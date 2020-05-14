The streaming landscape will get a little more crowded this year with the arrival of Peacock, the streaming video service that launched in April from media conglomerate Comcast’s NBCUniversal. The service is currently available to some Comcast TV subscribers, but when it goes public July 15 it will offer multiple tiers of free and subscription-based plans offering access to a library of new and classic movies and TV series, from original projects to fan-favorite sitcoms and films.
With so many streaming services currently available and upcoming, it can be difficult to decide which ones to invest in — and what you get for your money can be as important a factor in that decision as how much you spend. In order to make that choice a little easier, we’ve put together a list of everything expected to be available on Peacock through 2021.
(Note: NBCUniversal hasn’t specified how the content on its free, ad-supported tiers and its paid, Peacock Premium tier will differ at this point, so some of the content on this list might not be available via the free tier.)
Current NBC shows
Peacock users will be able to stream new episodes of many NBC and Telemundo series the day after they air, with earlier episodes and full seasons also available to stream. Some of the shows specifically announced for next-day streaming availability include:
- America’s Got Talent: Champions
- Blindspot
- Bluff City Law
- Bring the Funny
- Caso Cerrado
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- Ellen’s Game of Games
- Hollywood Game Night
- Law and Order: SVU
- Making It
- Manifest
- New Amsterdam
- Operación Pacífico
- Perfect Harmony
- Songland
- Sunnyside
- Superstore
- The Blacklist
- The InBetween
- The Wall
- This Is Us
- Titan Games
- World of Dance
This list will also include new and upcoming shows such as Council of Dads, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, The Kenan Show, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
Peacock users will also be able to watch the latest episodes of late-night talk shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers several hours before the episodes’ on-air broadcast time.
Daily news
Live news segments, rebroadcasts of earlier segments, and live election coverage will be available from the company’s various news networks, including NBC News, Sky News, MSNBC, and CNBC.
Sports
Peacock is betting big on its coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and is positioning Peacock as the primary hub for streaming coverage of Olympic events. The service will reportedly provide live coverage of major competitions and commentary from NBC analysts.
Premier League fans will have streaming access to 2,000 hours of programming and more than 140 live matches during the season, while golf fans will be able to stream NBC’s coverage of the Ryder Cup, with live broadcasts of key moments.
The service will also provide various documentaries and original content and clips from its various sports networks’ coverage through the years. Some of the original projects announced so far include the documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte, the Nike documentary Run Through the Line, and Lost Speedways, a documentary series hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Original series and revivals
The service will also include a robust lineup of original series and new revivals of classic shows. The following projects will be available when the service has its public launch in July:
Brave New World
Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel of the same name, this series explores a utopian society where privacy, money, family, and human history have been outlawed to establish peace and stability.
The Capture
This thriller is set in modern-day London and follows a soldier whose arrest exposes a far-reaching conspiracy rooted in the darkest corners of the surveillance world and misinformation campaigns.
Intelligence
This workplace sitcom follows the members of a relatively boring British intelligence agency whose lives are upended by the arrival of an American agent.
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
The popular comedy series gets another made-for-TV movie that brings back the original cast members for yet another mystery.
In Deep With Ryan Lochte
Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte, whose triumphs were overshadowed by a scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, attempts to prove he can still make the cut on Team USA and that he’s learned from the mistakes of his past in this documentary series.
Lost Speedways
Celebrated driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. hosts this series that explores some of the greatest speedways in racing history that have faded from memory over the years. He’ll be joined by various racing legends and celebrities in his journey through the sport’s forgotten past.
Curious George
The popular children’s story character gets re-imagined for a new generation in this animated series for preschool audiences.
Cleopatra in Space
Mike Maihack’s award-winning series of graphic novels for young readers are the source material for this series that explores the fantastic, fictional adventures of teenager Cleopatra as she is transported through time and space on various adventures while enduring the trials and tribulations of high school life.
Where’s Waldo?
This Dreamworks series follows 12-year-old Waldo and his friend, Wenda, as they circle the globe on adventures with the Worldwide Wanderer Society and use their powers of observation to solve mysteries and learn about various cultures.
Other projects announced for Peacock so far include:
Angelyne
Emmy Rossum (Shameless) stars in this limited series inspired by L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell, Angelyne, who rose to prominence in the ’80s and whose identity wasn’t revealed until decades later. The series was produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.
Armas De Mujer
A new comedy series produced by the team behind Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur, the series stars Kate del Castillo and follows four women forced to change their lifestyles after their husbands are arrested.
Battlestar Galactica
A revival of the modern Battlestar Galactica series, it’s being developed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The series is set within the sci-fi show’s mythology and explores a new story of humanity’s experiences after a devastating war with the android Cylons.
Dr. Death
This series is based on the popular podcast of the same name and explores the true story of a brilliant neurosurgeon whose career took a dark turn when his patients began ending up maimed or dead. The series stars Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater.
One Of Us Is Lying
Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series explores a mystery that arises when five people walk into a detention center and only four leave alive.
The Amber Ruffin Show
Writer and comedian Amber Ruffin gets her own show that offers up a snarky, silly take on the week’s events.
A.P. Bio
The popular comedy moves to Peacock for its third season and continues to follow the adventures of disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin as he attempts to use a class full of Advanced Placement biology students to scheme his way back to his dream job.
Code 404
This series follows a British detective who’s brought back from the dead as part of an artificial intelligence experiment.
Five Bedrooms
Exploring the realities of cohabitation, this show follows a group of five people who ignore their better judgment and warnings and buy a house together, only to have to learn how to live together.
Girls5Eva
Tina Fey produced this series about a girl group from the ’90s whose members are prompted to reunite and give their pop-star dreams another chance.
Hitmen
Two friends navigate the trials and tribulations of life while working a day job as assassins in this original series starring former The Great British Bake Off hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.
Lady Parts
An all-female, Muslim punk band called Lady Parts is the focus of this musical comedy that explores the bands’ experiences through the eyes of its newest member.
Punky Brewster
This revival of the ’80s sitcom has Soleil Moon Frye reprise her role as Punky Brewster, now a single mother trying to make ends meet in her adult life. She encounters a child in the foster system who reminds her of her younger self.
Rutherford Falls
The new comedy from The Good Place creator Michael Schur is set in an upstate New York town that falls into chaos when local legend Nathan Rutherford (portrayed by Ed Helms) sets out to thwart the moving of a historical statue.
Saved by the Bell
A revival of the classic high-school sitcom, this series brings the former Bayside High students back to deal with the culture clash that develops when California governor and Bayside alum Zack Morris sends students from a poorly funded public school to his alma mater. Original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley star in the series.
The Kids Tonight Show
Kids get their own late-night style talk show featuring interviews, skits, and other segments with the show’s special guests.
Who Wrote That
This documentary series goes behind-the-scenes with Saturday Night Live and explores the creation of some of the show’s most popular skits.
Classic series
In addition to its new, original series, Peacock will offer a long list of popular, scripted and unscripted series for users to binge, both from the NBC vault and through licensing deals. That list includes the following shows:
- 30 Rock
- The A-Team
- American Greed
- American Ninja Warrior
- Bad Girls Club
- Below Deck
- Botched
- Bates Motel
- Battlestar Galactica
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- Cheers
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Covert Affairs
- Crossing Jordan
- Dateline
- Don’t Be Tardy
- Downton Abbey
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Face Off
- Flipping Out
- Frasier
- Friday Night Lights
- The George Lopez Show
- Heroes
- Hollywood Game Night
- Hollywood Medium
- House
- Jeff Foxworthy Show
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Killer Couples
- King of Queens
- Knight Rider
- Law and Order
- Law and Order: Criminal Intent
- Law and Order: SVU
- Leave it to Beaver
- Lock-Up
- Magnum P.I.
- Married to Medicine
- Married … With Children
- Miami Vice
- Million Dollar Listing
- The Mindy Project
- Monk
- Murder She Wrote
- New Amsterdam
- The Office
- Paranormal Witness
- Parenthood
- Parks & Recreation
- The Profit
- Psych
- The Purge
- The Real Housewives franchise
- Roseanne
- Royal Pains
- Saturday Night Live
- Saved by the Bell
- Snapped
- Southern Charm franchise
- Summer House
- Suits
- Superstore
- Top Chef
- Two and a Half Men
- Will & Grace
- Yellowstone
Movies
Along with its TV offerings, Peacock will offer more than 600 movies drawing from the Universal, DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Features libraries. Some of the films already announced for the service include:
- American Gangster
- American Pie
- American Psycho
- A Beautiful Mind
- Big Fat Liar
- The Big Lebowski
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Blues Brothers
- Boss Baby
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Break-Up
- The Breakfast Club
- Bridesmaids
- Brokeback Mountain
- Bruno
- Casino
- Changeling
- Chicken Run
- Children of Men
- Cinderella Man
- The Croods
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Definitely Maybe
- Despicable Me
- Devil
- Do the Right Thing
- Dune
- E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
- Erin Brockovich
- Evan Almighty
- The Fast and The Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Field of Dreams
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Get Him to the Greek
- The Good Shepherd
- The Graduate
- Heat (1986)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- How to Train Your Dragon
- It’s Complicated
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic Park: The Lost World
- Kicking & Screaming
- The Kids Are Alright
- King Kong
- Knocked Up
- Liar, Liar
- Little Fockers
- Little Rascals
- Love Happens
- Mamma Mia!
- Meet Joe Black
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Moonrise Kingdom
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- Parenthood
- Prince of Egypt
- Psycho
- Ray
- The Road to El Dorado
- Scent of a Woman
- Schindler’s List
- The Scorpion King
- Shark Tale
- Shrek
- Sinbad
- Something New
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
- Tale of Despereaux
- Trolls World Tour
- Waiting …
- Wanted
- What Dreams May Come
- You, Me and Dupree
Virtual channels
Peacock also announced plans to make a set of “virtual channels” available to users that will provide 24-hour feeds of curated content on a particular topic (much like traditional cable channels). Some of the channels identified so far include:
- Art House: Indie films with small budgets and big acclaim
- Family Movie Night: Films for the whole family
- Get Spooked: Scary movies to keep you up all night
- L&O DUN DUN: Law & Order, all the time
- Latino Now by Telemundo: Películas y series en Español
- Laugh it Out: All comedy, all the time
- Nail Biters: Intense thrillers
- Olympics Docs: The stories behind the biggest Olympic athletes
- Olympics Profiles: Compelling stories about the athletes of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- The Ones You Love: Can’t-go-wrong classic TV and movies
- Out of This World: Sci-fi & fantasy that will blow your mind
- Peachicks: Keeping toddlers entertained and educated
- Peacock Kids: Shows every 6- to 11-year-old will love
- Peacock Poker: Like the best seat at a casino, 24/7
- Peacock Sports: Live sports, plus replays and highlights from your favorite sports
- Rotten Tomatoes: Fresh film and TV recommendations, hot trailers, breaking news, and top moments
- SNL Vault: Every SNL season from Chevy to Che
- Tear Jerkers: Movies with a side of tissues
- True Crime: Real crimes. Real people.
Children’s programming
The service will also include new, original content for kids, as well as a library of classic shows. Some of the announced shows include a new Curious George series, as well as a Where’s Waldo? series and a new show set in the universe of the How to Train Your Dragon films.
Peacock became available April 15 for Comcast’s Xfinity TV and broadband-only customers, and will debut nationally July 15, with all subscription tiers available.
