  1. Movies & TV

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns in new season 4 trailer

By

It’s been over two years since Miriam “Midge” Maisel last took the stage in Amazon Prime‘s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But the wait is almost over as a new trailer reveals more about the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And with it comes a date for the season premiere: Friday, February 18. In a somewhat surprising move, Amazon won’t be dropping the new season all at once. Instead, two new episodes will be released each week for four weeks.

In the new trailer, some time has passed since Midge was unceremoniously dropped from a comedy tour. Fortunately, the titular heroine has bounced back with a new comedy gig that allows her far more creative freedom than she ever had before. Midge has never been afraid of speaking her mind, and now she can get away with it. But as the ’60s begin, Midge’s career may once again upset the delicate relationships she has with her friends and family.

Rachel Brosnahan headlines the series as Midge Maisel, with Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel, and Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon.

Guest stars in season four include Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. However, there are currently no details about whom they are portraying.

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, both of whom write and direct episodes of the series.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell’s best home office laptop is over $300 off today

Dell Vostro 3510 - 15-inch Laptop

The Dropout trailer explores Elizabeth Holmes’ rise and fall

Amanda Seyfried looking shocked in The Dropout.

Here’s why PlatinumGames and Sony are all-in on live service

Warriors look toward a beautiful sunrise and enemies in Babylon's Fall.

Why multi-chip GPUs are the future of graphics power

An AMD RX 6000 graphics card with the Radeon branding.

Best Bose Speaker Deals for February 2022

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best 8K TV deals for February 2022

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best soundbar deals for February 2022

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

Best Sony headphone deals for February 2022

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Best Samsung TV deals for February 2022

A person watching a Samsung TV.

Best Vizio TV deals for February 2022

vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

Best Beats Headphones Deals for February 2022

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4

Best 65-inch TV Deals for February 2022

Vizio 65 inch TV

Best Amazon TV deals for February 2022

early echo and fire tv devices prime day deals amazon cube deal