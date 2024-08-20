 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Peacock’s Halloween 2024 lineup includes James Wan’s Teacup and over 150 horror movies

By
The logo for Face Your Fears on Peacock.
Peacock

Who’s ready to get spooky? With the Olympics in the rearview mirror, Peacock turns its attention toward Halloween and the “Face Your Fears” programming lineup. Starting in September and running through Halloween, Peacock will add horror-themed movies and TV shows to its library.

One of the new Peacock originals premiering in the coming weeks is Teacup, a sci-fi horror series by James Wan. Teacup explores how a group of Georgia residents handle a mysterious threat that jeopardizes their lives. Based on Robert McCammon’s bestselling novel StingerTeacup stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer. The show premieres on October 10, 2024 with two half-hour episodes.

Recommended Videos

The other upcoming original series is Hysteria, a satanic panic thriller starring Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and recurring guest star Bruce Campbell. After the varsity quarterback disappears, a teenage heavy metal band capitalizes on the frenzy by starting a satanic metal band. However, a string of murders, kidnappings, and supernatural activity leads to a witch hunt that leads directly back to the band. All episodes of Hysteria premiere on October 18, 2024.

Teacup | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

Besides TV shows, Peacock’s library will feature over 150 movies in various horror subgenres. Movies coming September 1 include Child’s Play, Frankenstein, Halloween Kills, Happy Death DayThe Mummy, Saw, and Us.

Furthermore, Casper, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Malignant, The Purge, and all eight Harry Potter movies head to Peacock on October 1. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, a slasher-inspired retelling of the famous children’s books, will make its streaming debut on Peacock in October.

The Halloween madness begins this September on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Is Alien: Romulus the comeback film its sci-fi franchise has long needed?
Cailee Spaeny holds a pulse rifle in Alien: Romulus.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Alien: Romulus (2024).

It's been a long time since an Alien movie was received with open arms and rapturous applause by audiences — 38 years, to be exact. Since James Cameron's Aliens, which reimagined Ridley Scott's original, immaculately directed creature feature as a shoot-'em-up action blockbuster, the franchise has released a number of divisive, uneven follow-up installments. While defenders of David Fincher's Alien 3 and Scott's Alien prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, have emerged over the years, there seemed to be an agreement heading into this summer's Alien: Romulus that the franchise was in need of a rejuvenation of some kind.

Read more
Bad Sisters season 2 first look released, premiere date set
Five women sit at a table and stares.

After a two-year hiatus, the Garvey sisters will return by the end of this year. Apple TV+ announced Bad Sisters season 2 will premiere with the first two episodes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday through December 25.

The streamer also released a photo of the Garvey sisters sitting beside each other at what appears to be a wedding.

Read more
The best comedies on Netflix right now
Jim Carrey and Jeff Bridges in Dumb and Dumber.

The good news for comedy fans is that Netflix rarely seems to come up empty in this category. For the month of August, Netflix is largely reliant on older comedies like Dumb and Dumber, the Back to the Future trilogy, and The House Bunny, as well as a more recent Kevin Hart flick, Night School.

Earlier this summer, Netflix also released a pair of original comedies, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and Hit Man, if you've already seen the older flicks too many times. Fortunately, you have a lot of options to pick from in our roundup of the best comedies on Netflix right now.

Read more