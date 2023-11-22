3 best Prime Video shows to watch for Thanksgiving

Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving with your entire family or a few close friends, you may find yourself with some downtime over the course of the holiday. One of the best ways to fill that downtime is to find a great show worth binging on a service like Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video has a wide array of series of different lengths to fill your needs, and we’ve picked three that offer just the right energy for the holiday. Each one is entertaining, sweet, and occasionally a little heartbreaking too. Here are the three best shows on Prime Video to watch for Thanksgiving:

Recommended Videos

Fleabag (2016-2019)

Fleabag - Trailer | Amazon Prime Video

If you have a complicated family, then Fleabag might be the perfect release valve. Telling the story of a messy, complicated woman over the course of two seasons as she deals with her equally difficult sister and complicated family, as well as her own often disastrous life, Fleabag is equal parts hilarious and devastating.

Don't Miss:

Anchored by a one-of-a-kind, star-making performance from Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), the series is unafraid of crossing the line between comedy and drama and doing so with ease. The second season, which follows the titular characters’ romance with a priest, is one of the great seasons of TV ever made.

Jury Duty (2023)

Jury Duty - Official Trailer | Prime Video

One of the stranger premises ever to be successfully executed on in a TV series, Jury Duty follows a single man who finds himself in the middle of a fake jury, totally unaware that it’s not real. The series is hilarious from moment one, filled with absurd situations and moments when you wonder how anyone could still believe this is a real trial.

Ultimately, though, Jury Duty is a series about a sweet guy who does the right thing at basically every turn. Everyone around him may know that this situation isn’t real, but he doesn’t, and he proves to be a sweet, lovable presence at the center of a pretty hilarious show.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 1 - Official Trailer [HD] | Prime Video

Telling the story of a conventional housewife who discovers a talent for standup comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is wholesome, colorful, and set in a beautiful version of early 1960s New York.

From the twisted mind behind Gilmore Girls, Maisel features the same sharp, fast dialogue that made that show such a success, but at the much larger budget that only Amazon could provide. Rachel Brosnahan (soon to become the next Lois Lane) and Alex Borstein are sensational in the two central roles, and Tony Shalhoub once again proves himself to be a national treasure in a wonderful supporting turn.

Editors' Recommendations