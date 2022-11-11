 Skip to main content
The wild world of Teddy Hart comes to life in Peacock’s Dangerous Breed

Dan Girolamo
By

Teddy Hart is one of the most boisterous and controversial wrestlers in the independent scene of pro wrestling. Hailing from the legendary Hart family, Teddy is a highly-skilled athlete with an arrogant persona, an advantageous combination for a professional wrestler. In his spare time, Hart is a Persian cat breeder. The story only gets stranger after his girlfriend goes missing. Hart’s wild and problematic life is the subject of Peacock’s new docuseries, Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats, which released its first trailer.

Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch set out to chronicle Hart’s chaotic lifestyle for a potential reality series. Kroetsch accumulates 10 years’ worth of footage that encompasses his life inside and outside of the ring. After years of filming, various women come forward and make sexual misconduct accusations about the pro wrestler, with one woman calling Hart the “worst man on the planet.” Things become even more complicated after the disappearance of Teddy’s ex-girlfriend, Samantha Fiddler. After re-examining the footage, Kroetsch searches for answers from Fiddler’s family and friends, which eventually leads to a heated confrontation with Hart.

The three-part docuseries will be produced by Pyramid Productions/Plebian Pictures, Blumhouse Television, and WWE. EVP of Unscripted Content for NBC Universal Rod Aissa teased the unpredictable true crime series in a statement from Peacock.

“We are excited to add this compelling and very timely true crime documentary to Peacock’s Fall slate,” said Aissa. Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. offers an intimate look into the life of controversial pro-wrestler Teddy Hart as his layers are peeled back to expose his unique and fascinating world. We know audiences will become intensely invested in this bizarre story of fame, scandal and mystery.”    

Teddy Hart making a fist on the poster for Dangerous Breed.

Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. is streaming on November 22 on Peacock.

