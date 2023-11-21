 Skip to main content
3 best Hulu shows to watch for Thanksgiving

Joe Allen
By

Thanksgiving is a holiday that’s designed to bring together family and friends for celebration, but it’s also an excuse to take some much-needed time off and catch up on some TV you may have missed. Thanks to Hulu’s expansive library of original shows, it’s one of the best places to go if you’re trying to find something that matches the fall vibes that Thanksgiving so often exudes.

So curl up by a fire, put on a nice thick sweater, and dig into some leftovers while you check out these three shows, which are some of the best to check out on Hulu this Thanksgiving.

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Regardless of when it’s released and what season it’s actually set in, Only Murders in the Building just exudes fall vibes. The show, which follows three residents of a fancy, Central Park-adjacent apartment building who investigate murders taking place inside their building, is a delightful yarn, thanks chiefly to the talents of both Steven Martin and Martin Short.

The show is also among the most stacked in all of television, featuring performances from both Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd in later seasons. Perfectly balancing the murders with the comedy, Only Murders is the perfect show for the true crime junky in your life.

The Bear

The Bear Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

A great show about food that also features an all-time great Thanksgiving episode, The Bear may not be the most relaxing show to check out right after you’ve had a tense Thanksgiving. It can be stressful, and much of that stress comes from tension and conflict between family members.

For some, though, that stress is actually a relief, and an important reminder that plenty of families have it worse than you do. The Bear is one of the best-acted shows on television, and thanks to sharp writing, both of its seasons tell stories that feel carefully refined and specific, even as they speak to broader, more universal ideas.

High Fidelity

HIGH FIDELITY Official Trailer (HD) Zoe Kravitz

Although it was brutally canceled after only a season, the TV adaptation of High Fidelity remains one of the great TV rom-coms of recent years.

Telling the story of a record store owner who spends too much time making top-five lists and obsessing about her ex, the series has enough in common with the book and film that it’s based on to satisfy those fans, but also diverges in some key ways to tell what is ultimately its own story. Zoe Kravitz (The Batman) is absolutely mesmerizing in the central role, but because it’s a TV show, this version of High Fidelity also has time for some fascinating diversions that make it well worth your time.

