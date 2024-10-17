Judging from the first teaser for The Electric State, the Netflix movie features Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and a whole lot of robots.

In a retrofuturistic version of the 1990s, robots and humans no longer coexist after a failed uprising. Michelle (Brown), an orphaned teenager, lives in a world with exiled robots and emotionally unavailable humans. Things take a strange turn when Michelle meets Cosmo, a robot believed to be controlled by her brother, Christopher. For the longest time, Michelle believed Christopher to be dead. With newfound hope, Michelle and Cosmo venture across the American Southwest to find Christopher. Along the way, the duo is joined by a smuggler, Keats (Pratt), and a few eccentric robots.

“I thought I lost everyone I loved, or so I thought,” Michelle says before embarking on her dangerous adventure.

The Electric State | Official Teaser | Netflix

Besides Brown and Pratt, The Electric State’s cast features Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, and Woody Norman. Notable actors voicing robots include Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct The Electric State, based on Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel of the same name. The Electric State is the Russo Brothers’ first directed feature since 2021’s The Gray Man, which also bowed on Netflix. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the screenwriting duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, penned the script for The Electric State.

The Electric State underwent a turbulent production over the last several years. Filming began in October 2022, but was paused one month later due to the death of a crew member in an off-set car crash. Filming wrapped in February 2023, but reshoots occurred in March and April of this year. Puck reported The Electric State carries a hefty production budget of $320 million.

The Electric State streams on Netflix on March 14, 2025.