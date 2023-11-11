Christmas and holiday program guide 2023: Movies and shows to watch

Let the holiday season commence. Streaming services and linear channels will be gearing their programming for the holidays in November and December. From Santa Claus and Christmas trees to presents and snowstorms, expect a lot of movies and shows about Christmas and the holiday season.
If you’re looking for Christmas movies, many networks will air these well-known staples multiple times a week. Viewers will have plenty of chances to watch Elf, Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Streaming services will debut new holiday shows and specials, including Netflix’s Best. Christmas. Ever! and Apple TV+’s Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas.
Searching for your favorite holiday movie or show can be overwhelming. That’s why we created a Christmas and holiday programming guide for streaming services and linear television with dates for new movies, holiday classics, and one-time specials.
Christmas and holiday programming on streaming
Now streaming:
The Claus Family 3 – Netflix
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise – Netflix
The Santa Clauses season 2 – Disney+ (Watch more Christmas movies on Disney+)
Christmas Angel – BET+
November 15
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special – Paramount+
November 16
Best. Christmas. Ever! – Netflix
Netflix has some of the best Christmas movies on its service. Looking to add its name to the list is Best. Christmas. Ever! Friendships can always be dicey at the holidays. Charlotte (Heather Graham) hates how her old friend Jackie (Brandy) lives a seemingly perfect life. Every year, Jackie sends a holiday newsletter, much to Charlotte’s dismay. Days before Christmas, Charlotte winds up on Jackie’s doorstep in a holiday twist of fate. Charlotte makes it her mission to prove that Jackie’s life is not as marvelous as she claims.
Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas – BET+
November 17
Dashing Through the Snow – Disney+
EXmas – Amazon Freevee
November 18
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – Apple TV+
November 19
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – Apple TV+
November 22
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas – Apple TV+
Most people know Hannah Waddingham for her Emmy-winning role as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso. However, Waddingham started her career in the theater as a terrific singer and stage actress. In Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, Waddingham gets in the Christmas spirit as she sings and dances to holiday tunes at the London Coliseum.
The Velveteen Rabbit – Apple TV+
The Making of Spirited – Apple TV+
Genie – Peacock
November 23
The Naughty Nine – Disney+
So Fly Christmas – BET+
Four Christmases – Hulu
Jack Frost – Hulu
Elf – Hulu, which is celebrating the Huludays with lots of Christmas movies
November 24
Christmas with Walt Disney – Disney+
November 29
Mickey’s Christmas Tales – Disney+
November 30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Netflix
Virgin River season 5 part 2 – Netflix
Family Switch – Netflix
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays – Max
A Royal Christmas Surprise – BET+
The Christmas Ringer – BET+
December 1
Candy Cane Lane – Prime Video
Who better to star in a new Christmas comedy than Eddie Murphy? In Candy Cane Lane, Murphy plays Chris Carver, a family man who will do whatever it takes to win a neighborhood contest for the best-decorated home. Chris makes a deal with a stranger named Pepper (Jillian Bell), who lets Chris use her magic to win. However, Chris learns that Pepper is an evil elf who turns her victims into plastic dolls. Chris must team up with his family and stop Pepper before no one is left in the neighborhood.
The Shepherd – Disney+
Frog and Toad: Christmas Special – Apple TV+
The Snoopy Show: Christmas Special – Apple TV+
Shape Island: Winter Special – Apple TV+
Spirited sing-along – Apple TV+
December 7
Never Alone for Christmas – BET+
December 8
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Disney+
Merry Little Batman – Prime Video
December 14
Christmas Rescue – Bet+
Favorite Son Christmas – Bet+
December 15
YOH’ Christmas – Netflix
December 16
A Charlie Brown Christmas – Apple TV+
December 21
Whatever It Takes – BET+
December 22
Sago Mini Friends – Apple TV+
December 25
Doctor Who Holiday Special: the Church on Ruby Road – Disney+
Christmas and holiday programming on linear television
November 11
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – TBS
Four Christmases – TBS
The Polar Express – TBS
Deck the Halls – TBS
November 12
Elf – TNT
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT
Fred Claus – TNT
Deck the Halls – TNT
Office Christmas Party – TBS
Four Christmases – TBS
The Polar Express – TBS
November 13
Jack Frost – TNT
A Christmas Story – TNT
Elf –TNT
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT
November 14
A Christmas Story – TNT
A Christmas Story Christmas – TNT
November 17
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – TBS
November 18
The Wizard of Oz – TBS
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas –TBS
The Polar Express – TBS
Fred Claus – TBS
The Year Without a Santa Claus – TBS
November 19
The Simpsons Thanksgiving episode – Fox
Elf – TBS
Four Christmases – TBS
Office Christmas Party – TBS
The Year Without a Santa Claus – TNT and TBS
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – TNT
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT
The Polar Express – TNT
Fred Claus – TNT
November 20
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation –TNT
American Dad! holiday episodes marathon – TBS
November 22
Countdown to Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade – NBC
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special – NBC
November 23
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – NBC and Peacock
The National Dog Show Presented by Purina – NBC
CBS presents The Thanksgiving Day Parade – CBS
Elf – TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation –TNT
Jack Frost – TNT
Four Christmases – TNT
The Wizard of Oz – TBS
The Year Without a Santa Claus – TNT and TBS
Friends Thanksgiving episodes marathon – TBS
Modern Family Thanksgiving episodes marathon – TBS
Big Bang Theory Thanksgiving episodes marathon – TBS
Four Christmases – TBS
Fred Claus – TBS
November 24
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – CBS
The Greatest Home Videos, Christmas edition – CBS
Arthur Christmas – TBS
The Wizard of Oz – TBS
Fred Claus – TBS
Four Christmases – TBS
The Year Without a Santa Claus – TBS
Elf 24-hour marathon – TBS
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation –TNT
Elf – TNT
“Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?” Did you know that Elf is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023? Elf stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human elf who leaves the North Pole to find his biological father (James Caan) in New York City. Because Elf is a Christmas classic, many networks will air it multiple times, so you’ll have plenty of chances to watch.
November 25
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 24-hour marathon – TNT
8-Bit Christmas – TBS
November 26
America’s Funniest Home Videos holiday episode – ABC
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – ABC
The Great Christmas Light Fight: All-Stars 2 – ABC
Four Christmases – TNT
A Christmas Story Christmas – TNT
November 27
That’s My Jam – NBC
Elf – TNT
Four Christmases – TNT
Jack Frost – TNT
Fred Claus – TNT
Jack Frost – AMC
White Christmas – AMC
Miracle on 34th Street – AMC
November 29
Christmas at Rockefeller Center – NBC
Christmas at Graceland – NBC
November 30
How the Grinch Stole Christmas – NBC
Shrek the Halls – NBC
Elf – TNT
Deck the Halls – TNT
December 1
Disney’s A Christmas Carol – Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Home Alone 3 – Freeform
Four Christmases – AMC
December 2
Reindeer In Here – CBS
Robbie The Reindeer – CBS
A Christmas Story – TBS
A Christmas Story Christmas – TBS
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform
Elf – AMC
December 3
The Santa Clause – ABC
On Christmas Eve, Scott Calvin, a marketing director and divorced father, spends time with his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd). That night, Santa falls off the roof and dies. Scott puts on his jacket and delivers Santa’s gifts for the night before being transported to the North Pole. Scott learns that he has one year to prepare to be Santa by next Christmas. Let the cookie-eating begin.
The Great Christmas Light Fight – ABC
A Christmas Story – TBS
A Christmas Story Christmas – TBS
Office Christmas Party – TBS
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform
Frosty the Snowman – Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 4
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Office Holiday Party – CBS
Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular Featuring Ice T – NBC
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform
Noelle – Freeform
The Polar Express – AMC
Elf – AMC
Fred Claus – AMC
December 5
Press Your Luck’s Holiday Extravaganza II – ABC
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: College Students Home For The Holidays – CBS
TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas – Fox
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Elf – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 6
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause- Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks – AMC
Four Christmases – AMC
December 7
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Blind Holidate – CBS
Christmas at the Opry – NBC
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
Eight Crazy Nights – AMC
December 8
Shark Tank – ABC
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Holiday Heroes – CBS
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Frozen – Freeform
Frozen II and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – Freeform
Elf – AMC
December 9
Trolls: Holiday in Harmony – NBC
Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas – CBS
The Wizard of Oz – TBS
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Freeform
Jingle All the Way – Freeform
Jingle All the Way 2 – Freeform
Toy Story 1 – Freeform
Toy Story 2 – Freeform
Toy Story 3 – Freeform
Toy Story 4 – Freeform
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 10
Mickey Saves Christmas – ABC
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – ABC
Frozen – ABC
The Great Christmas Light Fight – ABC
MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays – Fox
The Wizard of Oz – TBS
Deck the Halls – TBS
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas –TBS
8-Bit Christmas – TBS
Home Alone – Freeform
It’s not Christmas without revisiting Home Alone. 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is mistakenly left at home while his family goes on a trip to Paris. At first, Kevin enjoys his freedom, believing his wish to make his family disappear came true. Over time, Kevin starts to miss his mom (Schitt’s Creek‘s Catherine O’Hara) and family. When two robbers (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) set their sights on the McCallister home, Kevin chooses to protect his home with a set of elaborate traps. Let the hijinks ensue.
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause- Freeform
Elf – AMC
Fred Claus – AMC
The Polar Express – AMC
Miracle on 34th Street – AMC
December 11
Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas – NBC
MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays – Fox
The Wizard of Oz – TNT
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform
The Polar Express – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 12
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – ABC
The Great Christmas Light Fight – ABC
The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along – Fox
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform
Godmothered – Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks – AMC
Four Christmases – AMC
December 13
Celebrity Family Feud: Rosie O’Donnell vs. Billy Porter – ABC
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Lil Rel Howery, Paula Abdul and Matt Rogers – ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid: Matt Walsh vs Malin Akerman and AJ McLean vs Howie Dorough – ABC
Miracle on 34th Street – Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – Freeform
Elf – AMC
Four Christmases – AMC
December 14
CMA Country Christmas – ABC
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special – NBC
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform
Noelle – Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Freeform
A Christmas Story – TNT
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT
A Christmas Carol (1999) – TNT
December 15
National Christmas Tree Lighting – CBS
Dolly Parton’s A Coat of Many Colors – NBC
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 16
Frosty The Snowman – CBS
Frosty Returns – CBS
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas – Freeform
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas – Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform
Elf –AMC
The Polar Express – AMC
The Wizard of Oz – TBS
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas –TBS
8-Bit Christmas – TBS
Friends holiday episodes marathon – TBS
Modern Family holiday episodes marathon – TBS
The Big Bang Theory holiday episodes marathon – TBS
December 17
Bob’s Burgers holiday episode – Fox
Family Guy holiday episode – Fox
A Christmas Story – TNT
A Christmas Story Christmas – TNT
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TNT
Office Christmas Party – TNT
Deck the Halls – TNT
Eloise at Christmastime – Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Home Alone 3 – Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 18
LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular – Fox
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week – CBS
Password Holiday Special – NBC
Frozen – Freeform
Frozen II – Freeform
A Christmas Story – TNT
8-Bit Christmas – TNT
Office Christmas Party – TNT
American Dad! holiday episodes marathon – TBS
Four Christmases – AMC
Elf – AMC
December 19
Disney Prep & Landing – ABC
Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice – ABC
The Great Christmas Light Fight season finale – ABC
LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular – Fox
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 20
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform
Frosty the Snowman – Freeform
Home Alone 3 – Freeform
Elf – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
The Polar Express – AMC
December 21
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 – ABC
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – NBC
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform
Frosty the Snowman – Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
The Family Stone – Freeform
Four Christmases – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love – NBC
The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays – CBS
Fit For Christmas – CBS
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – TBS
Office Christmas Party – TBS
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Noelle – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – Freeform
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform
Twas the Night Before Christmas – AMC
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland – AMC
The Year Without a Santa Claus – AMC
The Polar Express – AMC
Elf – AMC
December 23
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas –TBS
Arthur Christmas – TBS
Deck the Halls – TBS
Office Christmas Party – TNT and TBS
8-Bit Christmas – TNT
Disney’s A Christmas Carol – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Freeform
Elf – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
Christmas with the Kranks – AMC
December 24
It’s a Wonderful Life – NBC
For many, watching It’s a Wonderful Life is a holiday tradition. On Christmas Eve, George Bailey (James Stewart) contemplates suicide. Before George jumps off a bridge, guardian angel Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers) intervenes. Clarence needs to save him to get his wings, so he shows George what life would be like if he did not exist. It’s a Wonderful Life is the true embodiment of the Christmas spirit.
Christmas Eve Mass – NBC
Home Alone – ABC
When Christmas Was Young – CBS
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform
Frosty the Snowman – Freeform
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform
8-Bit Christmas – TNT
Office Christmas Party – TNT
Deck the Halls – TNT
A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon – TBS & TNT
Family Matters holiday episodes marathon – TBS
Friends holiday episodes marathon – TBS
The Big Bang Theory holiday episodes marathon – TBS
Modern Family holiday episodes marathon – TBS
The Polar Express – AMC
Christmas with the Kranks – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
Elf – AMC
December 25
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! – CBS
A Christmas Story marathon – TBS & TNT
A Christmas Story Christmas – TNT
Deck the Halls – TNT
The Wizard of Oz – TBS
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform
Frosty the Snowman – Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Freeform
The Santa Clause – Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 – Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Freeform
Elf – AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – AMC
December 29
Must Love Christmas – CBS
December 31
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 – ABC
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash – CBS
Editors' Recommendations
- The 50 best shows on Netflix in November 2023
- Where to watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special
- 3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in November
- Like the hit Netflix show All The Light We Cannot See? Then watch these 5 best WWII dramas
- The best shows on Hulu right now (November 2023)