 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Hulu celebrates the Huludays with lots of Christmas movies

Blair Marnell
By

With Huluween in the rearview mirror, Hulu isn’t wasting any time getting ready for the holidays. Earlier this week, Hulu officially ushered in the Huludays with a lineup of Christmas movies that includes some genuine classics of the season, as well as some made-for-TV films with a few familiar faces.

Many of the Christmas films on Hulu are celebrating anniversaries in 2023, including our favorite Christmas action film, Die Hard, which is marking its 35th anniversary. However, Hulu will only be streaming Die Hard through November 30. The majority of the other incoming Christmas anniversary flicks will arrive on Thursday, November 23, including Four Christmases (15th anniversary),  Jack Frost (25th anniversary), and Elf (20th anniversary).

Will Ferrell in Elf.
New Line Cinema

Other holiday arrivals on November 23 include National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and Fred Claus. Perennial favorites like both versions of Miracle on 34th StreetAdam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, The Muppets Christmas Carol, The Family Stone, and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause are already streaming.

Recommended Videos

Hulu is also debuting a handful of new Christmas films this week, including A Christmas Frequency starring Denise Richards as a radio show host who may find new love during the holidays after her marriage comes to an end. Reporting For Christmas has a similar premise, as a lovelorn reporter named Mary (Tamara Feldman) is assigned to interview small town toy manufacturer Blake (Matt Trudeau). Romantic sparks inevitably fly.

Related

Also coming this week is Every Day is Christmas, an updated version of A Christmas Carol with Toni Braxton as Alexis Taylor, a modern Scrooge who is more of a workaholic than a workplace tyrant. But the holiday spirits are going to have to teach Alexis what she’s missing out on by giving up on love. The final new addition of the week is Marry Liddle Christmas, which features Kelly Rowland as Jacquie, an entrepreneur whose desire for a “perfect Christmas” faces some daunting challenges as she reconsiders her romantic future.

Even more Christmas movies will be added to Hulu in December, with the full lineup coming in a few weeks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Check out this great movie before it leaves Hulu next week
David Bowie in Labyrinth

Slowly but surely, Hulu has grown in reputation thanks to its impressive library of films and television shows. The best movies on Hulu are a near-perfect balance of 20th Century Fox classics, FX shows that push the envelope, and new classics from both the big and small screens. Whether you're looking for a wicked comedy like Only Murders in the Building or a riveting horror movie like Barbarian, Hulu has you covered. However, nothing lasts forever, and Hulu's collection of movies must change with each month. New arrivals come on the first of every month, meaning some films must say goodbye on the last day of each month, and October is no different. Amid the many movies departing from Hulu next week is the brilliant fantasy musical Labyrinth.

Starring the late David Bowie and Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly, Labyrinth is a tale of wonder and innocence blended with some creepy, yet striking imagery. The film's plot might not be anything out of the ordinary, but its visual language is a thing of beauty thanks to the vivid and boundless imagination of the late Jim Henson. Labyrinth is challenging, but rewarding, and those who haven't seen it should absolutely tune in before it leaves Hulu on October 31.
The plot

Read more
Check out this underrated movie before it leaves (HBO) Max next week

Max, formerly known as HBO, has an impressive library of movies and shows that make it one of the best streaming services out there. The best movies on Max are a healthy mix offering everything a film aficionado could want, from classics produced during Hollywood’s Golden Age to modern superhero fare. October will see several great movies leaving the site, including the 1942 horror classic Cat People.

Directed by Jacques Tourneur, Cat People is among the most singular and striking horror pictures from the 1940s. The plot is surreal and often ridiculous, yet undeniably compelling. This underrated horror classic is daring, fascinating, and uncompromisingly unique, featuring a now-infamous performance from Simone Simon and a premise that walks a fine line between the riveting and the outright ridiculous. Movie lovers will probably have already seen it – some might consider it required viewing for anyone who considers themselves a cinephile. However, those who haven’t should absolutely give it a chance. So, if you’re looking for a spooky film to watch this Halloween season, why not try Cat People before it leaves Max on October 31?
The plot

Read more
Check out one of the great sports movies ever made before it leaves Prime Video next week
underrated movies prime video september 2023 the bad news bears

Every great streaming service has a bevy of worthy movies for you to check out. Unfortunately, given the fractured nature of the streaming landscape, it can be nearly impossible to keep track of what titles are on what service.

Prime Video has an ideal combination of archived titles and originals, and one of those archived titles is well worth checking out before it leaves the service. The Bad News Bears is one of the great sports movies of the 1970s. Here are three reasons you should check it out before the movie leaves Prime Video at the end of October.
It's the template for all your favorite sports movies

Read more