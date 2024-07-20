 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Twister: Why the 1996 disaster movie still rules after all these years

By
A man and woman hold a pipe while looking distressed.
Amblin Entertainment

This weekend is a blast from the past thanks to Twistersa disaster thriller by director Lee Isaac Chung. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos play storm chasers who fight for their lives after multiple tornadoes converge in Oklahoma. Twisters is a standalone sequel to 1996’s Twister, a film many still hold dear to their hearts.

Directed by Jan de Bont, Twister stars Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as two storm chasers who set out to deploy a data-gathering device that could change the way scientists study tornadoes. The blockbuster is a spectacle of epic proportions that still holds up even in 2024. Here’s why Twister still rules.

Recommended Videos

Twister has an outstanding cast

A man looks at a tornado in Twister.
Warner Bros.

Hunt and Paxton play the two leads, Jo and Bill Harding, an estranged couple on the brink of divorce. While Helen is still risking her life chasing storms, Bill leaves the field for the safer confines of a TV weather studio. At times, the two characters can’t stand each other. However, there’s too much history between them to stay apart. They’re drawn to each other like magnets. As soon as Jo and Bill go on that first chase together, it is a wrap for Bill’s fiancee (Jami Gertz).

Who else is in Twister? At this point, the better question is who isn’t in the Twister cast. Some of the cast would go on to win Oscars, while others would step behind the camera to direct. One cast member even tried to (fictionally) run for the president of the United States. The names that jump out are Cary Elwes, who plays the pompous rival to Bill and Jo; Philip Seymour Hoffman, the wacky member of Jo’s team; Todd Field, the man who will go on to direct Tár; and Alan Ruck, who will one day become the ambassador to Slovenia on Succession

Jan de Bont’s expert direction

Twister (1996) | 4K Ultra HD Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Take a moment to appreciate de Bont’s run from 1988 to 1996. In 1988, de Bont was the cinematographer on Die Hard, a movie that changed the course of action movies forever. He also shot The Hunt for Red October, Lethal Weapon 3, and Basic Instinct. In 1994, de Bont directed his first feature film, Speed, which is essentially “Die Hard on a bus.” The terrific action thriller ushered in a new era of summer blockbusters, a formula still followed in Hollywood today.

Two years later, de Bont helmed Twister, which launched him into a new stratosphere. De Bont focused on practical effects, giving Twister a sense of authenticity. Hunt and Paxton almost lost their vision while filming, and they eventually needed hepatitis shots after shooting in a ditch. De Bont understood the antagonist in Twister was Mother Nature and had to make the storms as frightening as possible. Tornadoes are the villains in this action movie, not the bad guys with guns. It’s an impressive feat that audiences responded to by propelling Twister to the second-highest-grossing film of 1996.

The special effects still look great

A woman and man look at a tornado while standing in a cornfield.
Amblin Entertainment

It shouldn’t be surprising to learn that a movie that simulates multiple tornadoes must rely on special effects. With that being said, Twister came out 28 years ago, and it still looks better than 80% of the blockbusters today. The practical effects used in the storm-chasing scenes paid huge dividends. If Hunt and Paxton look like they’re fighting for their lives while driving through a hailstorm, that’s because it really happened.

De Bont had two gigantic trucks shooting ice cubes at the actors. There’s no way to fake those fearful expressions while acting on a green screen. When the film used CGI, it relied on Industrial Light & Magic, the groundbreaking visual effects company founded by George Lucas. Twister also had Steven Spielberg in its pocket as an executive producer, a man who knows a thing or two about effective CGI having just made the groundbreaking sci-fi movie Jurassic Park three years prior to Twister.

Twister has hilarious comedic moments

Twister (1996) - Dusty Davis Supercut - The Extreme, Suck Zone, Greenage, Imminent Rueage

At its core, Twister is a thrill-seeking adventure movie with impressive visuals and heart-pounding action. Two straight hours of that would give the audience a heart attack. Thankfully, Twister implements several comedic bits to catch your breath and relax. The flying cow is probably the signature moment of the film. It also features the funniest line reading of “cow” ever recorded on screen.

Every single thing Hoffman does is comedy gold like explaining the “suck zone,” saying “greenage,” marveling at “the wonder of nature, baby,” and saying “Bill. She just missed the truck. Exquisite.” Hoffman somehow makes you laugh even while pouring gravy on mashed potatoes. There is a reason why he was the greatest character actor of his generation. Maybe ever. May he rest in peace.

That crowd-pleasing final act

Twister (1996): The F5 Tornado Scene

Don’t let anyone tell you that happy endings are overrated. 90% of summer blockbusters should be crowd-pleasing and end positively. Thankfully, Twister follows suit. Once Jo realizes how Dorothy can fly, the stage is set for the showdown with an F5 tornado. The final storm chase is an exhilarating sequence that features Jo and Bill on the verge of death, avoiding an oil tanker, and driving through a destroyed house to reach the tornado’s peak.

Twister does a clever thing in the final moments. The emotional climax happens when Dorothy III flies inside the tornado, giving the characters (and the audience) a sense of relief. It’s short-lived, though, as Jo and Bill must run for their lives, culminating with the couple hanging from a pipe inside the tornado. This edge-of-your-seat moment is the perfect way to end a blockbuster.

Stream Twister on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The 50 best shows on Netflix in July 2024
Daniel reffing a fight between Johnny and Chozen on Cobra Kai.

Netflix subscribers may feel a bit put out that the streamer that invented the binge model is now doling out the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai in bite-sized parts. It's not ideal, but at least this way we don't have to wait until 2025 before checking back in with the characters from The Karate Kid and the next generation of fighters. Cobra Kai isn't only Netflix original launching its final season this week. Vikings: Valhalla has debuted its last season in its entirety, which brings the long-running saga to an end.

There are plenty of other series that you can watch among the best shows on Netflix. And you can find all of our selections below. Keep checking back every week, as we update this list on Friday mornings so you can always know what's new and where you can find your next favorite show.

Read more
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max (HBO), and more
The cast of Cobra Kai.

After getting off to a slow start, July is kicking into a higher gear with the first part of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai arriving on Netflix. That's the kind of show that can make viewers for get about other options, but Peacock wouldn't allow itself to be outdone. The Comcast-owned streamer has debuted every episode of its new gladiator-themed drama Those About To Die. And for superhero and comedy fans, Max has premiered Kite Man: Hell Yeah! -- another fun and twisted look at the funnier side of Batman's rogue's gallery.

The Boys also had its fourth season finale this week, and House of the Dragon season 2 is winding down on Max. The good news is that there are more new series on the way this month. So keep checking back every week as we update our list of the best new shows to stream.

Read more
3 great free movies you should stream this weekend (July 19-21)
Blake Lively paddles on a surfboard.

We are now one week away before Deadpool & Wolverine takes a blowtorch to the box office and burns every R-rated record that exists. Before the film world ignites, a tornado will storm the theaters thanks to the arrival of Twisters. Early reviews of Lee Isaac Chung's standalone sequel to Twister have been positive, with stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos garnering widespread praise for their performances.

This weekend will be extremely hot, meaning some of you might want to stay in your homes. If so, stream one of the thousands of free movies on free ad-supported television, also known as FAST services. The three movies below are all geared around summer horror, including two shark attack thrillers and one mystery from a master of suspense.
47 Meters Down (2017)

Read more