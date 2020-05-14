The streaming landscape will get a little more crowded this year with the arrival of Peacock, the streaming video service that launched in April from media conglomerate Comcast’s NBCUniversal. The service is currently available to some Comcast TV subscribers, but when it goes public July 15 it will offer multiple tiers of free and subscription-based plans offering access to a library of new and classic movies and TV series, from original projects to fan-favorite sitcoms and films.

With so many streaming services currently available and upcoming, it can be difficult to decide which ones to invest in — and what you get for your money can be as important a factor in that decision as how much you spend. In order to make that choice a little easier, we’ve put together a list of everything expected to be available on Peacock through 2021.

(Note: NBCUniversal hasn’t specified how the content on its free, ad-supported tiers and its paid, Peacock Premium tier will differ at this point, so some of the content on this list might not be available via the free tier.)

Current NBC shows

Peacock users will be able to stream new episodes of many NBC and Telemundo series the day after they air, with earlier episodes and full seasons also available to stream. Some of the shows specifically announced for next-day streaming availability include:

America’s Got Talent: Champions

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Bring the Funny

Caso Cerrado

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Ellen’s Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Law and Order: SVU

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Operación Pacífico

Perfect Harmony

Songland

Sunnyside

Superstore

The Blacklist

The InBetween

The Wall

This Is Us

Titan Games

World of Dance

This list will also include new and upcoming shows such as Council of Dads, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, The Kenan Show, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Peacock users will also be able to watch the latest episodes of late-night talk shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers several hours before the episodes’ on-air broadcast time.

Daily news

Live news segments, rebroadcasts of earlier segments, and live election coverage will be available from the company’s various news networks, including NBC News, Sky News, MSNBC, and CNBC.

Sports

Peacock is betting big on its coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and is positioning Peacock as the primary hub for streaming coverage of Olympic events. The service will reportedly provide live coverage of major competitions and commentary from NBC analysts.

Premier League fans will have streaming access to 2,000 hours of programming and more than 140 live matches during the season, while golf fans will be able to stream NBC’s coverage of the Ryder Cup, with live broadcasts of key moments.

The service will also provide various documentaries and original content and clips from its various sports networks’ coverage through the years. Some of the original projects announced so far include the documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte, the Nike documentary Run Through the Line, and Lost Speedways, a documentary series hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Original series and revivals

The service will also include a robust lineup of original series and new revivals of classic shows. The following projects will be available when the service has its public launch in July:

Brave New World

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel of the same name, this series explores a utopian society where privacy, money, family, and human history have been outlawed to establish peace and stability.

The Capture

This thriller is set in modern-day London and follows a soldier whose arrest exposes a far-reaching conspiracy rooted in the darkest corners of the surveillance world and misinformation campaigns.

Intelligence

This workplace sitcom follows the members of a relatively boring British intelligence agency whose lives are upended by the arrival of an American agent.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

The popular comedy series gets another made-for-TV movie that brings back the original cast members for yet another mystery.

In Deep With Ryan Lochte

Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte, whose triumphs were overshadowed by a scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, attempts to prove he can still make the cut on Team USA and that he’s learned from the mistakes of his past in this documentary series.

Lost Speedways

Celebrated driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. hosts this series that explores some of the greatest speedways in racing history that have faded from memory over the years. He’ll be joined by various racing legends and celebrities in his journey through the sport’s forgotten past.

Curious George

The popular children’s story character gets re-imagined for a new generation in this animated series for preschool audiences.

Cleopatra in Space

Mike Maihack’s award-winning series of graphic novels for young readers are the source material for this series that explores the fantastic, fictional adventures of teenager Cleopatra as she is transported through time and space on various adventures while enduring the trials and tribulations of high school life.

Where’s Waldo?

This Dreamworks series follows 12-year-old Waldo and his friend, Wenda, as they circle the globe on adventures with the Worldwide Wanderer Society and use their powers of observation to solve mysteries and learn about various cultures.

Other projects announced for Peacock so far include:

Angelyne

Emmy Rossum (Shameless) stars in this limited series inspired by L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell, Angelyne, who rose to prominence in the ’80s and whose identity wasn’t revealed until decades later. The series was produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

Armas De Mujer

A new comedy series produced by the team behind Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur, the series stars Kate del Castillo and follows four women forced to change their lifestyles after their husbands are arrested.

Battlestar Galactica

A revival of the modern Battlestar Galactica series, it’s being developed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The series is set within the sci-fi show’s mythology and explores a new story of humanity’s experiences after a devastating war with the android Cylons.

Dr. Death

This series is based on the popular podcast of the same name and explores the true story of a brilliant neurosurgeon whose career took a dark turn when his patients began ending up maimed or dead. The series stars Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater.

One Of Us Is Lying

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series explores a mystery that arises when five people walk into a detention center and only four leave alive.

The Amber Ruffin Show

Writer and comedian Amber Ruffin gets her own show that offers up a snarky, silly take on the week’s events.

A.P. Bio

The popular comedy moves to Peacock for its third season and continues to follow the adventures of disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin as he attempts to use a class full of Advanced Placement biology students to scheme his way back to his dream job.

Code 404

This series follows a British detective who’s brought back from the dead as part of an artificial intelligence experiment.

Five Bedrooms

Exploring the realities of cohabitation, this show follows a group of five people who ignore their better judgment and warnings and buy a house together, only to have to learn how to live together.

Girls5Eva

Tina Fey produced this series about a girl group from the ’90s whose members are prompted to reunite and give their pop-star dreams another chance.

Hitmen

Two friends navigate the trials and tribulations of life while working a day job as assassins in this original series starring former The Great British Bake Off hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Lady Parts

An all-female, Muslim punk band called Lady Parts is the focus of this musical comedy that explores the bands’ experiences through the eyes of its newest member.

Punky Brewster

This revival of the ’80s sitcom has Soleil Moon Frye reprise her role as Punky Brewster, now a single mother trying to make ends meet in her adult life. She encounters a child in the foster system who reminds her of her younger self.

Rutherford Falls

The new comedy from The Good Place creator Michael Schur is set in an upstate New York town that falls into chaos when local legend Nathan Rutherford (portrayed by Ed Helms) sets out to thwart the moving of a historical statue.

Saved by the Bell

A revival of the classic high-school sitcom, this series brings the former Bayside High students back to deal with the culture clash that develops when California governor and Bayside alum Zack Morris sends students from a poorly funded public school to his alma mater. Original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley star in the series.

The Kids Tonight Show

Kids get their own late-night style talk show featuring interviews, skits, and other segments with the show’s special guests.

Who Wrote That

This documentary series goes behind-the-scenes with Saturday Night Live and explores the creation of some of the show’s most popular skits.

Classic series

In addition to its new, original series, Peacock will offer a long list of popular, scripted and unscripted series for users to binge, both from the NBC vault and through licensing deals. That list includes the following shows:

30 Rock

The A-Team

American Greed

American Ninja Warrior

Bad Girls Club

Below Deck

Botched

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Covert Affairs

Crossing Jordan

Dateline

Don’t Be Tardy

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Face Off

Flipping Out

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

The George Lopez Show

Heroes

Hollywood Game Night

Hollywood Medium

House

Jeff Foxworthy Show

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Killer Couples

King of Queens

Knight Rider

Law and Order

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Law and Order: SVU

Leave it to Beaver

Lock-Up

Magnum P.I.

Married to Medicine

Married … With Children

Miami Vice

Million Dollar Listing

The Mindy Project

Monk

Murder She Wrote

New Amsterdam

The Office

Paranormal Witness

Parenthood

Parks & Recreation

The Profit

Psych

The Purge

The Real Housewives franchise

Roseanne

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Snapped

Southern Charm franchise

Summer House

Suits

Superstore

Top Chef

Two and a Half Men

Will & Grace

Yellowstone

Movies

Along with its TV offerings, Peacock will offer more than 600 movies drawing from the Universal, DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Features libraries. Some of the films already announced for the service include:

American Gangster

American Pie

American Psycho

A Beautiful Mind

Big Fat Liar

The Big Lebowski

The Blair Witch Project

The Blues Brothers

Boss Baby

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Break-Up

The Breakfast Club

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Bruno

Casino

Changeling

Chicken Run

Children of Men

Cinderella Man

The Croods

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely Maybe

Despicable Me

Devil

Do the Right Thing

Dune

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

Erin Brockovich

Evan Almighty

The Fast and The Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Field of Dreams

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Get Him to the Greek

The Good Shepherd

The Graduate

Heat (1986)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Kicking & Screaming

The Kids Are Alright

King Kong

Knocked Up

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

Little Rascals

Love Happens

Mamma Mia!

Meet Joe Black

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Moonrise Kingdom

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Parenthood

Prince of Egypt

Psycho

Ray

The Road to El Dorado

Scent of a Woman

Schindler’s List

The Scorpion King

Shark Tale

Shrek

Sinbad

Something New

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Tale of Despereaux

Trolls World Tour

Waiting …

Wanted

What Dreams May Come

You, Me and Dupree

Virtual channels

Peacock also announced plans to make a set of “virtual channels” available to users that will provide 24-hour feeds of curated content on a particular topic (much like traditional cable channels). Some of the channels identified so far include:

Art House: Indie films with small budgets and big acclaim

Family Movie Night: Films for the whole family

Get Spooked: Scary movies to keep you up all night

L&O DUN DUN: Law & Order, all the time

Latino Now by Telemundo: Películas y series en Español

Laugh it Out: All comedy, all the time

Nail Biters: Intense thrillers

Olympics Docs: The stories behind the biggest Olympic athletes

Olympics Profiles: Compelling stories about the athletes of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Ones You Love: Can’t-go-wrong classic TV and movies

Out of This World: Sci-fi & fantasy that will blow your mind

Peachicks: Keeping toddlers entertained and educated

Peacock Kids: Shows every 6- to 11-year-old will love

Peacock Poker: Like the best seat at a casino, 24/7

Peacock Sports: Live sports, plus replays and highlights from your favorite sports

Rotten Tomatoes: Fresh film and TV recommendations, hot trailers, breaking news, and top moments

SNL Vault: Every SNL season from Chevy to Che

Tear Jerkers: Movies with a side of tissues

True Crime: Real crimes. Real people.

Children’s programming

The service will also include new, original content for kids, as well as a library of classic shows. Some of the announced shows include a new Curious George series, as well as a Where’s Waldo? series and a new show set in the universe of the How to Train Your Dragon films.

Peacock became available April 15 for Comcast’s Xfinity TV and broadband-only customers, and will debut nationally July 15, with all subscription tiers available.

