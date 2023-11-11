Christmas and holiday program guide 2023: Movies and shows to watch

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Let the holiday season commence. Streaming services and linear channels will be gearing their programming for the holidays in November and December. From Santa Claus and Christmas trees to presents and snowstorms, expect a lot of movies and shows about Christmas and the holiday season.

If you’re looking for Christmas movies, many networks will air these well-known staples multiple times a week. Viewers will have plenty of chances to watch Elf, Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Streaming services will debut new holiday shows and specials, including Netflix’s Best. Christmas. Ever! and Apple TV+’s Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas.

Searching for your favorite holiday movie or show can be overwhelming. That’s why we created a Christmas and holiday programming guide for streaming services and linear television with dates for new movies, holiday classics, and one-time specials.

Christmas and holiday programming on streaming

Now streaming:

The Claus Family 3 – Netflix

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise – Netflix

The Santa Clauses season 2 – Disney+ (Watch more Christmas movies on Disney+)

Christmas Angel – BET+

November 15

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special – Paramount+

November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever! – Netflix

Netflix has some of the best Christmas movies on its service. Looking to add its name to the list is Best. Christmas. Ever! Friendships can always be dicey at the holidays. Charlotte (Heather Graham) hates how her old friend Jackie (Brandy) lives a seemingly perfect life. Every year, Jackie sends a holiday newsletter, much to Charlotte’s dismay. Days before Christmas, Charlotte winds up on Jackie’s doorstep in a holiday twist of fate. Charlotte makes it her mission to prove that Jackie’s life is not as marvelous as she claims.

Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas – BET+

November 17

Dashing Through the Snow – Disney+

EXmas – Amazon Freevee

November 18

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – Apple TV+

November 19

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – Apple TV+

November 22

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas – Apple TV+

Most people know Hannah Waddingham for her Emmy-winning role as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso. However, Waddingham started her career in the theater as a terrific singer and stage actress. In Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, Waddingham gets in the Christmas spirit as she sings and dances to holiday tunes at the London Coliseum.

The Velveteen Rabbit – Apple TV+

The Making of Spirited – Apple TV+

Genie – Peacock

November 23

The Naughty Nine – Disney+

So Fly Christmas – BET+

Four Christmases – Hulu

Jack Frost – Hulu

Elf – Hulu, which is celebrating the Huludays with lots of Christmas movies

November 24

Christmas with Walt Disney – Disney+

November 29

Mickey’s Christmas Tales – Disney+

November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Netflix

Virgin River season 5 part 2 – Netflix

Family Switch – Netflix

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays – Max

A Royal Christmas Surprise – BET+

The Christmas Ringer – BET+

December 1

Candy Cane Lane - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane – Prime Video

Who better to star in a new Christmas comedy than Eddie Murphy? In Candy Cane Lane, Murphy plays Chris Carver, a family man who will do whatever it takes to win a neighborhood contest for the best-decorated home. Chris makes a deal with a stranger named Pepper (Jillian Bell), who lets Chris use her magic to win. However, Chris learns that Pepper is an evil elf who turns her victims into plastic dolls. Chris must team up with his family and stop Pepper before no one is left in the neighborhood.

The Shepherd – Disney+

Frog and Toad: Christmas Special – Apple TV+

The Snoopy Show: Christmas Special – Apple TV+

Shape Island: Winter Special – Apple TV+

Spirited sing-along – Apple TV+

December 7

Never Alone for Christmas – BET+

December 8

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Disney+

Merry Little Batman – Prime Video

December 14

Christmas Rescue – Bet+

Favorite Son Christmas – Bet+

December 15

YOH’ Christmas – Netflix

December 16

A Charlie Brown Christmas – Apple TV+

December 21

Whatever It Takes – BET+

December 22

Sago Mini Friends – Apple TV+

December 25

Doctor Who Holiday Special: the Church on Ruby Road – Disney+

Christmas and holiday programming on linear television

November 11

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – TBS

Four Christmases – TBS

The Polar Express – TBS

Deck the Halls – TBS

November 12

Elf – TNT

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT

Fred Claus – TNT

Deck the Halls – TNT

Office Christmas Party – TBS

Four Christmases – TBS

The Polar Express – TBS

November 13

Jack Frost – TNT

A Christmas Story – TNT

Elf –TNT

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT

November 14

A Christmas Story (1983) Official Trailer #1 - Family Comedy

A Christmas Story – TNT

A Christmas Story Christmas – TNT

November 17

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – TBS

November 18

The Wizard of Oz – TBS

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas –TBS

The Polar Express – TBS

Fred Claus – TBS

The Year Without a Santa Claus – TBS

November 19

The Simpsons Thanksgiving episode – Fox

Elf – TBS

Four Christmases – TBS

Office Christmas Party – TBS

The Year Without a Santa Claus – TNT and TBS

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – TNT

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT

The Polar Express – TNT

Fred Claus – TNT

November 20

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation –TNT

American Dad! holiday episodes marathon – TBS

November 22

Countdown to Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade – NBC

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special – NBC

November 23

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – NBC and Peacock

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina – NBC

CBS presents The Thanksgiving Day Parade – CBS

Elf – TNT

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation –TNT

Jack Frost – TNT

Four Christmases – TNT

The Polar Express –TBS, TNT

The Wizard of Oz – TBS

The Year Without a Santa Claus – TNT and TBS

Friends Thanksgiving episodes marathon – TBS

Modern Family Thanksgiving episodes marathon – TBS

Big Bang Theory Thanksgiving episodes marathon – TBS

Four Christmases – TBS

Fred Claus – TBS

November 24

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – CBS

The Greatest Home Videos, Christmas edition – CBS

Arthur Christmas – TBS

The Wizard of Oz – TBS

Fred Claus – TBS

Four Christmases – TBS

The Year Without a Santa Claus – TBS

Elf 24-hour marathon – TBS

The Polar Express – TBS, TNT

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation –TNT

Elf – TNT

“Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?” Did you know that Elf is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023? Elf stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human elf who leaves the North Pole to find his biological father (James Caan) in New York City. Because Elf is a Christmas classic, many networks will air it multiple times, so you’ll have plenty of chances to watch.

November 25

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 24-hour marathon – TNT

8-Bit Christmas – TBS

November 26

America’s Funniest Home Videos holiday episode – ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight: All-Stars 2 – ABC

Four Christmases – TNT

A Christmas Story Christmas – TNT

November 27

That’s My Jam – NBC

Elf – TNT

Four Christmases – TNT

Jack Frost – TNT

Fred Claus – TNT

Jack Frost – AMC

White Christmas – AMC

Miracle on 34th Street – AMC

November 29

Christmas at Rockefeller Center – NBC

Christmas at Graceland – NBC

November 30

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – NBC

Shrek the Halls – NBC

Elf – TNT

Deck the Halls – TNT

December 1

Disney’s A Christmas Carol – Freeform

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Home Alone 3 – Freeform

Four Christmases – AMC

December 2

Reindeer In Here – CBS

Robbie The Reindeer – CBS

A Christmas Story – TBS

A Christmas Story Christmas – TBS

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform

Elf – AMC

December 3

The Santa Clause – ABC

On Christmas Eve, Scott Calvin, a marketing director and divorced father, spends time with his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd). That night, Santa falls off the roof and dies. Scott puts on his jacket and delivers Santa’s gifts for the night before being transported to the North Pole. Scott learns that he has one year to prepare to be Santa by next Christmas. Let the cookie-eating begin.

The Great Christmas Light Fight – ABC

A Christmas Story – TBS

A Christmas Story Christmas – TBS

Office Christmas Party – TBS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform

Frosty the Snowman – Freeform

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Freeform

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 4

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Office Holiday Party – CBS

Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular Featuring Ice T – NBC

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform

Noelle – Freeform

The Polar Express – AMC

Elf – AMC

Fred Claus – AMC

December 5

Press Your Luck’s Holiday Extravaganza II – ABC

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: College Students Home For The Holidays – CBS

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas – Fox

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Elf – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 6

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause- Freeform

Christmas with the Kranks – AMC

Four Christmases – AMC

December 7

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Blind Holidate – CBS

Christmas at the Opry – NBC

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform

Christmas with the Kranks – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

Eight Crazy Nights – AMC

December 8

Shark Tank – ABC

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Holiday Heroes – CBS

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Frozen – Freeform

Frozen II and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – Freeform

Elf – AMC

December 9

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony – NBC

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas – CBS

The Wizard of Oz – TBS

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Freeform

Jingle All the Way – Freeform

Jingle All the Way 2 – Freeform

Toy Story 1 – Freeform

Toy Story 2 – Freeform

Toy Story 3 – Freeform

Toy Story 4 – Freeform

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 10

Mickey Saves Christmas – ABC

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – ABC

Frozen – ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight – ABC

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays – Fox

The Wizard of Oz – TBS

Deck the Halls – TBS

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas –TBS

8-Bit Christmas – TBS

Home Alone – Freeform

It’s not Christmas without revisiting Home Alone. 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is mistakenly left at home while his family goes on a trip to Paris. At first, Kevin enjoys his freedom, believing his wish to make his family disappear came true. Over time, Kevin starts to miss his mom (Schitt’s Creek‘s Catherine O’Hara) and family. When two robbers (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) set their sights on the McCallister home, Kevin chooses to protect his home with a set of elaborate traps. Let the hijinks ensue.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause- Freeform

Elf – AMC

Fred Claus – AMC

The Polar Express – AMC

Miracle on 34th Street – AMC

December 11

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas – NBC

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays – Fox

The Wizard of Oz – TNT

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform

The Polar Express – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 12

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight – ABC

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along – Fox

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform

Godmothered – Freeform

Christmas with the Kranks – AMC

Four Christmases – AMC

December 13

Celebrity Family Feud: Rosie O’Donnell vs. Billy Porter – ABC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Lil Rel Howery, Paula Abdul and Matt Rogers – ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid: Matt Walsh vs Malin Akerman and AJ McLean vs Howie Dorough – ABC

Miracle on 34th Street – Freeform

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – Freeform

Elf – AMC

Four Christmases – AMC

December 14

CMA Country Christmas – ABC

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special – NBC

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform

Noelle – Freeform

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Freeform

A Christmas Story – TNT

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT

A Christmas Carol (1999) – TNT

December 15

National Christmas Tree Lighting – CBS

Dolly Parton’s A Coat of Many Colors – NBC

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 16

Frosty The Snowman – CBS

Frosty Returns – CBS

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas – Freeform

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas – Freeform

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform

Elf –AMC

The Polar Express – AMC

The Wizard of Oz – TBS

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas –TBS

8-Bit Christmas – TBS

Friends holiday episodes marathon – TBS

Modern Family holiday episodes marathon – TBS

The Big Bang Theory holiday episodes marathon – TBS

December 17

Bob’s Burgers holiday episode – Fox

Family Guy holiday episode – Fox

A Christmas Story – TNT

A Christmas Story Christmas – TNT

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT

Office Christmas Party – TNT

Deck the Halls – TNT

Eloise at Christmastime – Freeform

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Home Alone 3 – Freeform

Christmas with the Kranks – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 18

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular – Fox

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week – CBS

Password Holiday Special – NBC

Frozen – Freeform

Frozen II – Freeform

A Christmas Story – TNT

8-Bit Christmas – TNT

Office Christmas Party – TNT

American Dad! holiday episodes marathon – TBS

Four Christmases – AMC

Elf – AMC

December 19

Disney Prep & Landing – ABC

Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice – ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight season finale – ABC

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular – Fox

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform

Christmas with the Kranks – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 20

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform

Frosty the Snowman – Freeform

Home Alone 3 – Freeform

Elf – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

The Polar Express – AMC

December 21

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 – ABC

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – NBC

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform

Frosty the Snowman – Freeform

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

The Family Stone – Freeform

Four Christmases – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love – NBC

The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays – CBS

Fit For Christmas – CBS

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TBS

Office Christmas Party – TBS

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Noelle – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – Freeform

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform

Twas the Night Before Christmas – AMC

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland – AMC

The Year Without a Santa Claus – AMC

The Polar Express – AMC

Elf – AMC

December 23

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas –TBS

Arthur Christmas – TBS

Deck the Halls – TBS

Office Christmas Party – TNT and TBS

8-Bit Christmas – TNT

Disney’s A Christmas Carol – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – Freeform

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform

Elf – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

Christmas with the Kranks – AMC

December 24

It’s a Wonderful Life – NBC

For many, watching It’s a Wonderful Life is a holiday tradition. On Christmas Eve, George Bailey (James Stewart) contemplates suicide. Before George jumps off a bridge, guardian angel Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers) intervenes. Clarence needs to save him to get his wings, so he shows George what life would be like if he did not exist. It’s a Wonderful Life is the true embodiment of the Christmas spirit.

Christmas Eve Mass – NBC

Home Alone – ABC

When Christmas Was Young – CBS

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Freeform

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform

Frosty the Snowman – Freeform

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform

8-Bit Christmas – TNT

Office Christmas Party – TNT

Deck the Halls – TNT

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon – TBS & TNT

Family Matters holiday episodes marathon – TBS

Friends holiday episodes marathon – TBS

The Big Bang Theory holiday episodes marathon – TBS

Modern Family holiday episodes marathon – TBS

The Polar Express – AMC

Christmas with the Kranks – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

Elf – AMC

December 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! – CBS

A Christmas Story marathon – TBS & TNT

A Christmas Story Christmas – TNT

Deck the Halls – TNT

The Wizard of Oz – TBS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform

Frosty the Snowman – Freeform

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – Freeform

Home Alone – Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform

The Santa Clause – Freeform

The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform

Elf – AMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC

December 29

Must Love Christmas – CBS

December 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 – ABC

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash – CBS

