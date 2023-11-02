Hulu celebrates the Huludays with lots of Christmas movies

With Huluween in the rearview mirror, Hulu isn’t wasting any time getting ready for the holidays. Earlier this week, Hulu officially ushered in the Huludays with a lineup of Christmas movies that includes some genuine classics of the season, as well as some made-for-TV films with a few familiar faces.

Many of the Christmas films on Hulu are celebrating anniversaries in 2023, including our favorite Christmas action film, Die Hard, which is marking its 35th anniversary. However, Hulu will only be streaming Die Hard through November 30. The majority of the other incoming Christmas anniversary flicks will arrive on Thursday, November 23, including Four Christmases (15th anniversary), Jack Frost (25th anniversary), and Elf (20th anniversary).

Other holiday arrivals on November 23 include National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and Fred Claus. Perennial favorites like both versions of Miracle on 34th Street, Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, The Muppets Christmas Carol, The Family Stone, and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause are already streaming.

Hulu is also debuting a handful of new Christmas films this week, including A Christmas Frequency starring Denise Richards as a radio show host who may find new love during the holidays after her marriage comes to an end. Reporting For Christmas has a similar premise, as a lovelorn reporter named Mary (Tamara Feldman) is assigned to interview small town toy manufacturer Blake (Matt Trudeau). Romantic sparks inevitably fly.

Also coming this week is Every Day is Christmas, an updated version of A Christmas Carol with Toni Braxton as Alexis Taylor, a modern Scrooge who is more of a workaholic than a workplace tyrant. But the holiday spirits are going to have to teach Alexis what she’s missing out on by giving up on love. The final new addition of the week is Marry Liddle Christmas, which features Kelly Rowland as Jacquie, an entrepreneur whose desire for a “perfect Christmas” faces some daunting challenges as she reconsiders her romantic future.

Even more Christmas movies will be added to Hulu in December, with the full lineup coming in a few weeks.

