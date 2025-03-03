 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025

Princess Peach talking to Super Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Universal Pictures

What makes a movie underrated? It might be that critics have panned the film even though it has earned massive box office success and positive reception from audiences. Perhaps it’s the other way around, and critics love it, but audiences fail to see what’s so special. Some underrated movies are fantastic but simply didn’t get the attention they deserved and have slipped into the deep depths of streaming services, only to be unearthed by those who dare to find them.

The three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025 fall into varying categories that qualify the movies as underrated. One broke records, yet critics refuse to give it two thumbs up. Another shares its name with one of the hottest shows streaming right now.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Even before it premiered, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was getting a lot of flak for the choice of Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular character. Following the debut of this adventure comedy film in theaters, critics still weren’t convinced that it was a hit. But The Super Mario Bros. Movie delighted fans and proved naysayers wrong.

The film explored an interesting dynamic whereby Bowser (Jack Black) was a softie with a deep love for Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Of course, this brought us that lovely gem of a Peaches song that kids sang for weeks after. The movie’s mixed reviews are no match for its tremendous box office success, not to mention the fact that it broke a Guinness World Record to become the highest-grossing movie based on a video game and became the first movie based on a video game to gross more than $1 billion. It’s incredible to learn that with all these huge numbers, The Super Mario Bros. Movie only has a 59% Rotten Tomatoes critics score.

Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Amazon Prime Video. 

Severance (2006)

No, we’re not talking about the mind-bending hit Apple TV+ series that has everyone talking. Before Severance on that streamer, there was Severance the movie, a comedy horror with a plot that couldn’t be more different from the show. It’s about a group of co-workers who, while on a work trip to a remote mountain forest in Hungary, find themselves being chased by poachers desperate to kill them. Ironically, these poachers use the very same products their weapons company manufactures.

If it sounds kooky, it is. There are some ties to the series it shares its name with, as both provide commentary about the monotony of boring office life, sprinkling in elements of horror in their unique way.

Watch Severance on Amazon Prime Video. 

50 First Dates (2004)

Look at virtually any Adam Sandler movie from the 1990s and early 2000s. Chances are it has a pretty poor critics’ rating. Yet almost every single one is fondly remembered as one of the funniest films of that decade. There’s something to be said for his style of humor, especially given his enduring career. 50 First Dates isn’t one of his best, but it’s a delightful film that reunites him with frequent collaborator Drew Barrymore. Lucy (Barrymore), an art teacher who suffers from amnesia, forgets having met him every time she falls asleep and wakes up the next morning. For Henry (Sandler), a serial womanizer, this is an interesting challenge to try and win her over day after day. As can be predicted, he starts to fall hard, desperate for Lucy to remember who he is and the romantic moments they shared.

The chemistry between the two leads makes this movie, perhaps not as well as The Wedding Singer, but endearingly enough to classify this film as one worth watching. Plus, with the backdrop of Hawaii, it’s a visual sight to behold that will prompt you to start vacation planning.

Watch 50 First Dates on Amazon Prime Video. 

