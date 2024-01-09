 Skip to main content
Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby in The Last of Us season 2

Blair Marnell
By

HBO’s The Last of Us has cast one of the most pivotal roles in the show’s upcoming second season. Via Variety, the network has announced that Kaitlyn Dever will portray Abby Anderson in season 2.

Abby first appeared in The Last of Us Part II, and she earned a divisive response from fans for reasons that have too many spoilers for the second season for any non-gamers. Suffice it to say that Abby has a serious grudge against Joel (Pedro Pascal), and she is absolutely hated by Ellie (Bella Ramsey). The show’s official description of Abby calls her “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Although Dever may have to bulk up to play Abby, her career has been on the rise for the last decade. As a child actress, Dever had a fantastic recurring role as Loretta McCready on FX’s Justified. From there, she landed a supporting role in Tim Allen’s sitcom Last Man Standing. Dever had a more dramatic turn in Hulu’s Dopesick, and she has established herself as a movie star in Booksmart, Rosaline, and the excellent 2023 sci-fi horror film No One Will Save You.

Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You and Abby from The Last of Us Part II.
20th Century Studios/Sony

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: We look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” noted The Last of Us showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann in a joint statement. “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

The Last of Us season 2 will begin filming this year, and a 2025 release on HBO and Max seems likely.

