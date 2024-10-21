If you feel it, stream it. Twisters begins streaming exclusively on Peacock on November 15, 2024.

Twisters, the standalone sequel to 1996’s Twister, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos. After a tragic encounter with a tornado, Kate (Edgar-Jones) abandons storm-chasing to study weather patterns behind a desk in New York City. Kate’s friend Javi (Ramos) convinces Kate to chase storms with him for one week in tornado alley to implement new technology to revolutionize warning systems.

Recommended Videos

Despite initially declining the invitation, Kate reconsiders and heads to Oklahoma to join Javi’s team. While chasing storms, Kate meets Tyler Owens (Powell), a social media sensation who calls himself the “tornado wrangler.” As an unprecedented storm surge hits the area, Kate must join forces with Tyler to survive the tornadoes and help the residents recover in the wake of destruction.

Twisters was directed by Lee Isaac Chung from a script by Mark L. Smith, based on a story by Joseph Kosinski. Besides the trio of stars, Twister’s ensemble features Brandon Perea, future Superman David Corenswet, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane.

Twisters opened on July 19, 2024, to positive reviews. In his four-out-of-five star review, Alex Welch of Digital Trends wrote, “Twisters knows how to balance its lighter and darker moments. It moves like a summer blockbuster should, and it has the confidence to stand on its own.” Twisters shattered its $50 million opening weekend projection with a three-day domestic haul of $81.3 million. The film ended its theatrical run grossing $371 million against a $155 million budget.

Visit Twisters’ Peacock page for more information.