

Episode 8 of Barry season 4, or Barry‘s series finale, is will air and stream simultaneously at 10:30 p.m. ET on Max (formerly known as HBO and HBO Max).

How long is Barry’s series finale?

Barry’s series finale will run about 60 minutes.

What is Barry’s finale about?

Episode 8, or the Barry series finale, is titled Wow. There is no plot summary information about the finale at this time.

Can I watch a trailer for Barry?

Sure! Here it is:

Who stars in Barry’s series finale?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss, and Zachary Golinger as John Berkman Jr.

Will there be a season 5 of Barry?

No. To the surprise of many, it was announced that the current season of Barry will be its last.

Is Barry worth watching?

Barry was created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader. The show has been nominated for 44 Primetime Emmys, including Best Comedy Series in 2018 and 2019. On Rotten Tomatoes, Succession sits at 98% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%. On Metacritic, the show has a Metascore of 88 and a user score of 8.5.

