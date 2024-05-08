In May 1996, audiences experienced the wild lives of storm chasers in Jan de Bont’s Twister. The epic disaster film starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton was a thrilling adventure that became 1996’s second-highest-grossing film. Now, 28 years later, another dangerous storm is brewing in the standalone sequel Twisters.

As a tentpole blockbuster, Twisters is looking to recapture the visceral joys of Twister while depicting a new, original story. Headlined by an emerging cast of budding stars, Twisters could become one of the summer’s biggest movies. Here is everything you need to know about Twisters.

Recommended Videos

Is there a release date for Twisters?

Twisters arrives in theaters on July 19, 2024. Looking at the summer movie calendar, Twisters is the biggest release of that weekend. It comes one week after Fly Me to the Moon (July 12) and one week before Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26).

Who is in the Twisters cast?

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser who now studies tornado patterns from far away. Anthony Ramos plays Javi, Kate’s friend who also researches tornadoes, while Glen Powell stars as Tyler Owens, a hotshot storm chaser who is in the business for social media clout.

The Twisters ensemble includes Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, David Corenswet, Nik Dodani, Daryl McCormack, and Maura Tierney.

No characters from Twister, including Helen Hunt’s Jo Harding, have been advertised to return in Twisters.

What are the plot details of Twisters?

After surviving a catastrophic storm as a college student, Kate Cooper (Jones) left the frontlines of storm-chasing to examine their patterns behind a desk in New York City. Recruited by her friend, Javi (Ramos), Kate returns to Tornado Alley to experiment with a revolutionary tracking system. Upon arriving in the Great Plains, Kate meets Tyler Owens (Powell), a social media maverick and attention-seeking personality who is reckless while pursuing natural disasters.

“As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives,” Universal’s logline reads.

Is there a trailer for Twisters?

TWISTERS | Official Trailer

The first Twisters trailer premiered during the 2024 Super Bowl and featured riveting footage of Kate’s team in the middle of a deadly storm. Tyler’s cockiness is on full display as he encourages a crowd of people to chant his catchphrase, “If you feel it, chase it.” The final moments of the trailer show Kate, Tyler, and Javi fighting to stay alive as a storm devastates their location.

On May 8, Universal released the second trailer for Twisters, which provided more context for Edgar-Jones’s Kate Cooper. After a terrifying experience with a tornado, Kate gave up being a storm chaser. After a “once-in-a-generation tornado outbreak” hits Oklahoma, Kate agrees to help Javi analyze tornadoes in the field for one week.

In Oklahoma, Kate meets the bold Tyler Owens and his crew of daredevil tornado chasers. Tyler gives Kate another chance to “disrupt a tornado.” The chaotic footage teases two tornadoes combining into one giant twister, one that will have a deadly impact on those who come into its path.

Twisters | Official Trailer 2

Who wrote and directed Twisters?

Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Academy Award-nominated writer and director behind 2021’s Minari. Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) wrote the script based on a story by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski. Twisters’ producers include Frank Marshall (Jurassic World, Raiders of the Lost Ark) and Patrick Crowley (The Bourne Identity).

How is Twisters related to Twister?

New look at Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in ‘TWISTERS.’ In theaters July 19. pic.twitter.com/1wFfKMXuBr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 30, 2024

Twisters is considered a standalone sequel to 1996’s Twisters. This means Twisters is set in the same universe as Twister. However, the 2024 film is not a direct sequel to the 1996 film. In a December 2023 interview with Vogue, Powell set the record straight about how Twisters features a new story and will not be a continuation of the first film.

“It’s definitely not a reboot,” Powell said. “We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day.”

Twisters footage impressed CinemaCon crowds

New "Twisters" footage blew #CinemaCon away with a giant tornado storm and Glen Powell in a soaking wet t-shirt. The cast shot in 120-degree heat, got hit with a jet engine, smothered with hay, had a water tank dumped on them, got pelted by ice, covered in trash and dragged by… pic.twitter.com/vwvzyDhlUG — Variety (@Variety) April 11, 2024

Twisters was one of the movies to participate in CinemaCon 2024. Edgar-Jones, Powell, and Ramos were there to promote the film. According to Variety’s coverage, the chemistry between Edgar-Jones and Powell was “palpable,” with the crowd loving Powell as the “cocky tornado wrangler.” The stars also revealed some of the intense shooting conditions they faced, including 120-degree heat and strong winds from a jet engine.

Editors' Recommendations