New Peacock series Lockerbie: A Search For Truth spotlights a forgotten tragedy

Colin Firth demands justice for the victims of a terror attack in the first teaser trailer for Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, the upcoming limited series from Peacock and Sky.

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth is inspired by the true story of Pan Am Flight 103, a plane that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, 38 minutes after takeoff on December 21, 1988. The explosion killed 259 passengers and crew, with 11 more residents dying when the plane crashed in Lockerbie. Dr. Jim Swire (The Staircase’s Firth) lost his daughter in the terrorist attack. Dr. Swire is nominated by the U.K. victims’ families to speak on their behalf as they seek answers for what happened.

Recommended Videos

Per the synopsis, “Lockerbie: A Search For Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.”

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

In addition to Firth, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth’s ensemble includes Catherine McCormack, Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef. David Harrower is a writer and executive producer, and Otto Bathurst is a director and executive producer.

“As the spokesperson for the UK victim’s families, we have followed Jim Swire’s remarkable story for over three decades,” executive producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant for Carnival Films said in a statement. “It is consequential to now watch Colin Firth’s captivating performance as he depicts Jim’s life’s work on screen. In part a profoundly moving character story of love and loss, this drama is as much an investigative political thriller that shows how an ordinary man with unstoppable determination can take on governments and world leaders in pursuit of truth.”

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth premieres January 2, 2025, on Peacock in the U.S. Sky Atlantic and the NOW streaming service will broadcast the series in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.