Where to watch the National Dog Show 2023 for free

2023 Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s The National Dog Show returns this weekend

It’s 2023, and while some things change, others remain very much the same. Every Thanksgiving possesses a plethora of traditions that almost everyone experiences: cooking a nice turkey, watching the 25 best Thanksgiving movies at home, venturing out to see close and distant relatives, watching the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while digesting food, regretting all the stuffing and pecan pie you ate, and promising to exercise after you consume all those calories.

For a lot of Americans, and some international fans, watching the National Dog Show is one of the hallmarks of the holiday. Whether it’s watching your favorite breed of canine strut their stuff around a packed auditorium or hearing the humorous commentary from the charmed and bemused presenters, there’s something for everyone at the event, which is why so many people tune in every year to watch it.

How can you watch the 2023 National Dog Show for free?

The 22nd Annual National Dog Show is a broadcast television staple and will again be available for free for anyone who has a TV set, an antenna, and clear reception. The celebration of all things dogs will be broadcast this year on NBC.

You can also watch it on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app, which is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Where is the 2023 National Dog Show streaming?

If you are a cord-cutter or prefer a streaming option, don’t worry! There are plenty of options. The National Dog Show will stream on Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as the Olympics, Bravo, movies from the Universal Pictures library, and Saturday Night Live (including its funniest skits).

Peacock is also the home to popular NBC shows like The Office, New Amsterdam, 30 Rock, Law & Order: SVU, Parks & Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League as well. Peacock also has expanded its scripted and non-scripted original programming to include Vampire Academy, The Resort, a documentary about wrestler Teddy Hart, and more.

When can you watch the 2023 National Dog Show?

The 2023 National Dog Show will be broadcast and streaming starting at 12:00 p.m. on November 23. The show is scheduled to last two hours and end around 2:00 p.m.

How much does it cost?

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock and no credit card is required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier from the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Currently, Peacock is offering a limited-time Black Friday deal that offers an annual subscription to Peacock for only $1 a month for 12 months.

Who is in the National Dog Show?

Lots and lots of dogs, of course. Over 200 breeds of canines and 1,500 dogs will be represented in the competition. The dogs are split into seven different groups: toy dogs, terriers, working, sporting, hounds, non-sporting, and herding. The winner of the last National Dog Show, Winston the French Bulldog, was the first of his breed to win the title.

John O’Hurley, most famous for his role as J. Peterman in Seinfeld, former tennis star Mary Carillo, and David Frei, from the American Kennel Club are back as hosts, in addition to Carrie Chase and Steve Kornacki.

