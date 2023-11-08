 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: all confirmed performers

Dan Girolamo
By

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in 2023 for its 97th edition on Thursday, November 23. The parade is a New York City tradition that originated in 1924. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins on West 77th Street & Central Park West. The parade marches to Columbus Circle, turning into Central Park West and continuing down 6th Avenue. The 2.5-mile route ends at the iconic Macy’s Herald Square on 7th Avenue.

The parade is known for its iconic balloons and floats that soar next to the city’s high-rise buildings. Featured balloons in the 2023 parade include Beagle Scout Snoopy, Paw Patrol, Pikachu, Ronald McDonald, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Stuart the Minion. The other standout moments in the parade are the performances from some of the most popular musical acts in the world. Below, you’ll find a list of all the confirmed performers in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Recommended Videos

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: all confirmed performers

First Look: New Balloons for the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (2023)

Kicking off the performances will be Jon Batiste. The former bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won a Grammy for Album of the Year with 2021’s We Are and an Oscar for his work on Pixar’s Soul. To promote her new Christmas album, the iconic Cher will perform during the parade. Cher will sing one of her new holiday hits from her 27th album, Christmas.

Related

Other performers for the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are Alex Smith, Amanda Shaw, Ashley Park with the Muppets of Sesame Street, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Enhypen, En Vogue, Jessie James Decker, Manuel Turizo, Miss America Grace Stanke, Paul Russell, and Pentatonix.

Performance groups include the Big Apple Circus, Cornell Bhangra, Harlem Globetrotters, Maria Verdeja School of  theArts, Spirit of America Cheer, Spirit of America Dance Stars, St. John’s Dance Team, the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees, and Tiptoe Winter Guard.

Cher - Christmas (Official HD Trailer)

Eleven marching bands from around the country will perform during the parade. They are: Alabama A&M University Marching Maroon & White Band, the Band Directors Marching Band, Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band, Greendale High School Marching Band, Jenison High School Marching Band, Macy’s Great American Marching Band, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagle Regiment Marching Band, Mercer Island High School Marching Band, O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers, Rutgers University Marching Scarlet Knights, and Texas Tech University Goin’ Band from Raiderland.

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023

People walk down the street giant parade balloons in New York City.
John Prato / Flickr

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on Thanksgiving morning. The 2023 parade starts 30 minutes earlier than its usual start time. The parade will air on NBC and be hosted by Today’s Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker. NBC will air an encore telecast at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC

Additionally, the parade can be streamed live on Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. Peacock Premium costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus costs $12/month. Peacock does not offer a free trial. However, Peacock offers live coverage of the NFL, PGA Tour, and Premier League, alongside hit movies and TV shows such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Yellowstone.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
All the movies & TV shows leaving Hulu in April 2023
Adam Driver and Matt Damon sit on horses in The Last Duel.

Parting is such sweet sorrow, and that's never been more true for Hulu than in April 2023, when a handful of excellent movies, TV shows, and documentaries are leaving the streamer for an undetermined length of time.

But bad news can also be good news, as this serves as an excellent motivation to watch those programs you've always wanted to see, but never got a chance to. From an underrated historical drama starring Matt Damon, 65's Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck to a classic rom-com starring Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and John Wick: Chapter 4's Keanu Reeves, Hulu has a lot of expiring content this month to warrant one last viewing before they go away.
April 13
The Last Duel (2021)
April 14
Centurion (2010)

Read more
2023 Oscars: where to watch all the Best Picture nominees
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

On January 24, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards (2023 Oscars). Now that the dust has settled and the nominations have concluded, the campaigning has only just begun for this group of nominees. With the ceremony in March, many of the nominated films will make final pushes to sway voters in their respective categories.

Who will win the coveted prize of Best Picture? With movies from industry giants like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg to genre-bending adventures like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Best Picture features an excellent batch of films from a diverse group of filmmakers. Listed below are the Best Picture nominees with information on where to watch each of the films.

Read more
2023 Oscars: where to watch all the Best Actor nominees
Austin Butler lounges on a red couch in Elvis.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences recently announced the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards (2023 Oscars). Now that the dust has settled and the nominations have been secured, the campaigning has only just begun for this group of nominees.

Who will win the coveted prize of Best Actor? The five nominees encompass big-budget spectacles (Elvis), dark comedies (The Banshees of Inisherin), an adaptation of a stage play with a comeback role for a 1990s star (The Whale), a rare leading showcase for a veteran British character actor (Living), and a quiet indie drama that boasts a star-is-born performance (Aftersun).

Read more