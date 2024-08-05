Amazon Prime Video has so much to offer with its subscription, from original movies and TV shows to library titles dating back decades. It’s a lot to sift through, however, so unless you decide to go for one of the recommended titles that pop up when you log in or spend hours searching through the library by genre or another parameter, choosing can be challenging.

We’re here to help by picking three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August. Since movies come and go all the time from Amazon, we have looked at what’s available now to choose a trio of fantastic movies that will delight and entertain. They’re all available with a standard Amazon Prime or standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription, so you don’t have to worry about add-on channels. If you want to eliminate ads, just upgrade to the ad-free tier.

Recommended Videos

Spy Game (2001)

Spy Game (2001) - Official Trailer - Brad Pitt Movie HD

A movie starring Robert Redford (The Candidate) and Brad Pitt (Wolfs) really should get a lot more kudos than Spy Game has, but the 2001 action thriller has largely been underrated. Tom Bishop (Pitt), a CIA asset, has been arrested in China, just as the U.S. and China are about to finalize a crucial trade agreement. The U.S. government must claim him if they don’t want him to be executed within 24 hours, but Bishop has been involved in unsanctioned activities that could jeopardize the agreement. Should the government save him or sacrifice him for the sake of the country?

In comes Nathan Muir (Redford), Bishop’s mentor who just wants to enjoy his last day before retirement. But before he can pack up his things and be done with law enforcement, he gets caught up in the plot to urge the U.S. to do the right thing. It’s a strategic game involving a veteran case officer, rogue agent, the CIA, government, military, and the media as the stakes continue to be raised. Bursting with tension, Spy Game might run long at over two hours, but it keeps you intrigued all the way through.

Stream Spy Game on Amazon Prime Video.

The Tender Bar (2021)

The Tender Bar - Official Trailer | Prime Video

This coming-of-age movie starring Ben Affleck was directed by George Clooney (The Boys in the Boat) and presented as an Amazon original. It’s adapted from the 2005 memoir of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and biographic ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, who wrote about his life growing up in Long Island. Though Affleck received a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his performance in the film, The Tender Bar received mixed reviews, despite its relatable and heartwarming story.

JR Maguire, played by X-Men: Dark Phoenix’s Tye Sheridan (Ron Livingston as his future version and narrator), is 9 years old when the movie begins (younger version played by Daniel Ranieri). It follows his time growing up with his single mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe) and uncle Charlie (Affleck), who steps in as a father figure when JR’s deadbeat, abusive, alcoholic dad Johnny (Max Martini) abandons the family. As the story progresses, JR begins to showcase his talent for writing.

Against all odds, he demonstrates tremendous strength and resilience in the wake of the challenges life brings his way. A feel-good movie about overcoming life’s heartbreaks and setbacks and rising to your potential, The Tender Bar is wonderfully acted and sorely underrated. M.N. Miller from Ready Steady Cut calls it one of Affleck’s best performances.

Stream The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime Video.

Perfect Addiction (2023)

Perfect Addiction Trailer #1 (2023)

Movies that originate from Wattpad sometimes get a bad reputation for being corny, sappy content. But Wattpad stories brought us popular movies like The Kissing Booth trilogy and the After franchise. Another from Wattpad is Perfect Addiction, a steamy story of a young MMA trainer named Sienna (Kiana Madeira) who discovers that her boyfriend Jax (Matthew Noszka), an MMA fighter, has been cheating on her. Making things worse, the other woman is her sister.

Instead of getting angry, Sienna gets even. Having lost everything, she decides to dedicate all her energy to training Jax’s arch enemy Kayden (13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler) so that he can beat her boyfriend in a match. With brewing romantic feelings and an ex-boyfriend trying to win her back, Sienna finds herself navigating a complicated situation that affects both her personal and professional life. It’s a predictable rom-com, yes. But Perfect Addiction also adds a unique edge with boxing thrown into the mix that’s sure to excite fans who aren’t usually fans of the genre.

Stream Perfect Addiction on Amazon Prime Video.