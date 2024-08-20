Peacock’s Halloween 2024 lineup includes James Wan’s Teacup and over 150 horror movies

Who’s ready to get spooky? With the Olympics in the rearview mirror, Peacock turns its attention toward Halloween and the “Face Your Fears” programming lineup. Starting in September and running through Halloween, Peacock will add horror-themed movies and TV shows to its library.

One of the new Peacock originals premiering in the coming weeks is Teacup, a sci-fi horror series by James Wan. Teacup explores how a group of Georgia residents handle a mysterious threat that jeopardizes their lives. Based on Robert McCammon’s bestselling novel Stinger, Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer. The show premieres on October 10, 2024 with two half-hour episodes.

The other upcoming original series is Hysteria, a satanic panic thriller starring Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and recurring guest star Bruce Campbell. After the varsity quarterback disappears, a teenage heavy metal band capitalizes on the frenzy by starting a satanic metal band. However, a string of murders, kidnappings, and supernatural activity leads to a witch hunt that leads directly back to the band. All episodes of Hysteria premiere on October 18, 2024.

Teacup | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

Besides TV shows, Peacock’s library will feature over 150 movies in various horror subgenres. Movies coming September 1 include Child’s Play, Frankenstein, Halloween Kills, Happy Death Day, The Mummy, Saw, and Us.

Furthermore, Casper, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Malignant, The Purge, and all eight Harry Potter movies head to Peacock on October 1. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, a slasher-inspired retelling of the famous children’s books, will make its streaming debut on Peacock in October.

The Halloween madness begins this September on Peacock.