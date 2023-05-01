 Skip to main content
House of the Dragon season 2: Everything we know so far

Joe Allen
By

While it may not be coming this year, long-time Game of Thrones fans are already eagerly anticipating the return of House of the Dragon. The show became a genuine phenomenon in its first season, which told the story of the friendship between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower as it soured into what would eventually become an all-out civil war.

HBO renewed the show for a second season almost as soon as the first season began airing, and we already know plenty about where the show will be headed when it returns.

This post does not contain any spoilers for the show’s second season, but it is informed by Fire & Blood, the Targaryen history by George R.R. Martin that the series is adapted from, and will obviously continue to focus on the conflict between Rhaenyra and her younger half-brother Aegon as they battle for control of the Iron Throne.

What will happen in season 2 of House of the Dragon?

House Of The Dragon | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Without delving into spoilers, the second season of the show is expected to pick up soon after the first season left off. Fans of the show will likely recall that that season ended with Aemond Targaryen’s dragon inadvertently attacking and killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys and his dragon. Lucerys’s death is what ultimately brings what had been a simmering conflict closer to a boil, and leads to a much greater level of death and destruction.

We also know, thanks to an interview with one of the show’s writers, that a moment known to fans as Blood and Cheese will be included on the show. The exact details of that moment are best left to the imagination, but suffice it to say that it’s a moment likely to leave many fans talking.

When does the second season start filming?

Daemon reaches out to Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon isn’t likely to return until 2024, but we do know that filming for the season has already begun. It’s reportedly supposed to start filming in Spain, before moving to the Warner Bros. Studio in England and concluding in December of this year. As a result, we don’t yet have any behind-the-scenes photos from the season to share.

Who is joining the cast for season 2?

A woman and two men sit at a table in House of the Dragon.

Other than the characters who died or played younger versions of some key characters, we expect almost all of the principal actors who appeared in the show’s first season to return for the second. There are also some new characters who will need to be cast for the upcoming season, but we don’t yet have any firm news on who has been cast in those roles. More info is likely to come!

How many episodes will be in the new season?

A dragon attacks a man in House of the Dragon.

The first season of House of the Dragon ran a total of 10 episodes and chronicled the entirety of the reign of Viserys I Targaryen. Deadline recently reported that the second season will only run eight episodes, although the initial plan was for it to run a full 10. Sources speaking with Deadline said that the shift was driven by story considerations, and was not done as a cost-cutting mechanism. Fans are skeptical, but only time will tell whether it was the right decision.

When will House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

Daemon stands next to his dragon in House of the Dragon.

We’re pretty confident that the second season will premiere sometime in 2024, and HBO head Casey Bloys has even given us a narrower timeframe. In an interview with Variety, Bloys confirmed that the show will not be eligible for the 2024 Emmys, meaning that it’s likely to premiere sometime after that window closes on May 31 of that year. Given that the first season premiered in August of 2022, it seems like the summer of 2024 would be a solid guess for the show’s return. Exact timing is very much still up in the air, though.

