The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns in new season 4 trailer

It’s been over two years since Miriam “Midge” Maisel last took the stage in Amazon Prime‘s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But the wait is almost over as a new trailer reveals more about the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And with it comes a date for the season premiere: Friday, February 18. In a somewhat surprising move, Amazon won’t be dropping the new season all at once. Instead, two new episodes will be released each week for four weeks.

In the new trailer, some time has passed since Midge was unceremoniously dropped from a comedy tour. Fortunately, the titular heroine has bounced back with a new comedy gig that allows her far more creative freedom than she ever had before. Midge has never been afraid of speaking her mind, and now she can get away with it. But as the ’60s begin, Midge’s career may once again upset the delicate relationships she has with her friends and family.

Rachel Brosnahan headlines the series as Midge Maisel, with Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel, and Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon.

Guest stars in season four include Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. However, there are currently no details about whom they are portraying.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, both of whom write and direct episodes of the series.

